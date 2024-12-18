Why Brad Pitt's Children Might Never Forgive Him
Warning: This article contains descriptions of abuse.
Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt is the father of six children — three biologically and three who are adopted. However, his relationship with them over the last several years has been strained at best and nonexistent at worst. The legal drama from his divorce from Angelina Jolie is a major factor, as well as the chaotic custody battle over their brood. The kids are reportedly at odds over their dad, with some fully siding with Jolie, while others aren't as quick to break off all contact with Pitt.
The major turning point for the family happened in 2016 on a plane. Pitt reportedly began arguing with Jolie, and one of their kids, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, tried to intervene to protect his mother. Allegedly, Pitt then turned his rage toward his then-15-year-old son, and all hell broke loose. Since that pivotal turning point, the Jolie-Pitt clan has never been the same. That, coupled with name changes, cruel comments about adoption, and more, Pitt may have to accept a world where his children don't want anything to do with him.
He was investigated for child abuse
During that 2016 incident on a private plane, Brad Pitt not only allegedly assaulted Angelina Jolie but also Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who stood up to his dad, and their other children. Per a court filing made by Jolie and obtained by The New York Times, Pitt reportedly choked one of the kids during the altercation on the plane and hit another one, as well as dumped alcohol on the children. While Pitt was investigated for both spousal and child abuse, formal charges were never made against him.
However, his actions didn't go without consequences, leading to one of the tragic details about Maddox Jolie-Pitt's life: testifying during his parents' court proceedings. "Maddox has already given testimony as [an] adult in the ongoing custody dispute, and it wasn't very flattering toward Brad," a source told Us Weekly. It was also noted how Maddox wanted to legally drop "Pitt" from his last name, something the "Maleficent" star said at the time she didn't support.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Several of his children don't want to use his last name
Maddox Jolie-Pitt is no longer interested in the "Pitt" part of his name anymore — and he's not alone. His sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, who helped Angelina Jolie produce the Broadway adaptation of "The Outsiders" in early 2024, was credited only as Vivienne Jolie on the playbill.
In November 2023, during Zahara Jolie-Pitt's sorority declaration at Spelman College, she subtly altered her name while pledging to Alpha Kappa Alpha. In a video shared on Instagram, you can see her introduce herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie." While Vivienne and Zahara's name changes don't appear to be legally altered, their sister, Shiloh Jolie, officially dropped Pitt from her name on her 18th birthday. A source told People that Shiloh actually hired a lawyer on her own and used her personal money to foot the bill.
At least one of his kids has bashed him online
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, who was adopted from Vietnam in 2007, reportedly put his father on blast on his private Instagram for Father's Day in 2020 — four years after that infamous plane incident. "Happy Father's Day to this world-class a**hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person," Jolie-Pitt allegedly wrote over a photo of Pitt accepting the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" (via Daily Mail).
The vitriol in that post speaks volumes about how Jolie-Pitt feels about his father, and his emotions don't seem to have changed much since then. In July 2024, Jolie-Pitt was in a horrifying e-bike accident and had to be hospitalized. Much to Pitt's dismay, Jolie-Pitt only wanted to see his mom and siblings at the hospital. A source told Daily Mail that Jolie-Pitt is totally estranged from his dad. "Don't expect Pax's accident to bring the family dynamic back in any way, as Pax is 100% on Angie's side and doesn't want any well wishes or remorse from Brad."
Another tragic detail of Jolie-Pitt's life centers around his adoption. According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly source, Jolie claims Pitt "never wanted to adopt" Pax Jolie-Pitt, something she revealed to her son in 2018 (via NZ Herald). At the time, the couple already had three children, the youngest of which, Shiloh Jolie, was only around a year old. The couple's disagreement over expanding their family nearly caused them to split back then.