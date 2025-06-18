Beth Dutton From Yellowstone Looks So Different In Throwback Pics With Red Hair

"Yellowstone" ran for a total of five seasons on the Paramount Network. And during that time, the character of Beth Dutton served up more than her fair share of looks that had heads turning. It should come as no surprise, then, that Kelly Reilly, the actor who plays Beth, is seriously stunning in real life. But if you've ever wanted to see what Beth Dutton would look like without her signature blonde hair, you don't need to use your imagination — or even Photoshop, for that matter. You just need to look at Reilly herself, who is actually a redhead. There are plenty of recent instances of Reilly rocking ginger locks, such as when she attended the premiere for the final batch of "Yellowstone" episodes in 2024. However, there are also a number of throwback pics where the ginger-haired actress looks borderline unrecognizable from the Dutton Ranch's resident femme fatale.

One such photo was snapped back in February 2006, when Reilly took home the British Newcomer Award for her role in the 2005 musical feature "Mrs Henderson Presents" at the Awards of the London Film Critics' Circle. The very next month, Reilly was once again photographed after similarly being named Best Newcomer at the Sony Ericsson Empire Film Awards. At the time, Reilly had actually been working in British TV for about a decade, but had only recently started to land more prominent roles in big-screen projects like "Russian Dolls," "Pride & Prejudice," and, of course, the aforementioned "Mrs Henderson Presents."