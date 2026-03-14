Mismatched Celeb Friendships We Can't Help But Love
Friendships in the entertainment industry can be a funny thing. When it comes to famous Hollywood duos, the idea of prolific BFFs supporting one another publicly and privately stems back as far as the Golden Age. Dancer-actors Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers are hard to separate because of their natural chemistry, for instance. Entertainers Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Frank Sinatra's old friendship is also hard to forget, because despite their differences, the trio made sense when put together. On the modern side of things, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's lifelong brotherhood is unforgettable; Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are another shining example of two similar worlds colliding.
Then, of course, we've seen plenty of celebrity friendships that don't only seem to come out of left field, but leave people wondering how the duo even managed to meet in the first place. Whether these duos come from completely opposite walks of life or lived through two different eras, these mismatches are some that don't make sense in theory, but in reality, they're hard not to love.
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg
Businesswoman Martha Stewart and rapper-turned-actor Snoop Dogg's friendship is downright iconic, with the two being the peanut butter to the other's jelly. This unlikely duo first met in 2008 when Snoop Dogg appeared as a guest on "The Martha Stewart Show." As they made mashed potatoes during a cooking segment (which you can watch on YouTube), they unexpectedly hit it off and have remained fierce personal and professional collaborators ever since. "When you work with someone like Snoop, it's like having a sidekick. How great it is. ... Snoop is my freedom," Stewart told People. As for Snoop, he's shared similar sentiments. "Martha Stewart is like your favorite auntie," he said on T-Pain's "Nappy Boy Radio" Podcast in 2024.
In 2024, Stewart and Snoop teamed up as guest correspondents for the Summer Olympics; in 2026, they reunited as guest correspondents for the Winter Olympics in Italy. Their playful yet powerful dynamic stood out during their women's figure skating coverage, with their reactions humorous yet patriotically serious. As part of the experience, NBC News followed the pair as they enjoyed a fancy dinner. Between Stewart's attempts to teach Snoop dining etiquette and Snoop's surprise at the small portions, the moment exemplifies why their friendship is so great: two opposites coming together and having fun with ease.
Jennifer Lawrence and Kris Jenner
The idea of Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence, who has undergone a stunning transformation, and "Momager" Kris Jenner in one room together is hard to fathom until one actually sees them interact. Lawrence was a huge fan of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" during its 20-season run, so for her birthday in 2015, her friends arranged the ultimate surprise: Jenner's presence. Lawrence and Jenner hit it off so well that they ended up in the same bed together by the end of the festivities, leading to an iconic Instagram post in which Jenner wrote, "God I love you ... thanks for making this night a night to remember."
Lawrence has since become friends with the entire KarJenner clan, but her relationship with Jenner remains the most evident — and the most intriguing, considering their 35-year age difference. These two actually reference one another quite frequently, although they're rarely seen out together. Jenner revealed in a 2017 Instagram post that Lawrence gifted her a mini Porsche with the hashtag #bffsforever. Jenner was also present at Lawrence's 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney. A particularly memorable moment between these friends occurred on Lawrence's 30th birthday in 2020: Jenner wished her "favorite daughter" the happiest of birthdays in an Instagram Story (via People).
Helen Mirren and Vin Diesel
Helen Mirren, who always manages to stun, and Vin Diesel's wholesome friendship feels like the physical embodiment of a warm hug. When it comes to these Hollywood actors, it's clear that they have nothing but respect and admiration for one another. Mirren and Diesel's friendship started from one very pointed aspect: Mirren was desperate to get involved in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, in which Diesel portrays Dominic Toretto. "My great ambition is to be in a 'Fast & Furious' movie," Mirren first told Yahoo in 2015. Mirren eventually secured a part in "F9" when she met (and "begged," per The Hollywood Reporter) Diesel. The rest, as they say, is history.
While Diesel's "Fast & Furious" character is serious and rather enigmatic, the actor's Instagram is quite personable and, as far as celebrities go, pretty unfiltered. Diesel has dedicated several posts to Mirren over the years, all of which are incredibly heartwarming. In 2025, for instance, Diesel wrote on Instagram, "I am blessed that she is a part of our mythology... but even more grateful that she is a part of my family off screen." While Mirren's Instagram doesn't quite extend the same pleasantries, Diesel is somewhat responsible for her over 1 million followers. "It was Vin and his team who sort of first introduced me to Instagram," Mirren told Entertainment Tonight in 2023.
Adam Levine and Jonah Hill
Adam Levine and Jonah Hill are well-established in their own corners of the entertainment industry: Levine has made a name for himself as Maroon 5's frontman and "The Voice" judge, while Hill's famous comedy movies include "Superbad" and "21 Jump Street." While Hill's surprising friendship with Ashley Olsen dates back to at least 2015, his bond with Levine stems from their respective childhoods in the same Los Angeles neighborhood. An even more touching detail is that Levine's mother, Patsy Noah, is BFFs with Hill's mother, Sharon Feldstein. "Our kids grew up together, almost like brothers and sisters, and became people of note," Noah told People in May 2018.
