Zahara Jolie's College Graduation Lays Bare What Her Relationship With Brad Pitt Is Like Today

It's no secret that Brad Pitt's relationship with his six children hasn't been in a good place for quite some time. Even so, his response to a major milestone in his daughter's life indicates that he may be on even worse terms with his kids than we already thought. On top of that, Zahara Jolie also made a move on her big day that sends a message to her estranged dad.

For many parents, their child's graduation day is a momentous occasion that fills them with pride. Yet, when Zahara graduated from Spelman College on Sunday, May 18, Pitt wasn't even in the audience. On the other hand, her famous mom, Angelina Jolie, was there to support her. An insider told TMZ, "Zahara's mom and siblings, who have been involved over the four very special years were present and cheering her and her Spelman sisters on." As for Pitt, the source explained, "Nothing prevented him from showing up for her. Or ever visiting her. The day was about all she accomplished. Not whether he was willing to attend."

Of course, we don't know what's going on behind closed doors and what really prevented Pitt's presence. Although, another detail of the graduation hinted that Zahara likely wasn't surprised that her dad wasn't there for her. On the commencement program, she was listed as Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, but when it was time to accept her diploma, her name was announced as "Zahara Marley Jolie," proving that she has dropped her dad's last name.