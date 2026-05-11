Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Most Critiqued Moments In 2026 (So Far)

The royal family have been subjected to numerous scandals in just the first five months of 2026. Of course, despite their choice to leave the royal life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't been left unscathed.

Harry and Meghan's wild staff turnovers put a microscope on their rumored money troubles throughout the first half of 2026, and fans were quick to criticize the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for what they saw as obvious cash grabs. While the couple received their flowers in April 2026 for visiting a refugee camp in Jordan and participating in charity events during a trip to Australia, some of their other public statements and appearances left a bad taste in people's mouths.

Part of the criticism may stem from the distrust of Harry and Meghan in the United Kingdom following their estrangement from the rest of the royal family, and it seems as though a unified front may be the only way to win back some of the public's respect. In May 2026, The Mirror reported that Theo Rycroft, a former diplomat and close member of King Charles' inner circle, has made it his mission to repair the prince's relationship with his father, as well as his brother, Prince William. Healing comes with time, as does trust, and the couple may need a lot of it after enduring these rocky moments throughout 2026 so far.