Zara Tindall's Husband Shares Sad Health Update About Close Royal Family Member
Even though the royal family has access to the pinnacle of healthcare, they still have to deal with the mental toll of navigating serious illnesses. William, Prince of Wales, dubbed 2024 a "brutal" year after both his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and his father, King Charles, received cancer diagnoses. While Kate has been in remission since January 2025, King Charles is still in treatment two years later.
Mike Tindall, husband of William's cousin, Zara Tindall, can likely relate to William's assessment. Mike's father, Philip Tindall, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003. The disease's trajectory is unique to every individual, making it impossible to predict how it will develop over time. Unfortunately, one constant is that symptoms get worse over the years – something that Mike and his family are experiencing firsthand. He recently informed Hello! (via Express) that his dad is "not doing great."
Mike has long been an advocate for raising awareness about Parkinson's, and he's also been candid about how his dad's characteristic stoicism has made seeking treatments more complicated. Mike previously noted his regret that he hadn't taken a more proactive approach to slow down the progression of symptoms, like suggesting Philip take up singing to protect his voice. "Parkinson's is brutal and there is no let up from how it attacks the body and changes people," Mike told Hello! "After 23 (plus) years of the disease, it has quite honestly left him a shell of what he once was."
Mike's provided regular updates about his family's experience with Parkinson's
When Philip Tindall was initially diagnosed, Mike Tindall was traveling the world as a rugby star. By the time Mike married Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, in 2011, he had to contend with the harsh reality of adjusting to royal life and with the fact that his dad's illness had visibly progressed.
Sadly, by 2020, Mike reported that his dad's health had significantly declined even further. The COVID-19 pandemic presented additional difficulties, preventing Mike from seeing his parents in person for months at a time. However, when the family reunited in June 2021, they sat around laughing and joking, using humor to stay strong amid a challenging situation.
Mike also serves as a patron of Cure Parkinson's and has participated in charity events to support the organization. Beyond doing his part to instill hope and work towards medical progress, Mike is trying to help others avoid similar pain. "You would never want a young son or a young daughter to go through having to watch the idol, who was the sporty idol I wanted to be ... go from, you know, where he wants to be and where he is now," Mike explained to the BBC (via Cure Parkinson's). When Mike was a young child, he and his dad bonded while playing all kinds of sports, including rugby. Although Philip found joy in playing ping-pong after his diagnosis, he found it difficult to adjust to the loss of his athletic abilities as the disease progressed.