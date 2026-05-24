How Dylan Dreyer's Today Co-Stars Help Her Get Through The 'Stressful Points' In Life
Stunning before and after photos prove just how much Dylan Dryer has changed over the years, and her co-stars have been there through it all. The folks at the "Today" show are one big, happy family, and the host expressed just how much her colleagues have helped her through life's ups and downs (including Dylan Dreyer's messy divorce) during a chat with People in May 2026. They didn't do anything special, they've just always been there no matter what she's going through. "I think working at the 'Today' show just kind of shuts off some of the more stressful points in your life and you get to enjoy the moment with your friends for a little bit and forget about reality for a little. But we're always there to support each other," Dryer opined. She added that the cast often jokes around behind the scenes and that their friendship isn't just an act for the cameras — it's real.
While the cast doesn't necessarily offload all of their problems onto each other, there is a sense that they're willing to lend a listening ear should anyone need it. This quiet support clearly means a lot to Dryer, whose appreciation for her colleagues is nothing new. She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in December 2022 to share a clip of her and co-hosts Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones playing a game of New Year's This or That. Melvin and Jones enjoyed poking fun at Dryer, which led her to exclaim at one point that she'd let her fans on social media sort them out. The host captioned it: "Watching these clips back, I just realize how much I genuinely love my job and the people I work with!"
Dylan Dryer's colleagues were very supportive during her divorce
The "Today" show cast has weathered their fair share of tragedies, so when Dylan Dryer announced that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, were separating after 12 years of marriage in July 2025, her colleagues rallied around her, with Jenna Bush Hager even giving Dryer a platform to speak about her experience in November of that year. The TV personality joined Bush Hager for an episode of "Jenna & Friends," explaining that she and her husband simply couldn't fix what was broken in their relationship and decided to just be friends instead. "We're no longer husband and wife. And all those things that were broken — I don't hold them against (him). Because we've accepted they're broken. That's why we separated. Now let's move forward as friends," Dryer noted, per Today.
While acknowledging that the reasons for splitting up are different for every couple, the "Today" host notably didn't get into detail about herself, quipping, "That's another story — with a lot of wine! But yes, either way, we've gotten to this place." It's worth pointing out that, mere weeks after Dryer publicly announced that she and her husband were parting ways in a heartfelt Instagram post, she celebrated her birthday, and Fichera attended the party. As did her former "Today" show colleague Hoda Kotb and her two young daughters. Clearly, the "Today" cast supports each other on and off screen. And we love to see it!