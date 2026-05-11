Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Most Critiqued Moments In 2026 (So Far)
The royal family have been subjected to numerous scandals in just the first five months of 2026. Of course, despite their choice to leave the royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't been left unscathed.
Harry and Meghan's wild staff turnovers put a microscope on their rumored money troubles throughout the first half of 2026, and fans were quick to criticize the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for what they saw as obvious cash grabs. While the couple received their flowers in April 2026 for visiting a refugee camp in Jordan and participating in charity events during a trip to Australia, some of their other public statements and appearances left a bad taste in people's mouths.
Part of the criticism may stem from the distrust of Harry and Meghan in the United Kingdom following their estrangement from the rest of the royal family, and it seems as though a unified front may be the only way to win back some of the public's respect. In May 2026, The Mirror reported that Theo Rycroft, a former diplomat and close member of King Charles' inner circle, has made it his mission to repair the prince's relationship with his father, as well as his brother, Prince William. Healing comes with time, as does trust, and the couple may need a lot of it after enduring these rocky moments throughout 2026 so far.
Fans of the royals weren't embracing Prince Harry's UK return with open arms
While Prince Harry may certainly be open to the idea of coming back home to the United Kingdom, people there didn't feel particularly hospitable. A March 28 article from The Times claimed that sources close to the Duke of Sussex described that he would be more than open to an invitation to Sandringham — but there was a catch.
After losing their right to armed police protection, Prince Harry reportedly did not feel safe returning to his home country with his family. Although private security would always be an option to him, many netizens were quick to criticize the prince for his perceived entitlement. One person on X wrote, "So, he wants an invitation on HIS conditions and security he already has with 30 days notice? What an arrogant child." Another felt that situation itself was hypocritical, sharing, "I'm curious to know why Harry complains about press intrusion when he uses press intrusion to get what he wants from his father."
The idea of Harry returning to his home country rubbed people the wrong way in general. As one person pointed out, "They refused a summer with the Late Queen Elizabeth...and now they are f***ed financially and global failures, they want an invite? Nope. Never. They made their beds." Despite whatever efforts Harry may make to reintegrate himself into British society, he may not be as welcome as he would hope.
Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day chocolates weren't so sweet
Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day gift bundles left many online convinced that her money troubles weren't complete BS. The original collaboration with California chocolate company Compartes was a whopping $185. Although she went on to offer a smaller alternative product at $92, the public was already enraged at the high price tag for Meghan's boutique jams and sweets, and the launch was a disaster.
Some people on X picked apart the contents of the packages themselves, with one writing, "What did she expect selling overpriced slop and wickless candles." Others were quick to call out her business model, explaining the bundles' failure this way: "Because the way she sells her products is only for gift giving. Not for daily consumption. Why would you buy a jam in keep sake packaging? Will you appreciate a jam gift from your significant other?"
Others on social media called out the poor graphic design of the bundles' promotional material, connecting it back to their staff turnovers and a lack of team behind the Duchess' company, "As Ever." Page Six had also reported that the Netflix HQ that used to host Markle's canceled series, "With Love, Meghan," was eventually filled to the brim with excess stock — so much so that these expensive holiday bundles were ultimately given away to staff for free.
Prince Harry was branded a 'third wheel'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's April trip to Australia was not the smoothest possible ride, but the Prince's lowest moment seemingly came during their final outing on the continent. Meghan and her longtime friend, Markus Anderson, have been spotted getting cozy on several different occasions, but photos of the trio at the NSW Waratahs match left fans calling the prince out for being a 'third wheel.' The below photo that was posted to X made the Duke of Sussex look particularly forlorn, with one user joking, "Harry looks like he's just lost his last dollar chip on black." Another claimed, "Harry looks like he's on a different planet," but other critics were even harsher.
Meghan Markle left the "girls retreat" after 122 minutes to attend a rugby match with Markus Anderson. We couldn't ask for a better ending to this humanitarian trip. 😳 pic.twitter.com/1ejkftp5al
— Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) April 17, 2026
Harry's demeanor read as clueless to some, with one user quipping, "That marriage is a bit crowded, but I don't think Harry is aware of that." Another pointed out, "Look at Harry. He knows who she loves. He looks like an insecure third wheel." Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remained as silent as always against the criticism, even though that hasn't exactly been helping their case.
People thought Meghan Markle left her fans out to dry at her Australia retreat
The "Her Best Life" podcast sold Meghan Markle's April retreat with the title, "Yes, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is coming to meet you all," but that ultimately turned out to be closer to false advertising. Set to take place from the 17th to the 19th of April, the description of the event claimed that Meghan was excited to "join our community," promising an in-person conversation with her as part of the base package (costing a whopping $2,699 per person). The VIP package (at $3,199 per person) was also set to include a group table photo with the Duchess.
Overall, it seems that the event itself was supposed to be centered around Meghan's presence and connection to those who were willing to spend thousands to meet her. However, she reportedly just stayed at the three-day event for a total of two hours. Online critics were quick to slam the Duchess for her swift stay, with one questioning, "Why did Meghan Markle not even share a meal with women who had paid $3000 to spend 'retreat' time with her? How is that kind? She disappeared before dinner and spent longer at the rugby, where she ate classic footy fare."
The Duchess' reps did clarify, "Meghan was always confirmed only to attend the retreat for her Q&A portion of the weekend." However, she was the only special guest to be highlighted in the ticket descriptions, so it seemed like a bit of a bait-and-switch.