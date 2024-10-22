Daniel Craig's Daughter Is All Grown Up & Stunning

Although we've seen Daniel Craig lighting up the big screen in some of his iconic films like "Casino Royale," "Knives Out," and "Logan Lucky," we know a lot less about him as a person. That's no coincidence; playing James Bond may have made Craig one of the Hollywood A-listers, but he's made the conscious decision to keep himself and his family out of the spotlight.

You may know he's married to fellow actor Rachel Weisz of "Disobedience" and "The Mummy," and the pair of them have a young daughter together who they do their best to protect from the public eye. But did you know that Daniel Craig has another daughter from his first marriage? His older daughter, Ella Loudon, is already an adult. Although her father's career skyrocketed when she was a child, she led a fairly normal life. Today, she's an artist, actor, and more. It's amazing to see how she's grown up to become an impressive woman, taking after both her father and mother in different ways.