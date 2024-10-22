Daniel Craig's Daughter Is All Grown Up & Stunning
Although we've seen Daniel Craig lighting up the big screen in some of his iconic films like "Casino Royale," "Knives Out," and "Logan Lucky," we know a lot less about him as a person. That's no coincidence; playing James Bond may have made Craig one of the Hollywood A-listers, but he's made the conscious decision to keep himself and his family out of the spotlight.
You may know he's married to fellow actor Rachel Weisz of "Disobedience" and "The Mummy," and the pair of them have a young daughter together who they do their best to protect from the public eye. But did you know that Daniel Craig has another daughter from his first marriage? His older daughter, Ella Loudon, is already an adult. Although her father's career skyrocketed when she was a child, she led a fairly normal life. Today, she's an artist, actor, and more. It's amazing to see how she's grown up to become an impressive woman, taking after both her father and mother in different ways.
She comes from two artistic parents
Ella Loudon is the daughter of 007 actor Daniel Craig and Fiona "Harley" Loudon. Craig married Harley in 1992 before becoming the world-famous star he is today. Ella was born in Scotland the same year her parents were married. They divorced a few years later. While her thespian father may be the family's claim to fame, he's not her only parent with artistic abilities. Ella's mother works as a psychotherapist and arts therapist, and she's both a music and visual artist.
Ella, who uses her mother's last name, made a gushing Instagram post for her mother's birthday. She shared pictures of them together, and several photos of her mother's art and a video of her singing. In the caption, Ella wrote, "She's the greatest artist of all, and am so thankful I got to be raised by such a wonderful bean." Ella credits her mother for helping her find gratitude even in frightening situations and teaching her how to deal with frustration through creativity. "[My mother] who helped me write little songs as a release when I was upset with people at school or things in life," she continued in the caption.
She grew up close to her mother
As a '90s child, Ella Loudon was very close to her artistic mom, Harley Loudon. From posts shared on her Instagram, Ella had an adventurous and free-spirited childhood being raised by her mother. In 2018, Ella shared a photo of her mother's old album cover, where a young Ella was featured as the album cover. In another post, she shared a photo of herself as a child sitting barefoot on a boat during one of her and her mother's travels.
In the post, Ella shared on her mother's birthday, she wrote about a few of her most memorable childhood moments. "My mama ... came up with the gratitude book after her wallet was stolen and we had no money and we were stuck on [a] small island in Italy — I was 6 and it could have been a freaky situation but my mama transformed it into something magical and taught me to appreciate everything, and we wrote down all the wonderful things that happened each day," she revealed in the caption. In the same caption, she reminisced about her mother taking her to Glastonbury and traveling to France to see the northern lights.
She started acting as a child
Having a world-renowned celebrity for a father has given Ella Loudon quite the legacy to live up to. Speaking to The Berkshire Eagle, Ella admitted that she sometimes wishes her career had gone in an entirely different direction than her father's so that there would be no comparison between the two. Unfortunately, that wasn't in the cards. "There's sort of that thing where I wish I was really good at science, but I was bloody awful," she told the publication.
Regardless of how daunting, Ella's creativity naturally called her to follow in her father's acting footsteps. She got her start the same way many young students do, acting in a school production. When she was 11, she starred in her school's performance of "Bugsy Malone," a musical still close to her heart years later. Remembering the show, she said, "Really, no Americans know! [It] really drives me insane because I think it's amazing. ... It should be seen. I think everyone should watch it."
She struggles with dyslexia
Like her father, Ella Loudon showed a talent for acting from a young age. However, some elements of her craft proved more difficult than others. Ella has dyslexia, which makes reading and memorizing lines difficult for her. Dyslexia is a learning disability that makes phonological processing and reading difficult. There are still many commonly believed myths about dyslexia although it affects about 20% of the population.
Talking about how dyslexia has affected her acting work, Ella told The Berkshire Eagle, "It's amazing how the brain can naturally compartmentalize, but you're also talking to someone who really struggles with learning lines ... There are some people who can just get it. It's not an excuse, but it's something I struggle with." Although learning lines is hard for her, she loves connecting to her characters, and studying their backgrounds and emotional lives.
Ella is far from the only celebrity affected by this common learning disability, and many dyslexic people have been wildly successful. For example, Gwen Stefani also has dyslexia.
She dropped out of NYU
Although she was born in Scotland, Ella Loudon was primarily raised in London, where she completed her schooling at 17. She then moved to the United States, where she attended a private boarding school in Massachusetts. Her parents didn't discourage her from pursuing her creative passions, but it was important to them she get a college education. Ella enrolled at New York University to study acting. NYU's drama school is a well-respected program known for its rigorous academics and art programs. Unfortunately, Ella dropped out after only a year at the university (via Daily Mail). "I've gone to a few drama schools; I may have dropped out of a couple and enjoyed a few," she told The Berkshire Eagle.
Her reason for leaving school was quite serious; she was struggling with depression — something she continues to deal with today. At the time, it was difficult for her to continue her studies, and she considered quitting acting altogether. "You might have the most wonderful people around you, and who love you dearly, but you're still blinded to that," she said about her experience with depression. "I was completely blinded to that. [I] felt so very alone and isolated myself, but my family noticed, and they took action for me in getting me help."
She followed in her mother's footsteps as an artist
As the daughter and stepdaughter of two highly successful actors, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz, respectively, it was perhaps to be expected that Ella Loudon would also be drawn to the craft. However, Ella's passions were also influenced by her artist mother.
