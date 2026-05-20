Celebrating Cher: A Look Back At Her Iconic Outfit Reveals From Her '70s Show As She Turns 80
Happy birthday to none other than music and fashion legend, Cher! May 20, 2026, marks a major milestone in the music world, with Cher officially turning 80. Even as she enters a new decade, the superstar is still a fashion icon, just as she's been for many, many years. Take her eponymous TV show, "Cher," which aired 50 years ago . The variety show was full of music and a star-studded special guest list. Yet, it was also basically a fashion show. The now-octagenarian was just 29 when the show launched, and while we can't "turn back time," what we can do is take a trip down memory lane to see some of those amazing fashion moments.
Happy 80th Birthday to Cher!
Cher's outfit reveals on The Cher Show (1975) still feel more iconic and daring than most modern red carpet looks. pic.twitter.com/l2XYvha6z9
— cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 19, 2026
"Happy 80th Birthday to Cher," wrote X user @TheCinesthetic in a now viral tweet. "Cher's outfit reveals on The Cher Show (1975) still feel more iconic and daring than most modern red carpet looks," they added alongside a video compilation of the star. The montage shows Cher unveiling bold, incredible outfits while performing on her variety show. It's undeniable proof that some of the most daring outfits worn by Cher were also some of the best. That definitely isn't the case for most of today's today.
It's clearer now than ever that Cher's '70s fashion was ahead of its time
"We watched every week excited to see what she would wear," one X user commented on the video featuring Cher's amazing ensembles. "The outfits were the highlight of the show," added another. "She dressed like the future and the future is still catching up," one commenter pointed out about just how ahead of her time Cher was with her fashion.
"Bob Mackie made Cher an icon in the world of fashion. I watched her show just to see his creations," someone wrote of the fashion designer behind the flawless looks. In 2024, Mackie and Cher spoke to Harper's Bazaar about the ensembles they brought to life together. "When I look at his sketches and costumes throughout the course of my career, I am reminded again and again that there is simply no end to the talent and influence Bob Mackie has had on me," Cher explained.
According to Mackie, "As a designer whose main job was to dress the most amazingly put-together lady, someone as gorgeous as our girl Cher—it was a job from heaven!" It's clear that Cher and Mackie knew just how amazing the looks they created really were. Now, five decades later, they still feel fresh and innovative, and we can say the same about Cher herself.