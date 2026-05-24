Ashton Kutcher & Brittany Murphy Pics That Make Us Nostalgic For The '00s
Brittany Murphy and Ashton Kutcher were at the height of their respective careers when they starred as newlyweds whose relationship is tested on their honeymoon in Europe in the 2003 rom-com "Just Married." The film is quintessential of the best romantic comedies of that era, both because of the soundtrack (which featured Avril Lavigne) and the pair's undeniable chemistry. As sometimes happens, the spark that was palpable on-screen was apparently real, and Murphy and Kutcher reportedly dated when the cameras stopped rolling on set.
The truth about their rumored romance was that it was short-lived, fizzling out after less than a year, but it captured attention because they were such huge stars at the time. Although they hadn't been in touch regularly at the time of Murphy's untimely and mysterious death in December 2009, Kutcher said wonderful things about her soon afterward and had bright and enduring memories of his former co-star.
The public also has so many tangible memories of the former couple in the form of photos. They're nostalgic to look back on because Murphy died too young, of course. But also because Kutcher and Murphy's obvious joy — and sometimes chaotic wardrobe — captured the early aughts at its peak, as a time where celebs seemed more laidback at red carpet events. Let's revisit when MTV ruled pop culture and Kutcher rarely left his house without some kind of hat.
Kutcher's trucker hat basically made his relationship with Murphy a love triangle
Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy attended the premiere of "Spun" together in March 2003. Murphy wore an all black outfit, wearing a jacket over a crop top and pants. Her style appeared more mature than Kutcher's casual 'fit. The "That '70s Show" star wore a green dress shirt with a blue striped tie, black pants, and a black jacket. He seemed to often wear a trucker hat at the time, as was a trend in Hollywood, though his black cap with gold writing didn't seem to match anything else he was wearing.
Sometimes, Murphy and Kutcher looked mismatched
Brittany Murphy and Ashton Kutcher appeared at the VH1 Big in 2002 Awards wearing outfits that looked ready for different events. Murphy put a shiny orange varsity jacket over a light pink dress. The dress' skirt seemed to be made of a textured fabric and had a matching belt slung across it. On the flip side, Kutcher's 'fit was devoid of color except for his ripped blue jeans. He ditched a hat this time, instead wearing a black vest over a striped white button-up, a popular '00s look. The differing vibe of these two outfits could've been evidence that opposites really do attract.
They looked cozy MTV's New Year's Pajama Party in 2003
Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy proved they could really embrace a theme at the MTV New Year's Pajama Party 2003. Kutcher's mismatched outfit was whimsical in its own way, especially the gray stocking cap with the pom-pom on the end. Murphy seemed ready for a romantic night in a light pink corset top with a matching cover-up and silk shorts.
The entire photograph is quintessential of the early aughts. Fun, a little bit flirty, a little bit over-the-top, and a lot more carefree than celeb appearances seem to be these days.
Brittany Murphy's hair was peak '00s at the Ghost Ship after-party
Brittany Murphy and Ashton Kutcher both went for a business casual look at the October 2002 "Ghost Ship" after-party in LA. Murphy put a chic black jacket over a beige top while Kutcher added some fun to his button-up shirt, zip-up jacket, and tie with a gray fedora. The hats were big in the early 2000s, but Murphy's messy curls also evoked the "boho cool girl" vibe of that time.
Outtakes from Kutcher and Murphy's appearances are also nostalgic
Ashton Kutcher and Brittany Murphy photos make people nostalgic for the early '00s for reasons that go beyond their wardrobes. They're clearly having fun in this outtake from the carpet of the VH1 Big in 2002 Awards, when Kutcher dipped Murphy and she playfully flung back her heel. The photo is another example of the carefree and more casual vibe of public events in the early 2000s. But even beyond that, Murphy's palpable joy is a reminder that the world lost a fun, beautiful light too soon.
You weren't famous in the early aughts if you didn't have a photo with Carson Daly
MTV's TRL ruled the '90s and early 2000s, which is probably why the show's host, Carson Daly, also hosted the network's New Year's Pajama Party 2003. Everything about this photo screams "early aughts TV shock value," from Daly seemingly evoking Hugh Hefner in a deep red robe with a drink in his hand, to the fact that Murphy and Kutcher seemed oblivious to him during their New Year's makeout session.