Brad Paisley's Reaction To Wife Kimberly's Onscreen Romances Show A Wrinkle In Their Perfect Marriage

Though Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are clearly dedicated to making their marriage a success, when you've been with someone long enough, issues are bound to come up, like, for instance, being jealous of someone who doesn't even actually exist. Nevertheless, the celebrity couple seems prepared to work through anything. And, from the sounds of things, they have "Halloween" star Jamie Lee Curtis to thank for their philosophy of sticking together through thick and thin.

Regarding her own decades-long marriage to Christopher Guest, Curtis has previously stated that the key to keeping things going is to simply not leave, even when you feel like you want to. "I'm sober for a long time, and we have a phrase in recovery: 'If you stay on the bus, the scenery will change.' And that's marriage. [...] Forty years, you're going to hate each other, and so not leaving, not allowing that hatred to cause you to make some choice that you're going to regret — I think that's really the secret," she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2024. While Jamie Lee Curtis' marriage advice may come off as a red flag, it clearly struck a chord with the Paisleys.

"I heard Jamie Lee Curtis say recently, the secret is 'Don't leave.' I thought that was really, actually brilliant," Kimberly shared in an interview with Fox News Digital, in May 2026, adding, "Yeah, just know there's gonna be ups and downs and don't give up. That was our secret." The "9-1-1: Nashville" star went on to acknowledge that while the celebrity couple's respective entertainment careers often keep them busy, she and Brad make an effort to maximize quality time whenever they can.