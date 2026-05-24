Pics Of Bianca Jagger That Prove She Was A Total Style Icon In The '70s

Bianca Jagger, born Blanca Pérez-Mora Macías in Nicaragua, has made a name for herself with her incredible glamour as well as her activism. In 1961, at the age of 16, she moved to Paris. She became a model in the late 1960s, and she dated English actor Michael Caine for a time. Then she met Mick Jagger at a Rolling Stones concert in Paris in 1970. The two got married and became one of the 1970s' most iconic celebrity couples. While they divorced in 1978, her time as the rock star's husband was marked by some iconic looks and cemented her one of the decade's fashion icons.

After her marriage, Bianca became a regular at the wildly popular Studio 54 in New York City, and she was good friends with the likes of renowned pop artist Andy Warhol. She was one of the true it girls of the 1970s, and her impeccable style and dedication to high fashion were frequently on display. Bianca's bold fashion choices earned her a place on Vanity Fair's international best-dressed list hall of fame, and her 1970s style was a mix of flashy, edgy, and elegant. Just take a look at these photos from Bianca's 1970s socialite heyday to get an appreciation for how much of a style icon she really was.