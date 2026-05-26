Photos Of Dan Aykroyd & Donna Dixon That Make Us Nostalgic For The '80s
In what, from the outside, looked like one of the most mismatched romances of the 1980s, "Saturday Night Live" original cast member Dan Aykroyd married model turned actress Donna Dixon in 1983. The two met on the set of "Doctor Detroit," and quickly fell in love, forming a marriage that would last 39 years and bring three children into the world. Proving that not all breakups need to be messy, Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon separated in 2022, but have remained close, with Aykroyd sometimes crashing at Dixon's home.
But in the 1980s, these two seemed like the most unlikely pair. With Dixon's classic movie star looks and Aykroyd's comedy chops and obsession with the paranormal, the two combined everything that made the '80s such an amazing time for entertainment. Looking back, it seems obvious why these two worked so well. Aykroyd's excitable nature and endless smarts complimented Dixon's calm demeanor and striking style. They mixed the spectacle of the era with the glitz and glamour that everyone loved. It was almost like they were the real Peter Venkman and Dana Barrett from Aykroyd's classic 1984 sci-fi comedy "Ghostbusters." And, in that tone, the two always seemed to show off the different styles of the decade.
Dan Aykroyd knows he's a lucky man
Here, early into Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon's relationship, it's hard not to notice Aykroyd's "Can you believe it?" face. That's probably because his wife dumped rockstar Paul Stanley shortly before they met, and he can't believe how lucky he ended up being.
The Kiss frontman was shocked when Dixon left him. Not long before he got the boot, Stanley had proposed to Dixon, and she accepted. But just before she went off to make "Doctor Detroit," Dixon called the whole thing off and met the man she would spend the next 40 years with.
Dan Aykroyd knows he's cool
Dan Aykroyd is known for being funny and for his love of all things ghosts and UFOs, but what often gets overlooked is how cool he can be. He was overshadowed by John Belushi when they played the titular "Blues Brothers," but there's no doubting that Aykroyd is full of confidence and swagger.
And those personality traits are on full display here as he has one hand on his hip, and his other arm draped around the stunning Donna Dixon. Wearing a gray suit with a white shirt, Aykroyd is clearly comfortable in his own skin.
Shockingly, Donna Dixon isn't the only person in this photo
Despite there being three other people in this photo, including Chevy Chase, a man with a long list of celebrities who can't stand him, Donna Dixon is the only one who seems to actually "be" in this photo. Her white lace dress and high hair, along with the big earrings and a slight, knowing smile instantly pull in everyone's attention. This moment happened at the premiere for "Spies Like Us," which stars Chase and Dan Aykroyd. And while Dixon has a small role in the movie, she was clearly the shining star of the night.
Donna Dixon can't keep Dan Aykroyd away from the press
Poor Donna Dixon had to drag her husband Dan Aykroyd away from the cameras to go see Steven Spielberg's often underrated World War II film, "Empire of the Sun." It looks like the "Ghostbusters" creator may have gotten caught up talking about one of his favorite subjects; the paranormal.
Dixon's leopard print dress is showing off some serious '80s shoulder-pad action, proving that she was keeping her finger on the pulse of fashion. For his outfit, Aykroyd went with a more subdued blue suit with a simple tie, letting his wife's look get all the attention.
Donna Dixon and Dan Aykroyd are all about the shades
Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon were, as this photo proves, effortlessly cool, and their sunglasses choices prove it. Aykroyd goes with a classic style befitting the star of "Blues Brothers," while Dixon sports an oval ocular accessory showing that she's more about the "now."
Their clothes match the individualistic eyewear as well. Aykroyd's white tailored shirt with a simple blazer and jeans goes well with his glasses, while Dixon's short lacy black dress and jacket, along with the pendant hanging off her choker is all about modern fashion of the '80s.
Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon are gray and gold
Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon worked so well together in part because of their different styles. Aykroyd, an avid biker, tends to stick to basic looks that don't call attention to himself, which probably helps keep the cops off his back when he's riding his chopper.
Dixon, on the other hand, likes to show off. Here, her white cape, perfectly draped over her black jacket, leading the eye to her gold pants, that, along with the matching gold purse, tells the world that this is a woman who knows how to command a room.
Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon are a hair above the rest
Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon were sure to get attention whenever they walked the red carpet, and this photo is a perfect example. While they aren't quite matching, the shock of red each of them is using to break up the black makes them easy to spot. Though it's hard not to wonder if Aykroyd meant to match the color of the carpet.
After the red pulls the eye toward them, it's the hair that stands out ... literally. Dixon's high hair appears to be adding a good seven inches to the actor.