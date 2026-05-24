Pippa Middleton's Husband Is Reportedly Worried For His Family's Security At Home

Princess Catherine's younger sister, Pippa Middleton, is reportedly not feeling all that safe in her lavish, £15 million (around $20 million), 32-room Berkshire mansion, and her husband, James Matthews, has been desperately trying to do something about it. The hedge fund manager has installed a gate on the couple's property to "improve security" per Hello! magazine, arguing that his famous wife needs the additional protection, as do their three children. But Berkshire residents don't agree with Matthews' line of thinking, arguing that the gate is cutting off footpaths regularly used by the public, which has resulted in pedestrians braving riskier routes.

In a statement, the worried husband and father argued that not that many people use the footpaths anyway, and regardless, his family's safety comes first. "There are implications for my family, due to their high public profile, which means there is a need for a higher level of security than would otherwise be the case if the circumstances were different," Matthews asserted in a statement, per The Times, adding, "Unfortunately, there has been a continued need to enhance security." It's unclear if any specific incidents caused the famous family to be especially cautious. Notably, the couple previously cited privacy concerns alongside security issues.

Middleton has had her fair share of scuffles with the paparazzi. Thanks to her sister's royal status, she is of some interest to the media, and in a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail, Middleton admitted, "I would be lying if I said it didn't affect me." She lamented the harsh picture the tabloids painted of her, confessing that it was tough to manage at times: "I have quite a lot thrown at me, such as being followed by people hiding behind cars and jumping out with cameras. It can be unnerving."