Tragic Things You Never Knew About The TODAY Show Cast

Savannah Guthrie is not the only member of the "Today" show cast who faced tragedy at an early age. Her co-host, Craig Melvin, has also struggled with complicated family dynamics from the time of his youth — particularly addiction. Indeed, Craig's father, Lawrence Melvin, experienced several different addictions, including alcohol, gambling, and cigarettes. The journalist opened up about this reality in an interview with People. "[My father's] alcoholism robbed me of childhood memories," Craig shared. "There were so many times where I wish my father had been there for a recital or a little league game or an oratorical contest, and he was passed out or he was at the video poker machines or he was working."

Speaking to People in the same interview, Melvin's father — who became sober at the age of 67 — said that he was happy to confront the past. "Alcoholics think you're never hurting anybody but yourself, but it's not true," Lawrence said. In his opinion, Craig's decision to speak out about his difficult childhood was a positive thing. The reason? Lawrence would finally get the chance to understand his son's pain and make amends. "It's a big relief for me and giving us a chance to get closer," he shared. As for Craig, he has made an effort to educate himself about addiction. "I thought he was weak and lazy," he admitted. "I didn't understand that he was sick."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).