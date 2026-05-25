Meghan Markle Has One Special Mom Privilege Other Royals Don't

When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, she surely didn't expect to find herself ostracized from the very palace she'd be moving into. Yet, considering how Harry and Meghan's infamous "Megxit" went down, the duchess has lost much of the prestige that goes along with royalty since stepping away from the firm. Sister-in-law Catherine, Princess of Wales, gets the honors, patronages, and fan adoration, while Meghan gets sneers for her luxury brand of jams and candles. Still, there's one perk Meghan enjoys that her royal in-laws will never experience, despite their money and prestige.

As a private citizen, Meghan has the freedom to choose how much public exposure to give her children, Prince Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Princess Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. When she and Harry were still working royals, they were obligated to let baby Archie be photographed, notably when they visited South Africa in 2019 and met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Three years later, when the Sussexes traveled to London to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's historic Platinum Jubilee), they released an adorable photo of Lilibet, who turned one year old that same weekend.

Since moving to the States, the much-critiqued Harry and Meghan have guarded their children's privacy by keeping their faces hidden from view. All family photos on Meghan's Instagram show Archie and Lilibet either from the rear, or with their features partially hidden. The last time the young Sussexes were seen in their entirety was seemingly in 2021, with the family's holiday card. It's clear both the prince and princess inherited their dad's red hair, but only the people who know the family personally would be able to tell whether they take after the former "Suits" star in any way.