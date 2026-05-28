What The Ladies Of Dutton Ranch Look Like When They Go Easy On The Makeup
The "Yellowstone" universe has a particular approach to makeup, opting for an image that combines traditional aesthetics with a more modern outlook. For the most part, the makeup of women in the flagship show was often made to look understated — with the exception of Beth Dutton (played by Kelly Reilly), who usually rocked a smokey eye. However, even if it seemed like the actors were bare-faced for certain scenes, they were likely always wearing stage makeup.
While the characters weren't usually fully glammed up amidst the magnetic Montanan backdrop of the show, they stunned in every scene, and the cast of "Yellowstone" is absolutely gorgeous in real life as well. However, the actors' appearances on the show didn't always give us a picture of what they're like day-to-day.
Yes, we know Reilly is different from her character when the cameras aren't rolling. But there is something even more revealing in a raw, stripped-back way when you catch what these gorgeous women look like without any makeup on, or when they're rocking a minimal beauty routine instead of stage makeup. With spinoff "Dutton Ranch" centering around Beth (Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) airing on Paramount+, here's a glimpse into what the show's leading ladies really look like beneath all the added dust and dramatic lighting.
Kelly Reilly doesn't always rock a smokey eye like her character
First up, we have Kelly Reilly herself, who'll once again be headlining "Dutton Ranch" alongside Cole Hauser. Beth Dutton from "Yellowstone" looks so different in real life that you may not immediately recognize her. For one thing, this now-deleted Instagram selfie from 2019 with minimal makeup shows that there is no smokey eye, but instead what seems to be a simple swipe of eyeliner. Reilly's flawless skin and blue eyes speak for themselves in this sunny selfie.
Jessica Belkin looks camera-ready before making it to the set
In a sun-soaked, fresh-faced Instagram selfie, "Dutton Ranch" guest star Jessica Belkin lounges in bed, looking ready for her close-up even before making it out the front door. In fact, with her naturally smooth, seemingly flawless complexion and picture-perfect brows, the young actor probably doesn't even need much in the way of cosmetics. Belkin plays a minor role in "Dutton Ranch," as Cassie, but clearly she stuns both onscreen and off.
Morgan Wade's tattoos stand out even more when she's makeup-free
Morgan Wade, the country singer from Virginia known for songs such as "Wilder Days," is making her acting debut in "Dutton Ranch," playing the recurring part of the bartender Carol. Judging by this selfie posted on her Instagram on March 10, 2026, Wade, with her heavily inked body and natural face, doesn't even need the help of a contour kit and foundation to bring her role, and the gritty, no-nonsense South Texas spirit of the show, to life on the small screen.
Annette Bening looks absolutely stunning with minimal makeup
Caught by a candid lens as she was leaving the Salt Lake City Airport in January 2019, Annette Bening looks about as unadorned as a Hollywood legend gets. She has a faint lip color and a bit of blush, but other than that, she seems to be mostly fresh-faced. Bening was 60 when this photo was taken, and she looks as she ever did. The award-winning thespian appears in "Dutton Ranch" in the role of Beulah Jackson.
Natalie Alyn Lind's freckles stand out when she's not wearing much makeup
Natalie Alyn Lind plays the role of Oreana in "Dutton Ranch," described by Paramount+ as "a wild and free spirit" character making a connection with Beth and Rip's adoptive son from the original series, Carter (Finn Little).
In this portrait posted on her Instagram, Lind's beauty, made complete with those subtle freckles, is on full display. She seems to only be wearing the slightest bit of blush and eyeshadow, allowing much of her natural beauty to shine through.