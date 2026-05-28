What The Ladies Of Dutton Ranch Look Like When They Go Easy On The Makeup

The "Yellowstone" universe has a particular approach to makeup, opting for an image that combines traditional aesthetics with a more modern outlook. For the most part, the makeup of women in the flagship show was often made to look understated — with the exception of Beth Dutton (played by Kelly Reilly), who usually rocked a smokey eye. However, even if it seemed like the actors were bare-faced for certain scenes, they were likely always wearing stage makeup.

While the characters weren't usually fully glammed up amidst the magnetic Montanan backdrop of the show, they stunned in every scene, and the cast of "Yellowstone" is absolutely gorgeous in real life as well. However, the actors' appearances on the show didn't always give us a picture of what they're like day-to-day.

Yes, we know Reilly is different from her character when the cameras aren't rolling. But there is something even more revealing in a raw, stripped-back way when you catch what these gorgeous women look like without any makeup on, or when they're rocking a minimal beauty routine instead of stage makeup. With spinoff "Dutton Ranch" centering around Beth (Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) airing on Paramount+, here's a glimpse into what the show's leading ladies really look like beneath all the added dust and dramatic lighting.