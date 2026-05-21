Zara Tindall's Husband Shares Sad Health Update About Close Royal Family Member

Even though the royal family has access to the pinnacle of healthcare, they still have to deal with the mental toll of navigating serious illnesses. William, Prince of Wales, dubbed 2024 a "brutal" year after both his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and his father, King Charles, received cancer diagnoses. While Kate has been in remission since January 2025, King Charles is still in treatment two years later.

Mike Tindall, husband of William's cousin, Zara Tindall, can likely relate to William's assessment. Mike's father, Philip Tindall, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003. The disease's trajectory is unique to every individual, making it impossible to predict how it will develop over time. Unfortunately, one constant is that symptoms get worse over the years – something that Mike and his family are experiencing firsthand. He recently informed Hello! (via Express) that his dad is "not doing great."

Mike has long been an advocate for raising awareness about Parkinson's, and he's also been candid about how his dad's characteristic stoicism has made seeking treatments more complicated. Mike previously noted his regret that he hadn't taken a more proactive approach to slow down the progression of symptoms, like suggesting Philip take up singing to protect his voice. "Parkinson's is brutal and there is no let up from how it attacks the body and changes people," Mike told Hello! "After 23 (plus) years of the disease, it has quite honestly left him a shell of what he once was."