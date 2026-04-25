Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Has One Thing He Never Will

Jeff Bezos, the man with a net worth well over $200 billion, lives quite the lavish life with his wife, Lauren Sánchez. And before Sánchez came along, he lived a lavish life with his first wife, MacKenzie Scott. Scott and Bezos started Amazon together, and when they divorced after 25 years of marriage, Scott reportedly walked away with a reported $38.3 billion. Since then, Bezos and Sánchez have been busy being mocked for their overly expensive and boring wedding and buying a yacht that cost half a billion dollars, while Scott has used her money to try and make the world a better place, donating almost half of her wealth to charitable organizations in less than a decade. Unsurprisingly, this has given Scott something her ex-husband is lacking: the respect of others.

A quick look at X shows the difference. Discussions about Bezos include statements like, "Jeff Bezos should honestly be ashamed to sell that crap," and the very succinct, "F*** Jeff Bezos and f*** the Washington Post." At the same time, a post about Scott donating $70 million to Meals on Wheels is met with adoring responses. One X user took a moment to compare Scott to her ex, saying, "It's clear why she and Jeff didn't work. She's obviously a much better person than he is," while another responded, "When yall eat the rich, leave this lady alone or we're gonna have problems."