Pippa Middleton's Husband Is Reportedly Worried For His Family's Security At Home
Princess Catherine's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, is reportedly not feeling all that safe in her lavish, £15 million (around $20 million), 32-room Berkshire mansion, and her husband, James Matthews, has been desperately trying to do something about it. The hedge fund manager has installed a gate on the couple's property to "improve security" per Hello! magazine, arguing that his famous wife needs the additional protection, as do their three children. But Berkshire residents don't agree with Matthews' line of thinking, arguing that the gate is cutting off footpaths regularly used by the public, which has resulted in pedestrians braving riskier routes.
In a statement, the worried husband and father argued that not that many people use the footpaths anyway, and regardless, his family's safety comes first. "There are implications for my family, due to their high public profile, which means there is a need for a higher level of security than would otherwise be the case if the circumstances were different," Matthews asserted in a statement, per The Times, adding, "Unfortunately, there has been a continued need to enhance security." It's unclear if any specific incidents caused the famous family to be especially cautious. Notably, the couple previously cited privacy concerns alongside security issues.
Middleton has had her fair share of scuffles with the paparazzi. Thanks to her sister's royal status, she is of some interest to the media, and in a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail, Middleton admitted, "I would be lying if I said it didn't affect me." She lamented the harsh picture the tabloids painted of her, confessing that it was tough to manage at times: "I have quite a lot thrown at me, such as being followed by people hiding behind cars and jumping out with cameras. It can be unnerving."
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' neighbors aren't very happy with them
Pippa Middleton has had her fair share of controversial moments, and it appears the list is set to get longer as Berkshire locals continue grumbling about her and husband James Matthews' conduct. Apparently, the couple aren't exactly friendly, and Pippa Middleton's neighbors are convinced she's a diva because of them keeping residents from using the public footpaths running through the couple's estate. Locals have accused Middleton and Matthews of throwing their weight around because of their royal connections. In May 2026, Berkshire residents actively tried to get the footpath declared as a public right of way. Middleton and Matthews are still currently in the process of trying to prevent this from happening, at the time of writing.
A local source warned Radar Online that they won't be pushed around by the rich and famous. "There's a deep sense of resentment among some residents who feel this dispute perfectly captures what happens when extremely wealthy outsiders move into rural communities and begin reshaping them around their own priorities," they dished. "For many people, the argument has become about far more than just a footpath — it's about class, privilege and whether affluent landowners believe community customs should simply give way to their desire for privacy and control."
Pippa Middleton does indeed live a really lavish life. In September 2025, she showed off her riches by hosting an extravagant party to celebrate Matthews' 50th birthday. Their neighbors were subjected to a Spitfire flyover and loud music into the small hours of the morning, and they were decidedly displeased (understandably so). Disgruntled locals who dealt with the noise complained to the Daily Mail that Middleton and Matthews were "inconsiderate," with one admitting, "I thought this might happen when Pippa moved in."