These Nepo Babies Live Surprisingly Normal Lives Away From The Spotlight

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Children are up to 2.7 times more likely to follow the same career path as their parents, depending on factors such as gender and occupation, per a General Social Survey study conducted between 1994 and 2016 (via The New York Times). However, many children don't join the proverbial family business, and that includes nepo babies. Indeed, for every Lily-Rose Depp, there are more than a few lesser spotted Jack Depps. We're not surprised that many nepo babies would choose normalcy over Netflix deals; they're often as divisive as pineapple on pizza. It can be tough out there for limelight-seeking nepos, whether it's J.J. Abrams' Grammy-nominated daughter, Gracie Abrams, being relentlessly meme'd online or the scrutiny put on every John David Washington performance — so much so, there have been many nepo babies who quietly changed their names.

"There's been rising anger in recent years with what appears to be more and more children of famous people making it in the entertainment industries," Mel B's daughter, Phoenix Chi Brown, told Radio Times in 2025 (via The Sunday Times). "Even when nepo babies are great at their job," she continued, "they face a backlash fuelled by misunderstanding, jealousy, or resentment." So, let's take a look at the nepo babies who chose the path more followed, one of normality and nine to fives instead of Vogue covers, hate comments, and internet hysteria.