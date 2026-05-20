Celebrating Cher: A Look Back At Her Iconic Outfit Reveals From Her '70s Show As She Turns 80

"We watched every week excited to see what she would wear," one X user commented on the video featuring Cher's amazing ensembles. "The outfits were the highlight of the show," added another. "She dressed like the future and the future is still catching up," one commenter pointed out about just how ahead of her time Cher was with her fashion.

"Bob Mackie made Cher an icon in the world of fashion. I watched her show just to see his creations," someone wrote of the fashion designer behind the flawless looks. In 2024, Mackie and Cher spoke to Harper's Bazaar about the ensembles they brought to life together. "When I look at his sketches and costumes throughout the course of my career, I am reminded again and again that there is simply no end to the talent and influence Bob Mackie has had on me," Cher explained.

According to Mackie, "As a designer whose main job was to dress the most amazingly put-together lady, someone as gorgeous as our girl Cher—it was a job from heaven!" It's clear that Cher and Mackie knew just how amazing the looks they created really were. Now, five decades later, they still feel fresh and innovative, and we can say the same about Cher herself.