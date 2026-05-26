'Move Forward And Get Past The Shame': Dr. Phil's Most Candid Comments On His Health Issues
Phillip Calvin McGraw, better known to the world as Dr. Phil, has weathered his fair share of public tragedies and scandals, but one personal struggle he kept under wraps for years was his type 2 diabetes diagnosis. He first opened up about his health in 2016, telling CBS News that he'd been living with the disease for about 25 years at that point. He was honest about why he hadn't shared it with the public up until then. "This is one of those diseases that has a real stigma to it because people judge that population as being lazy and out of shape and not taking care of themselves," he said. His advice to people who shared his diagnosis was this: "Move forward and get past the shame and judgment about Type 2 diabetes because it's not your fault."
Dr. Phil also discussed his diagnosis with Fox News that year, saying he first noticed something was off when his energy levels tanked without warning. He went to see a doctor, and his test results revealed that the culprit was type 2 diabetes. He admitted that he had to make some significant lifestyle changes because his health hadn't always been his first priority up until that point. "I was one of those guys that would work, work, work, work, work, and then not eat anything. And at the end of the day, I'd just gorge everything," he confessed. He noted that, even though he didn't always fuel his body as she should have, he was still a very active individual, and that people need to understand that type 2 diabetes can be the result of genetics and not necessarily a sedentary lifestyle.
Dr. Phil has advised others on how to deal with chronic illness
Some argue that there have been times Dr. Phil took things too far on his show, and the former daytime talk show host has found himself embroiled in some high-profile legal troubles. Despite all the drama, he's certainly entertained and educated many on a wide variety of topics, including how to cope with chronic illness. While speaking to a guest who suffered from epilepsy on his eponymous talk show in 2019, Dr. Phil noted that dealing with and overcoming chronic illness is often a battle that has to be won in the mind as well. "Do you wanna be a victim or do you wanna be a victor?" he questioned. "That means taking your power back from the disease and making the choices that lead to health. You behave your way to health." He added, "Don't think attitude doesn't matter. It matters."
Dr. Phil certainly decided to have a positive attitude towards his own diagnosis. He partnered with AstraZeneca in 2016 for the ON IT Movement, which not only served to spread more awareness about the disease but also encouraged people to take control of their own health to successfully manage the condition. "I'm excited to team up with AstraZeneca on the ON IT Movement to help inspire people to tackle the psychological barriers to managing type 2 diabetes," Dr. Phil said to AstraZeneca in a statement, adding that the first step towards managing the disease is often the hardest and that he wanted to help people do just that with the campaign.