Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz's Cutest Couple Moments, Caught On Camera
Daniel Craig and his wife, Rachel Weisz, are a private couple, but that's never stopped the two A-listers from showing some major PDA. Whether they are kissing at award shows, holding hands during major events, or wrapping their arms around each other in a lovey-dovey way, some of their cutest couple moments over the years have been preserved on camera — much to our delight!
The "Skyfall" actor met "The Mummy" star in the '90s and later tied the knot in 2011. Since then, they welcomed a daughter named Grace in 2018 and co-parent each other's adult kids from previous relationships. (Craig shares daughter Ella with ex-wife Fiona Loudon and Weisz is mom to son Henry with ex Darren Aronofsky). They've been married for more than a decade, yet Craig and Weisz seem more in love than ever, often sharing genuine moments of adoration and intimacy in public. You can practically feel their connection through the screen with these photos.
A shared glance between Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz on the red carpet
In this candid moment taken at the premiere of "Millenium: The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" on January 4, 2012, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig share a sweet glance on the red carpet. Weisz looks gorgeous in a black dress with a flared hemline as she reaches out to hold Craig's hand, who's dressed in a light brown suit. This shared look seems to be how they ground themselves and create a quick connection before stopping to officially pose for photos. The brief moment reveals an ease and comfort between them.
Daniel Craig's intimate BAFTA Awards moment with Rachel Weisz
This intimate moment between Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz was captured on camera at the BAFTA Awards on November 7, 2012. While sitting at a table together at the award show, Craig wrapped one arm around his wife's chair as he leaned in toward her. He could have been getting closer to be heard in the loud environment, but the way his eyes are locked on her lips, and his mouth is slightly pursed, it's clear he wants a kiss.
Rachel Weisz gazes adoringly at Daniel Craig
You can't fake the look of utter adoration in Rachel Weisz's eyes as she stares at husband Daniel Craig in this photo from the 7th Annual Night of Opportunity Gala on April 7, 2014. As Craig poses for photos on the red carpet, dressed smartly in a gray suit and light-blue shirt, Weisz stands by his side in a pale pink dress. With one hand, she interlaces her fingers with her husband's, and with the other, she reaches over to grab his arm. But it's the look in Weisz's eyes as she gazes up at him that's truly heart-melting.
Rachel Weisz's sweet behind-the-back hug
While at The Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund's Royal Film Performance of "Spectre" on October 26, 2015, Rachel Weisz was caught giving some affection to her husband, Daniel Craig. While he was chatting with some of the other attendees at the event, she came up from behind him and wrapped her arms around his waist, clutching her purse in one hand. Craig responded by crossing his arms, keeping his wife's arms close. Weisz looks so happy in this sweet moment as she smiles directly at the camera.
Daniel Craig smooches Rachel Weisz
At another point during the CTBF Royal Film Performance of "Spectre" on October 26, 2015, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz shared a steamy moment together. Weisz, dressed in a white corset gown with purple florals, leaned into her husband for a kiss. Craig was focused, gripping the side of Weisz's head to pull her deeper into the smooch, while closing his eyes to relish the moment. It's almost like they forgot they were in public!
Daniel Craig gives Rachel Weisz a kiss on the cheek
When Daniel Craig attended the "Queer" red carpet at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2024, he couldn't help sharing a kiss with his wife, Rachel Weisz. The actors looked stunning at the event, with Craig in a white suit and Weisz in a navy-blue gown and diamond necklace, and their kiss sent sparks flying. The way Craig protectively grasps Weisz's arm as he leans in close to kiss her cheek — so as to thoughtfully not mess up her makeup — is truly touching.
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz hold hands as they walk
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz stayed connected at Paris Fashion Week by holding hands in the crowd. In this photo from the Loewe Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show, taken on September 27, 2024, Craig curls his wife's hand in toward his body as they walk together. Their outfits are stunning — and fit for fashion week! — but the way they hold hands with ease is what really drew in our attention.