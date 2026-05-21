Jodie Sweetin Makes Her Side In The Lori Loughlin Vs. Mossimo Giannulli Divorce Crystal Clear

"Full House" star Lori Loughlin's divorce from Mossimo Giannulli certainly seems messy, and that can't be easy for a couple that was together for almost three decades. Luckily for Loughlin, though, she's got some folks in her corner as she navigates the tough split. And that apparently includes her famous onscreen niece.

Jodi Sweetin played Stephanie Tanner on the iconic '80s and '90s sitcom, while Loughlin played the character who would eventually become her Aunt Becky. They also reprised their roles in the 2010s reboot, "Fuller House." While the Hallmark Channel actors are no longer family onscreen, it seems that they still have each other's backs IRL. On Wednesday, Sweetin caught up with Us Weekly in West Hollywood at The Abbey's 35th anniversary party. When the topic of her former costar Loughlin came up, Sweetin showered her with compliments and also got in a jab at her ex. "She looks gorgeous! I haven't seen her in a while, but I'm sure she looks absolutely amazing," Sweetin said of Loughlin's new look that has plastic surgery rumors soaring.

Yet, Sweetin thinks there's more to Loughlin's glow-up than a little nip and tuck. "There's nothing like dropping some dead weight to get you back out there looking cute," she added with a wink, giving total cheeky Stephanie Tanner vibes.