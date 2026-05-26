'Move Forward And Get Past The Shame': Dr. Phil's Most Candid Comments On His Health Issues

Phillip Calvin McGraw, better known to the world as Dr. Phil, has weathered his fair share of public tragedies and scandals, but one personal struggle he kept under wraps for years was his type 2 diabetes diagnosis. He first opened up about his health in 2016, telling CBS News that he'd been living with the disease for about 25 years at that point. He was honest about why he hadn't shared it with the public up until then. "This is one of those diseases that has a real stigma to it because people judge that population as being lazy and out of shape and not taking care of themselves," he said. His advice to people who shared his diagnosis was this: "Move forward and get past the shame and judgment about Type 2 diabetes because it's not your fault."

Dr. Phil also discussed his diagnosis with Fox News that year, saying he first noticed something was off when his energy levels tanked without warning. He went to see a doctor, and his test results revealed that the culprit was type 2 diabetes. He admitted that he had to make some significant lifestyle changes because his health hadn't always been his first priority up until that point. "I was one of those guys that would work, work, work, work, work, and then not eat anything. And at the end of the day, I'd just gorge everything," he confessed. He noted that, even though he didn't always fuel his body as she should have, he was still a very active individual, and that people need to understand that type 2 diabetes can be the result of genetics and not necessarily a sedentary lifestyle.