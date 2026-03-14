Mismatched Celeb Friendships We Can't Help But Love

Friendships in the entertainment industry can be a funny thing. When it comes to famous Hollywood duos, the idea of prolific BFFs supporting one another publicly and privately stems back as far as the Golden Age. Dancer-actors Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers are hard to separate because of their natural chemistry, for instance. Entertainers Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Frank Sinatra's old friendship is also hard to forget, because despite their differences, the trio made sense when put together. On the modern side of things, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's lifelong brotherhood is unforgettable; Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are another shining example of two similar worlds colliding.

Then, of course, we've seen plenty of celebrity friendships that don't only seem to come out of left field, but leave people wondering how the duo even managed to meet in the first place. Whether these duos come from completely opposite walks of life or lived through two different eras, these mismatches are some that don't make sense in theory, but in reality, they're hard not to love.