Any friendship that lasts through childhood into adulthood is worth celebrating, especially when all the people involved are in the public eye. Levine and Hill have starred in a few commercials over the years, such as a 2018 Oculus Go promotion, but generally keep their friendship under wraps. Nevertheless, the duo was spotted having a grand time at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game in 2008 (and later again in 2010). Hill also had the distinct honor of officiating Levine's 2014 wedding to Namibian model Behati Prinsloo. In 2016, Hill remarked on "The Howard Stern Show" that while he "had an amazing time," he left the festivities early because the pressure left him "f***ing drained."
Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran
"Friends" star Courteney Cox and musician Ed Sheeran, whose unexpected friendship with Elton John is also a point of interest, are two people who don't seem like they have anything in common, yet their friendship makes perfect sense whenever their paths publicly cross. This unlikely duo met sometime in 2013 after Sheeran was invited to a party at Cox's house. As Sheeran told The Sun, he unexpectedly stayed on Cox's property for a couple of months after the party. "With Courteney, you don't really ask. She's a Southern girl, pure Alabama, so she's very much the hostess with the mostess," Sheeran said.
On her end, Cox credits Ed Sheeran with introducing her to Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid, whom she's dated since late 2013. Cox told "The Howard Stern Show" in 2022 that Sheeran invited McDaid to a party at Cox's house.
These unexpected friends are another good example of different personalities meshing well, something especially evident through their social media collabs. In 2021, the pair joined Elton John and Brandi Carlile for a rendition of John's "Tiny Dancer." The same year, they put their friendship on full display on Instagram with their recreation of an iconic "Friends" dance between Cox's character, Monica Geller, and her TV brother, Ross Geller (David Schwimmer).
50 Cent and Bette Midler
Bette Midler, 50 Cent, Martha Stewart, and Snoop Dogg would be an amazing celebrity quartet capable of breaking the Internet, considering that they all share individual friendships with one another: 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg are rap legends in their own right who finally collaborated in 2024, while Midler and Stewart have been besties for decades.
When it comes to 50 Cent and Midler, they met in late 2008 when Baisley Park — a community garden in Queens, New York City — was transformed into the Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Community Garden. Midler and 50 Cent's foundations collaborated on the restoration. During the ceremony, Midler reportedly addressed the attendees and told them how much she loved 50 Cent.
In 2009, 50 Cent and Midler teamed up again for another restoration project in Queens, this time on Fort Tryon Park. Midler spoke to the New York Daily News and had nothing but compliments for the rapper. "He is such a gorgeous star — holy cow! He's like the Godfather of Jamaica, Queens," she said. Midler also told the outlet that she was interested in getting on a song with him, though she conceded that she wasn't the best rapper. While the idea of a Midler feature sounds intriguing because it's so unexpected, the pair has yet to officially go down that road. Watch this space.
Al Gore and Tommy Lee Jones
A lot of Hollywood celebrities attended the same college at the same time before they found fame and fortune. Actor Owen Wilson and filmmaker Wes Anderson are just one classic example. One pair of roommates may come as a complete shock because of their distinctive careers: once upon a time, former vice president Al Gore and actor Tommy Lee Jones lived together while attending Harvard University.
In 1992, during that year's presidential election, Jones reflected on his friendship with Gore in an interview with The Harvard Crimson. "We liked to shoot pool in the basement and play poker on the fifth floor [in Dunster House, one of Harvard's residential houses]," Jones reminisced, also adding, "It was a school boy's life."
The idea of Gore and Jones hanging out like typical college students is fun to envision, considering their respective statuses today. In August 2000, Jones added an additional layer of cuteness to their bond when he spoke at the Democratic National Convention while Gore was the Democratic presidential nominee. "Al Gore has been one of my closest friends since the day we met on the first day of college 35 years ago," Jones said to open his speech (via Snopes). Jones talked about their college experiences and included the heartwarming anecdote, "Al is the closest thing I've had to a brother."
Barbra Streisand and Tiffany Haddish
As an iconic entertainer with significant influence, it should come as no surprise that Barbra Streisand has made plenty of famous friends over the years, including Marlon Brando, Judy Garland, and Hillary Clinton. Out of all the connections Streisand has formed and cultivated throughout her career, the most unexpected is arguably with actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish.
Haddish appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2017, before Ellen DeGeneres' massive downfall from fame, and explained the circumstances that led to their first encounter: "She's my sister. ... We recently met at Rob Meyer's house ... he invited me over for dinner and a movie, right? And then there she was, Barbra Streisand, and she's like, 'Tiffany!' and I'm like, 'What up, girl!'"
