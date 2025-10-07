The Tragic Truth About Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott's Life

MacKenzie Scott knew she wanted to be an author from a young age, and shaped her education to further that goal. Scott decided to attend Princeton University for the chance to study fiction writing under the guidance of acclaimed, Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison. She formed a close friendship with Morrison, who reportedly said (via BBC) that Scott was "one of the best students I've ever had in my creative-writing classes." Morrison became Scott's thesis advisor and later connected her with Scott's longtime literary agent, Amanda Urban.

Scott graduated from Princeton in 1992, the same year, she met future ex-husband Jeff Bezos. The pair had something of a whirlwind romance and ended up getting married just a few months later. The couple welcomed their first son, Preston, in 2000, then welcomed two more sons together before adopting a daughter. In her role as a mother, Scott said she felt it was key to focus on raising her kids before her own ambitions to be a full-time author.

"Writing is such a 'pretend' profession. Nobody is counting on you at all," Scott said in a profile piece for Vogue in 2017. "Kids, on the other hand, have an urgent need to be taken care of. After the third child, I knew I couldn't be the kind of parent I wanted to be and continue writing. Those years were just too busy." This is likely why her 2005 book, "The Testing of Luther Albright," was the only novel under her belt for eight years until her 2013 novel "Traps." That being said, it's now been well over a decade since her sophomore effort, and it's unclear if she's got more ideas for novels waiting to be written in the future.