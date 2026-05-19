Carol Burnett & Vicki Lawrence Delight Fans With New Pic Highlighting Decades Of Friendship
While some friendships come and go, others last a lifetime. Many folks remember seeing Vicki Lawrence laughing alongside comedy legend Carol Burnett on the "Carol Burnett Show." Lawrence was just 17 years old when she first met Burnett. A whopping 60 years later, Lawrence shared a photo of her and her longtime pal on Instagram. And, the internet can't get over how long this sweet friendship has lasted.
"Special night. Dinner with Carol. Thank you Brian for a beautiful meal. Lotsa laughs and lotsa memories. I love her so..." Lawrence wrote on Instagram on Monday. The caption accompanied a selfie of the comedy legends. Unsurprisingly, the comment section was full of praise from fellow stars and fans alike. "Love this photo!" wrote actor Mary Steenburgen. "Such an amazing team and beautiful friendship," one Instagram user commented. And, another said what many were clearly thinking, writing, "Seeing you together makes my heart happy..." Evidently, it was just as much fun for fans to see this duo together as it surely was for them to reunite.
Carol Burnett and Vicki Lawrence are apparently better friends now than ever
Vicki Lawrence and Carol Burnett have a celeb friendship we can't help but love, and many fans may be surprised by how these BFFs found each other. Lawrence started out as a fan of Burnett and was featured in a newspaper article for being the star's look-alike. Lawrence sent the article to Burnett with a fan letter in 1966. At the time, folks at "The Carol Burnett Show" happened to be on the hunt for an actor to play the leading lady's sister. So, Burnett attended Lawrence's local Miss Fireball contest to watch her compete for the crown. She proceeded to ask Lawrence to audition for the role, and the rest was history.
A whopping six decades have passed since then. And, according to Lawrence, the friendship they built hasn't just remained. She says that the two are better friends than ever. "I'm glad we are so close now," she told Screen Rant in 2024. "We're closer than we ever have been, really." They clearly have the kind of relationship that all best friends aspire to have.