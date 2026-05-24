Ashton Kutcher & Brittany Murphy Pics That Make Us Nostalgic For The '00s

Brittany Murphy and Ashton Kutcher were at the height of their respective careers when they starred as newlyweds whose relationship is tested on their honeymoon in Europe in the 2003 rom-com "Just Married." The film is quintessential of the best romantic comedies of that era, both because of the soundtrack (which featured Avril Lavigne) and the pair's undeniable chemistry. As sometimes happens, the spark that was palpable on-screen was apparently real, and Murphy and Kutcher reportedly dated when the cameras stopped rolling on set.

The truth about their rumored romance was that it was short-lived, fizzling out after less than a year, but it captured attention because they were such huge stars at the time. Although they hadn't been in touch regularly at the time of Murphy's untimely and mysterious death in December 2009, Kutcher said wonderful things about her soon afterward and had bright and enduring memories of his former co-star.

The public also has so many tangible memories of the former couple in the form of photos. They're nostalgic to look back on because Murphy died too young, of course. But also because Kutcher and Murphy's obvious joy — and sometimes chaotic wardrobe — captured the early aughts at its peak, as a time where celebs seemed more laidback at red carpet events. Let's revisit when MTV ruled pop culture and Kutcher rarely left his house without some kind of hat.