Jodie Sweetin Makes Her Side In The Lori Loughlin Vs. Mossimo Giannulli Divorce Crystal Clear
"Full House" star Lori Loughlin's divorce from Mossimo Giannulli certainly seems messy, and that can't be easy for a couple that was together for almost three decades. Luckily for Loughlin, though, she's got some folks in her corner as she navigates the tough split. And that apparently includes her famous onscreen niece.
Jodi Sweetin played Stephanie Tanner on the iconic '80s and '90s sitcom, while Loughlin played the character who would eventually become her Aunt Becky. They also reprised their roles in the 2010s reboot, "Fuller House." While the Hallmark Channel actors are no longer family onscreen, it seems that they still have each other's backs IRL. On Wednesday, Sweetin caught up with Us Weekly in West Hollywood at The Abbey's 35th anniversary party. When the topic of her former costar Loughlin came up, Sweetin showered her with compliments and also got in a jab at her ex. "She looks gorgeous! I haven't seen her in a while, but I'm sure she looks absolutely amazing," Sweetin said of Loughlin's new look that has plastic surgery rumors soaring.
Yet, Sweetin thinks there's more to Loughlin's glow-up than a little nip and tuck. "There's nothing like dropping some dead weight to get you back out there looking cute," she added with a wink, giving total cheeky Stephanie Tanner vibes.
Lori Loughlin has plenty of friends backing her up
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli announced that they were separating in October 2025. Since then, Jodi Sweetin hasn't been the only one of Loughlin's pals to express a negative attitude toward Giannulli. Shortly after news broke that the couple was parting ways, an insider spilled to People about the split. "[Loughlin] has a good group of friends. They're rallying behind her," they explained. "They do not like him," the source added. "They are very angry with him."
As if that wasn't enough evidence that folks who love Loughlin aren't too fond of Giannulli, the "Full House" star's former onscreen husband also spoke out about the breakup, and he went scorched earth on his costar's ex. John Stamos, who famously played Uncle Jesse, appeared on the "Good Guys" podcast just after the split was announced. "She put up with a lot over the years of this guy," Stamos said. He noted that, "Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core..."
And, while he said he was careful not to divulge too much, he did call Giannulli "a terrible narcissist, and I don't think you ever get out of that unless you're able to." He was also clear that he was no longer on speaking terms with Loughlin's ex. It sounds like whatever happened during this breakup pitted the full house against Giannulli.