Streisand and Haddish's friendship is particularly wholesome — not just because of their differences, but because of a glaring similarity they share: both are Jewish. In Haddish's case, she connected with her Jewish roots as an adult and had her bat mitzvah in December 2019. Streisand posted a photo of them on Instagram to celebrate the occasion and gifted Haddish a Star of David necklace. Haddish wore the small diamond-crusted necklace during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in January 2020.
Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks
Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks are musicians from two of the highest-selling bands of all time – One Direction and Fleetwood Mac, respectively — but have also managed to break out on their own and carve highly successful solo careers. Styles and Nicks have one of the most wholesome first encounter stories in entertainment history. In 2015, Styles attended a Fleetwood Mac concert with a cake in tow to celebrate Nicks' birthday. From that moment on, Styles and Nicks have sung each other's praises practically non-stop. "I think the thing that's most wonderful about him ... is that he's such a kooky guy. He's the type of person you'd wanna live next door to," Nicks told Vogue.
For what it's worth, Nicks also told Vogue that she wanted to see One Direction reunite after the band split in 2015 (although unfortunately, that ship has sailed due to Liam Payne's death at 31 in October 2024). As solo artists, Styles and Nicks have performed several times together — notably in 2019 and 2024. Styles also inducted Nicks into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a distinct honor and indication of their strong bond. The pair even performed "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" together for the occasion.
Cardi B and Penn Badgley
Cardi B and Penn Badgley's friendship is an internet treasure that emphasizes the power and importance of online communication. In 2019, Badgley complimented Cardi B during an interview with MYX Global. When Badgley's comments resurfaced in 2021, Cardi B lost her mind on X (in the best way). "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I'm famous famous," she wrote. From that day on, the unlikely pair looked out for one another in hilarious ways. They changed their X profile pictures to each other, Cardi B's music was used in Badgley's Netflix show, "You," and the actor even wrote the rapper a letter as his character, Joe Goldberg (via E! News).
Unfortunately, Cardi B and Penn Badgley still haven't met in person. In 2025, he appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" and praised Cardi B once again, although he confirmed that their friendship was exclusively online — for now, at least. "We've definitely tried [to meet] ... but we just, between our schedules — she's busier than I am, I guarantee you," he explained. However, when the day comes that these two finally end up in the same room, netizens know that they're going to hear about it.
Lisa Rinna and Rob Rausch
At first glance, Lisa Rinna and Rob Rausch's friendship looks like it wouldn't make sense. Considering their respective backgrounds and where they met, however, this unlikely pairing works incredibly well. Rinna, a "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum and soap opera star who can't escape plastic surgery talk, met Rausch on "The Traitors" Season 4. Rausch, a snake wrangler, previously appeared on "Love Island USA" Seasons 5 and 6. On "The Traitors," Rinna and Rausch, who were both Traitors, formed an unexpected alliance against the Faithfuls. Rausch eventually betrayed Rinna and led the charge in her banishment, but their friendship has still managed to flourish after the competition.
As outspoken reality television veterans unafraid to make waves, Rinna and Rausch are pure camp when put together. As Virtual Reali-Tea so perfectly summarized on Instagram: "'The Traitors' co-stars Rob Rausch and Lisa Rinna are the random group project members that got close and became best friends." In February 2026, Rinna and Rausch starred in a hilarious Sonic commercial that effortlessly revisited their memorable experience on "The Traitors" while convincing the masses to try a Sonic Smasher. "Two extremely marketable legends," one Reddit user wrote. "I'm not going to eat a Sonic burger. But, I did enjoy the ad," another said.
Elton John and Eminem
The story behind singer-songwriter Elton John and rapper-songwriter Eminem's friendship is heartbreaking, heartwarming, and inspiring all at the same time. It all started at the 43rd Grammy Awards in 2001, when Eminem performed a special version of his then-hit song "Stan," with John at the piano. At the time and into the late 2000s, Eminem was addicted to drugs and alcohol. When Eminem almost died from an accidental methadone overdose in 2007, he called John and asked for his help. John, who got sober in 1990 after battling his own drug and alcohol addiction, became Eminem's sponsor. Eminem has been sober since 2008.
Eminem and John's friendship is deeply rooted in mutual respect, understanding, and courage, which makes them so easy to root for as a duo. The pair have frequently spoken about their close bond, as well as the circumstances that brought them together, in the press, on talk shows, and in other public interviews. In 2017, for instance, John told everyone on "The Graham Norton Show" (and viewers at home), "He's an amazing guy ... I just adore him." That same year, John spoke to Eminem on behalf of Interview Magazine. John told Eminem something during their conversation that, depending on the person, can instantly bring tears to the eyes: "Your sobriety day is in my diary. I'm so proud of you."