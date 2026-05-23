Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz's Cutest Couple Moments, Caught On Camera

Daniel Craig and his wife, Rachel Weisz, are a private couple, but that's never stopped the two A-listers from showing some major PDA. Whether they are kissing at award shows, holding hands during major events, or wrapping their arms around each other in a lovey-dovey way, some of their cutest couple moments over the years have been preserved on camera — much to our delight!

The "Skyfall" actor met "The Mummy" star in the '90s and later tied the knot in 2011. Since then, they welcomed a daughter named Grace in 2018 and co-parent each other's adult kids from previous relationships. (Craig shares daughter Ella with ex-wife Fiona Loudon and Weisz is mom to son Henry with ex Darren Aronofsky). They've been married for more than a decade, yet Craig and Weisz seem more in love than ever, often sharing genuine moments of adoration and intimacy in public. You can practically feel their connection through the screen with these photos.