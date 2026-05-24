How Dylan Dreyer's Today Co-Stars Help Her Get Through The 'Stressful Points' In Life

Stunning before and after photos prove just how much Dylan Dryer has changed over the years, and her co-stars have been there through it all. The folks at the "Today" show are one big, happy family, and the host expressed just how much her colleagues have helped her through life's ups and downs (including Dylan Dreyer's messy divorce) during a chat with People in May 2026. They didn't do anything special, they've just always been there no matter what she's going through. "I think working at the 'Today' show just kind of shuts off some of the more stressful points in your life and you get to enjoy the moment with your friends for a little bit and forget about reality for a little. But we're always there to support each other," Dryer opined. She added that the cast often jokes around behind the scenes and that their friendship isn't just an act for the cameras — it's real.

While the cast doesn't necessarily offload all of their problems onto each other, there is a sense that they're willing to lend a listening ear should anyone need it. This quiet support clearly means a lot to Dryer, whose appreciation for her colleagues is nothing new. She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in December 2022 to share a clip of her and co-hosts Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones playing a game of New Year's This or That. Melvin and Jones enjoyed poking fun at Dryer, which led her to exclaim at one point that she'd let her fans on social media sort them out. The host captioned it: "Watching these clips back, I just realize how much I genuinely love my job and the people I work with!"