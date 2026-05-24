These Celebs Over 60 Have The Best Hair In Hollywood
Just because someone's a sexagenarian doesn't mean they don't know how to make a fashion and beauty statement — just look at some of Kris Jenner's best fashion moments! Many celebrities have embraced aging with grace, especially by showcasing their natural hair on the red carpet. Letting their gray hair shine, these celebrities have showed that their stunning long locks haven't dimmed throughout the years.
Sarah Jessica Parker is one such example. The "Sex and the City" star is known for her fabulous blonde curls, and now that she's older, those highlights are often mixed with silver. In a June 2022 interview with Allure, Parker revealed that she gets her hair colored often, but she doesn't care when her natural gray shows. "I don't think there's a right or a wrong way to have a relationship with aging, living, time spent on earth," Parker told the outlet. "But mine is that there are a million things I want to do with my free time, and none of them have to do with preserving [what I look like] now, or trying to get back to 15 years ago." She is just one of many celebrity women who continue to look gorgeous in their 60s, turning aging on its head and giving us inspiration for the future.
Shania Twain
Shania Twain has always had great hair, and while she often wears wigs (even in her natural brunette color), her real hair underneath is just as fabulous. In this photo, taken on May 10, 2026, a few months before her 61st birthday, Twain looked gorgeous in a yellow suit at the rose ceremony at No Vacancy. Her shoulder-length hair looked beautiful with its big curls and subtle blonde highlights, both of which made her look decades younger.
Viola Davis
Ever since the 2012 Emmy Awards, Viola Davis has famously showcased her natural hair on the red carpet. While the "How to Get Away with Murder" star, who turned 60 in 2025, alternates between her real hair and wigs, she looks absolutely fabulous either way. In this photo from the Television Academy's 27th Annual Hall of Fame Ceremony on August 16, 2025, Davis' natural texture was on full display, and it looked gorgeous.
Sandra Bullock
It's hard to believe Sandra Bullock is already in her 60s, especially because of how beautiful and healthy her hair looks. Just take this picture from CinemaCon on April 14, 2026. The "Practical Magic 2" star looks stunning with her long, dark brown hair hanging in loose waves almost down to her waist. Her hair is parted in the middle and looks sleek and shiny in a way that is total hair goals, no matter your age. There's no denying it: Bullock is absolutely stunning.
Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams knows about good hair, and as a result, the former Miss America always looks gorgeous on the red carpet. She rocked her natural texture at the Olivier Awards on April 12, 2026, where her caramel brown-colored hair was styled in tight curls, with her bangs pulled back. In a February 2021 interview with Elle, Williams opened up about how hard it was for black women to get their hair styled. "For sure, most—I would say 90 percent of Black actresses—always have an issue with hair, whether it's on television or film, because we've got specific hair that needs specific care," Williams said.
Sarah Jessica Parker
The aforementioned Sarah Jessica Parker's long locks are just as glorious in her 60s as they were in her "Sex and the City" days, when everyone was trying to recreate Carrie Bradshaw's look. Parker, who turned 60 in 2025, wore her hair thick and wavy at the 2025 Booker Prize Ceremony on November 10. She looked like a fierce lioness with her voluminous mane, parted down the middle in a youthful style. It just goes to show she is still every bit the beauty and fashion icon that she's always been.
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox may not have had a hairstyle named after her during her "Friends" days like co-star Jennifer Aniston did, but her hair still looks fabulous in her 60s. In this picture, taken at the "Scream 7" premiere on February 25, 2026, Cox looks gorgeous with her jet-black hair that hangs loosely around her shoulders. "My hair used to be completely straight when I was younger," Cox said in an October 27, 2023, interview with Refinery29. "Then my hormones changed and now I have really wavy hair. But I don't like styling it." Either way, it's beautiful!
Andie MacDowell
Despite being born in 1958, Andie MacDowell still has an impressive head of hair. The actor proudly rocks her natural gray color, like in this photo from the 20th Anniversary of L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth on December 2, 2025. Her silver hair was styled in messy curls around her shoulders at the event, which looked striking against her glowing complexion and soft pink makeup. In a March 2023 interview with Katie Couric, MacDowell opened up about going gray and how it made her eyes and skin pop. "I liked the way my skin looked better, and there was a feeling, it empowered me more," she added.
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli is still a bombshell, and she showed off some brunette locks at a screening of Lifetime's "Love, Again" on April 30, 2026, one week after her 66th birthday. Her chestnut-brown hair featured pretty, side-swooped bangs and was curled in loose waves around her shoulders, framing her face beautifully. The actor has actually addressed whether she colors her hair or wears a wig, saying in a since-deleted Instagram video from January 2024 (per Page Six), "Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots please, because I'm tired of getting my roots done every two weeks."