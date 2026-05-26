Photos Of Dan Aykroyd & Donna Dixon That Make Us Nostalgic For The '80s

In what, from the outside, looked like one of the most mismatched romances of the 1980s, "Saturday Night Live" original cast member Dan Aykroyd married model turned actress Donna Dixon in 1983. The two met on the set of "Doctor Detroit," and quickly fell in love, forming a marriage that would last 39 years and bring three children into the world. Proving that not all breakups need to be messy, Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon separated in 2022, but have remained close, with Aykroyd sometimes crashing at Dixon's home.

But in the 1980s, these two seemed like the most unlikely pair. With Dixon's classic movie star looks and Aykroyd's comedy chops and obsession with the paranormal, the two combined everything that made the '80s such an amazing time for entertainment. Looking back, it seems obvious why these two worked so well. Aykroyd's excitable nature and endless smarts complimented Dixon's calm demeanor and striking style. They mixed the spectacle of the era with the glitz and glamour that everyone loved. It was almost like they were the real Peter Venkman and Dana Barrett from Aykroyd's classic 1984 sci-fi comedy "Ghostbusters." And, in that tone, the two always seemed to show off the different styles of the decade.