Carol Burnett & Vicki Lawrence Delight Fans With New Pic Highlighting Decades Of Friendship

While some friendships come and go, others last a lifetime. Many folks remember seeing Vicki Lawrence laughing alongside comedy legend Carol Burnett on the "Carol Burnett Show." Lawrence was just 17 years old when she first met Burnett. A whopping 60 years later, Lawrence shared a photo of her and her longtime pal on Instagram. And, the internet can't get over how long this sweet friendship has lasted.

Vicki Lawrence/Instagram

"Special night. Dinner with Carol. Thank you Brian for a beautiful meal. Lotsa laughs and lotsa memories. I love her so..." Lawrence wrote on Instagram on Monday. The caption accompanied a selfie of the comedy legends. Unsurprisingly, the comment section was full of praise from fellow stars and fans alike. "Love this photo!" wrote actor Mary Steenburgen. "Such an amazing team and beautiful friendship," one Instagram user commented. And, another said what many were clearly thinking, writing, "Seeing you together makes my heart happy..." Evidently, it was just as much fun for fans to see this duo together as it surely was for them to reunite.