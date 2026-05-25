'I Didn't Want To Waste It': How Paris Jackson Overcame Her Fears Of Being In The Public Eye
While much has been written about the abundance of "nepo babies" in Hollywood, many children of celebrities live surprisingly normal lives away from the spotlight. Just look at Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, who initially resisted becoming a public figure after being born into an incredibly famous family. Paris eventually came to accept and even embrace her inherited celebrity status by finding a real purpose in it, and realizing that there was simply too much potential for good. The model and actor opened up about her complicated relationship with fame during an interview with Teen Vogue in May 2017, when she was 19 years old.
Although Michael Jackson's kids did grow up quite lavishly, Paris wasn't particularly keen on the fact that she'd been involuntarily thrust into the spotlight practically from birth. After all, the prospect of everything about her personal life (including the many tragedies Paris Jackson has faced) becoming headline news had to be daunting, to say nothing of the many pitfalls of fame that have long plagued her famous family. "I honestly used to have no motivation whatsoever to be in the public eye; it scared me," she admitted. "I've seen what it can do to people, [and] plenty get hurt."
Over time, though, Paris gained a fresh new perspective. "I started to really see the kind of impact I already have on people, how I was born with a platform, and I didn't want to waste it," she continued, adding that she believes influencer-like status can be used for far more than just flexing. "I want to actually make a difference," the King of Pop's outspoken only daughter confirmed. "So everything that I'm doing [...] it's all just to grow my platform so I can use my voice for things that matter."
What Paris Jackson has said about speaking up for what she believes in
Indeed, Paris Jackson has consistently used her considerable following on social media to amplify causes that are important to her. During the model's 2017 interview with Teen Vogue, she specifically cited environmentalism and anti-colonialism as issues she was hoping to make her followers more aware of. Paris also noted that social justice was something that caught her attention at an early age, opining, "That feeling has only grown as I've gotten older and started seeing the injustices that happen every single day in modern times. I wanna do something about it." The nepo baby echoed this sentiment during a 2021 interview with C Magazine, once again stating that she wanted her social media platform to serve a purpose, rather than just becoming an instrument of narcissism.
"I don't really see the point of having such a platform, if it's just going to be about me, me, me the whole time. I want to leave this place a better world than when I came into it, use my platform to uplift causes, whether it be the environment, animal rights, human rights, feminism. [...] I want to play my part," Paris reasoned. The singer further elaborated that she had been regularly attending protests and speaking about social issues at her concerts for years by that point.
More recently, Paris sought to bring justice within her own super famous house, taking legal action against the executors of her late father Michael Jackson's estate after accusing them of financial mismanagement. In May 2026, she successfully convinced a judge to order the return of more than $600,000, which the model asserted the executors used to overpay their lawyers.