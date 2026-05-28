Shania Twain Proved Bangs Have No Age Limit With These Hairstyles

Shania Twain had many stunning fashion moments in the '90s, but as she gets older (the country star turned 60 on August 28, 2025!), Twain somehow becomes even more of an icon. And not just with her clothes — the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" hitmaker also has the most gorgeous hair, whether she's walking a red carpet or performing on stage. Twain has worn some fabulous wigs over the years too, but regardless of whether she's going natural or not, the Grammy winner's hairstyles often feature the coolest bangs.

"Over the years, I have had many different styles," Twain acknowledged to E! News in April 2023. "I'm playing more with color right now and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray." She added, "I just enjoy playing around with [my hair], like fashion." Some of the "That Don't Impress Me Much" hitmaker's best looks include blunt, side-swept, and even bright red bangs — all of which look totally amazing on her. Twain is aging like fine wine and she is singlehandedly proving that anyone can rock this classic 'do.