These Celebs Over 60 Have The Best Hair In Hollywood

Just because someone's a sexagenarian doesn't mean they don't know how to make a fashion and beauty statement — just look at some of Kris Jenner's best fashion moments! Many celebrities have embraced aging with grace, especially by showcasing their natural hair on the red carpet. Letting their gray hair shine, these celebrities have showed that their stunning long locks haven't dimmed throughout the years.

Sarah Jessica Parker is one such example. The "Sex and the City" star is known for her fabulous blonde curls, and now that she's older, those highlights are often mixed with silver. In a June 2022 interview with Allure, Parker revealed that she gets her hair colored often, but she doesn't care when her natural gray shows. "I don't think there's a right or a wrong way to have a relationship with aging, living, time spent on earth," Parker told the outlet. "But mine is that there are a million things I want to do with my free time, and none of them have to do with preserving [what I look like] now, or trying to get back to 15 years ago." She is just one of many celebrity women who continue to look gorgeous in their 60s, turning aging on its head and giving us inspiration for the future.