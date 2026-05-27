Brad Paisley's Reaction To Wife Kimberly's Onscreen Romances Show A Wrinkle In Their Perfect Marriage
By all accounts, country music star Brad Paisley and actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley have one of the most storybook marriages in Hollywood — but it certainly didn't get that way by accident. In fact, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley got couples counseling before getting married, just to ensure they were working out any and all kinks before taking the plunge. And, while this largely seems to have worked out for them in the long run, there are still some red flags in Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's marriage that are hard to ignore, with arguably the most notable being the singer-songwriter's jealousy over his wife's onscreen love interests.
Given that Kimberly's acting career spans decades, it stands to reason that she's had a number of fictional lovers in her time. Ironically, though, the main source of tension appears to stem from one who never actually appears onscreen. More specifically, her character Cammie Raleigh's deceased husband Mark Raleigh on "9-1-1: Nashville." During an April 2026 appearance on "Good Morning America," Kimberly revealed how she gets in character to tackle that tragic aspect of Cammie's history, including that it didn't sit right with her real-life husband at first.
"I really have to create a whole backstory for myself, 'cause I don't wanna imagine my own family or anything like that. And so, I had an acting teacher who taught me to create an imaginary world that you really believe is there," Kimberly explained. "So, you know, we're watching the show, and Brad's like, 'Man, what were you thinking about?' And I'm like, 'I was thinking about Mark.' He's like, 'Who's Mark?' And I'm like, 'Mark's perfect.' He goes, 'What the heck?'" Seemingly owning the ridiculousness of this, Brad commented, "I'm glad Mark's dead" under the clip, per People.
How Jamie Lee Curtis helped keep Brad and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's marriage going strong
Though Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are clearly dedicated to making their marriage a success, when you've been with someone long enough, issues are bound to come up, like, for instance, being jealous of someone who doesn't even actually exist. Nevertheless, the celebrity couple seems prepared to work through anything. And, from the sounds of things, they have "Halloween" star Jamie Lee Curtis to thank for their philosophy of sticking together through thick and thin.
Regarding her own decades-long marriage to Christopher Guest, Curtis has previously stated that the key to keeping things going is to simply not leave, even when you feel like you want to. "I'm sober for a long time, and we have a phrase in recovery: 'If you stay on the bus, the scenery will change.' And that's marriage. [...] Forty years, you're going to hate each other, and so not leaving, not allowing that hatred to cause you to make some choice that you're going to regret — I think that's really the secret," she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2024. While Jamie Lee Curtis' marriage advice may come off as a red flag, it clearly struck a chord with the Paisleys.
"I heard Jamie Lee Curtis say recently, the secret is 'Don't leave.' I thought that was really, actually brilliant," Kimberly shared in an interview with Fox News Digital, in May 2026, adding, "Yeah, just know there's gonna be ups and downs and don't give up. That was our secret." The "9-1-1: Nashville" star went on to acknowledge that while the celebrity couple's respective entertainment careers often keep them busy, she and Brad make an effort to maximize quality time whenever they can.