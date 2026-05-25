'I Didn't Want To Waste It': How Paris Jackson Overcame Her Fears Of Being In The Public Eye

While much has been written about the abundance of "nepo babies" in Hollywood, many children of celebrities live surprisingly normal lives away from the spotlight. Just look at Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, who initially resisted becoming a public figure after being born into an incredibly famous family. Paris eventually came to accept and even embrace her inherited celebrity status by finding a real purpose in it, and realizing that there was simply too much potential for good. The model and actor opened up about her complicated relationship with fame during an interview with Teen Vogue in May 2017, when she was 19 years old.

Although Michael Jackson's kids did grow up quite lavishly, Paris wasn't particularly keen on the fact that she'd been involuntarily thrust into the spotlight practically from birth. After all, the prospect of everything about her personal life (including the many tragedies Paris Jackson has faced) becoming headline news had to be daunting, to say nothing of the many pitfalls of fame that have long plagued her famous family. "I honestly used to have no motivation whatsoever to be in the public eye; it scared me," she admitted. "I've seen what it can do to people, [and] plenty get hurt."

Over time, though, Paris gained a fresh new perspective. "I started to really see the kind of impact I already have on people, how I was born with a platform, and I didn't want to waste it," she continued, adding that she believes influencer-like status can be used for far more than just flexing. "I want to actually make a difference," the King of Pop's outspoken only daughter confirmed. "So everything that I'm doing [...] it's all just to grow my platform so I can use my voice for things that matter."