Pics Of Bianca Jagger That Prove She Was A Total Style Icon In The '70s
Bianca Jagger, born Blanca Pérez-Mora Macías in Nicaragua, has made a name for herself with her incredible glamour as well as her activism. In 1961, at the age of 16, she moved to Paris. She became a model in the late 1960s, and she dated English actor Michael Caine for a time. Then she met Mick Jagger at a Rolling Stones concert in Paris in 1970. The two got married and became one of the 1970s' most iconic celebrity couples. While they divorced in 1978, her time as the rock star's husband was marked by some iconic looks and cemented her one of the decade's fashion icons.
After her marriage, Bianca became a regular at the wildly popular Studio 54 in New York City, and she was good friends with the likes of renowned pop artist Andy Warhol. She was one of the true it girls of the 1970s, and her impeccable style and dedication to high fashion were frequently on display. Bianca's bold fashion choices earned her a place on Vanity Fair's international best-dressed list hall of fame, and her 1970s style was a mix of flashy, edgy, and elegant. Just take a look at these photos from Bianca's 1970s socialite heyday to get an appreciation for how much of a style icon she really was.
Bianca's 30th birthday at Studio 54 has become legend
Bianca Jagger went out in style for her 30th birthday party at the infamous Studio 54 in 1977. Renowned celebrity fashion designer Halston was a friend of hers and threw her the bash at the midtown Manhattan club. Bianca went with her husband, Mick Jagger, and she wore a long, off-the-shoulder red dress by Halston. The dress was that hard-to-achieve ideal of both comfortable and stylish at the same time, and it was immortalized when a photo of Bianca was taken on the back of a white horse at the club.
One rumor that has trailed Bianca for decades is the story that she rode the white horse into the club. She may have gotten on the horse; however, she denies that she had anything to do with it being there. In 2015, she wrote a letter for the Financial Times to explain that she didn't ride it in. "As an environmentalist and an animal rights defender, I find the insinuation that I would ride a horse into a nightclub offensive," she said. While the horse story may be greatly exaggerated, her sense of style that night was undeniable.
For her wedding style, Bianca broke the mold
Bianca and Mick Jagger's wedding was a star-studded ceremony in the French Riviera with the likes of Paul McCartney and Brigitte Bardot in attendance, and Bianca's outfit for her big day became fashion legend. Bianca's wedding "dress" was actually a tailored ivory skirt suit by Yves Saint Laurent that she wore with no shirt or bra underneath, and it was a huge departure from traditional wedding dresses at the time.
The Yves Saint Laurent Le Smoking jacket that she wore would go on to impact women's fashion for decades; she really was ahead of the fashion curve with that one. The cut of the jacket also worked well to hide a burgeoning baby bump; Bianca was four months pregnant at the wedding.
Bianca Jagger brought golden glamour to the 1977 Met Gala
Bianca Jagger is one of those celebrities who never fails to impress at the Met Gala. For the 1977 event, the theme was "Vanity Fair: A Treasure Trove." Jagger wore a golden lamé criss cross halter dress that had been designed by Halston, who accompanied her to the event, and she topped it with a dramatic black cape. This Grecian style dress had all the elegance and shine that typified the disco glamour of the 1970s.
Bianca Jagger's white suits were a perfect example of power dressing
Bianca Jagger was able to take the masculine pant suit and make it work for her as a woman at a time when few others were doing that, and she was seen in white suits on a number of occasions during the 1970s. Here she was photographed while in London with her daughter Jade; this time she added a black tie to her double-breasted suit. Bianca's suit look went on to influence Met Gala outfits for the likes of Zendaya and others at the 2025 Met Gala with the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
A big part of the reason that she wore suits was tied into her upbringing. "My father was a dandy-looking man, and I remember him wearing white linen suits and a white hat," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2024. "As a child, I wanted to emulate my father and felt empowered to. ... If I emulated my father or dressed like a boy or man, then I was going to feel powerful."
Bianca Jagger stunned in hippie style
Bianca Jagger rocked some high end gowns and structured suits during the 1970s, but she also embraced the boho chic vibe of the era. During an outing in Paris with David Bowie in the 1970s, she was photographed wearing a flowing, prairie style skirt with a lace inset and an off the shoulder top with ribbons and lace trim. It looks comfy but still stylish.