Ella shares her visual art pieces on the Facebook page Ella Loudon Art. She has a distinct style, mostly black and white pieces with intricate patterns. Drawing is an essential outlet for her that she's used to express herself and work through trauma. The artist shared a photo of herself sitting at a table with some of her original work. In the caption she wrote that the selfie was taken in spring of 2015. She described the creative time in her life, saying, "When I started to heal. And the art started flowing." In 2017, she shared a Facebook post of herself hanging art for a gallery show. She announced that she would be exhibit some of her work at shows in New York and Los Angeles. She also shares her original photography, and others' work, on her Instagram page.
She and her father made a stunning pair on the red carpet
Daniel Craig has always kept his family life very private. During Craig's wedding to actor Rachel Weisz, his daughter Ella Loudon was a guest at the small, private ceremony (via Yahoo). But, as his daughter has grown up, she's made a few public appearances with her very private father. Ella stepped out on the red carpet with her father to celebrate the premiere of the latest James Bond installment, "No Time to Die," in 2021.
Craig cut a dapper figure in a velvet pink jacket with a dress shirt and bow tie. Next to him, Ella wore a black pantsuit with a white blouse beneath, a large silver necklace, and dark smokey eyes. The sleek pair certainly looked the part of the secret agent Craig plays in the franchise. She shared a photo from the night on her Facebook with the caption, "I sat in the royal box and got to watch my Pops kick a*** as Bond for the last time. I'm pretty f***ing proud. 17 years. Goodness. Unbelievably thankful."
A year later, Ella and Craige made another red carpet appearance for the premiere of his Netflix original "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Craig wore a navy tuxedo and posed next to his daughter, who wore a black tuxedo dress with her hair slicked back. She looked especially happy to support her father on that exciting night.
She's said she doesn't want to be famous
While many celebrities like Zooey Deschanel and Lily-Rose Depp are facing criticism for possible nepotism, Ella Loudon doesn't seem very interested in her father's connections. Although she's the daughter of a big-name celebrity, and she's chosen to pursue a career in acting, Ella says she's not hoping to be famous. Most of her acting work has been in live theater or on short films and smaller indie projects.
She's not driven to be a blockbuster movie star like her father. In fact, when asked to describe her perfect life, it was quite simplistic. "My ultimate dream is kind of a cliche: I just want to own my own home, have chickens, have someone I love and then, at some point, have kids," she told The Berkshire Eagle. "I really just want to be respected as a quality actress and do really good quality work," she said. For his part, Daniel Craig doesn't seem interested in pulling his family into the spotlight. He's even said he doesn't plan on leaving money to his children. So, her family connections have not led Ella to fame and fortune one might expect.
Despite not wanting to be a star herself, Ella does have connections to Hollywood A-listers, like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who greeted her on the red carpet at the U.K. premiere of "Black Adam" in 2022.
She works as a model
Daniel Craig's daughter has grown up to be a beautiful woman with a clear eye for aesthetics and art. Along with acting and art, the photogenic star has also done modeling work. It's no wonder she found success in the modeling world with her distinct bone structure and sharp blue eyes, similar to her father's. She's signed with Select Model Management, a global modeling agency. She's done bridal photography, as well as beauty and fashion shoots. Photos of her have been featured in L'official and Vogue.
She shares modeling shots on her Instagram, where she has almost 17,000 followers who are very encouraging of her work. When she shared one photo of herself in a colorful design by Marine Penvern, the comments lit up with praise. One follower pointed out the similarities between Ella and her father, writing, "You have such beautiful eyes. ... You look exactly like your Dad." The artist Panvern also took to the comments to praise Ella's exquisite modeling work, writing, "I love this so much! It is such a colorful and graceful arch you're giving us!! Thank you again for your statuesque pose. Thank you for elevating me. I [love] U."
She started to release music in 2023
Ella Loudon is a multi-talented artist who is never afraid to explore different facets of her creativity. Along with acting, art, and modeling, she has a love for music. In 2018, she shared a photo of herself as a young girl in a blue polka-dotted dress, learning to play guitar. She explained in the caption that she learning a Nirvana song at the time.
In September 2023, she released a song she'd written called "Dream." The song's release came with a film, which Ella starred in, that gave her the chance to showcase two of her talents in one passion project. She announced the song's release on her Instagram, along with photos from the video project. In the caption, she wrote, "I did a thing, and that thing is going to be released in a couple of weeks, and I'm excited and nervous. It's a lil' film I made with my good friends [Samantha Scaffidi] and [Geoff Taylor] based on some wild dreams and ideas with a song I wrote years back." As of this writing, she has not released additional music but is staying busy with many other projects.
She's continued acting in many projects
In her adult life, Ella Loudon has frequently bounced from one creative project to another, but through it all, she's maintained her passion for acting. Although it may have seemed like her theater aspirations were over when she dropped out of NYU's program, she continued acting and has performed in many shows and short films like "Maneater" and "The Things We Left Unsaid." She's built quite an impressive resume in her own right and is signed with Independent Talent.
In October 2024, she began starring in "Tina Packer's Women of Will," a play that explores Shakespeare's female characters, at the West End Theatre. In an Instagram post promoting the show, the actor was overjoyed to be part of the experience. "A fricking honor and the most rewarding, trusting, honest, funny, banter-driven rehearsal process( and wonderfully exhausting). I love it and Nigel [Gore]," she said about dream production and her costar.