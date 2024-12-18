Why Brad Pitt's Children Might Never Forgive Him

During that 2016 incident on a private plane, Brad Pitt not only allegedly assaulted Angelina Jolie but also Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who stood up to his dad, and their other children. Per a court filing made by Jolie and obtained by The New York Times, Pitt reportedly choked one of the kids during the altercation on the plane and hit another one, as well as dumped alcohol on the children. While Pitt was investigated for both spousal and child abuse, formal charges were never made against him.

However, his actions didn't go without consequences, leading to one of the tragic details about Maddox Jolie-Pitt's life: testifying during his parents' court proceedings. "Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute, and it wasn't very flattering toward Brad," a source told Us Weekly. It was also noted how Maddox wanted to legally drop "Pitt" from his last name, something the "Maleficent" star said at the time she didn't support.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

