Shania Twain Proved Bangs Have No Age Limit With These Hairstyles
Shania Twain had many stunning fashion moments in the '90s, but as she gets older (the country star turned 60 on August 28, 2025!), Twain somehow becomes even more of an icon. And not just with her clothes — the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" hitmaker also has the most gorgeous hair, whether she's walking a red carpet or performing on stage. Twain has worn some fabulous wigs over the years too, but regardless of whether she's going natural or not, the Grammy winner's hairstyles often feature the coolest bangs.
"Over the years, I have had many different styles," Twain acknowledged to E! News in April 2023. "I'm playing more with color right now and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray." She added, "I just enjoy playing around with [my hair], like fashion." Some of the "That Don't Impress Me Much" hitmaker's best looks include blunt, side-swept, and even bright red bangs — all of which look totally amazing on her. Twain is aging like fine wine and she is singlehandedly proving that anyone can rock this classic 'do.
Shania Twain's effortlessly pretty blunt bangs
Shania Twain made a big statement with her long brown hair and blunt-style bangs, in Las Vegas, at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, in May 2026. They softly framed her face, and looked gorgeous paired with her silver strapless dress and black leather gloves, which went up practically to her shoulders. Not everyone looks good with a fringe, but this look proves Twain is one of the lucky ones who can pull it off!
Shania Twain's curly side swoop
Elsewhere during the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, Shania Twain styled her bangs in an entirely different, but no less chic, way. Instead of the across-the-forehead bangs with straight hair that she rocked on the red carpet, the country star took the stage with curly hair and matching curled bangs. This time, they were swept to the side, blending in beautifully with the rest of her curly locks.
Shania Twain's '90s-style bangs
She may look good with straight-across bangs, but Shania Twain also looks fantastic with a piece-y style like this one. At a Grammys afterparty in February 2024, the award-winning artist posed for a photo with Nicole Vecchiarelli, looking stunning with her reddish-brown hair curled and styled unevenly across her forehead in a fashionably messy way. This look comes straight from the '90s and shows Twain can still pull it off, no matter the decade.
Shania Twain's striking red bangs
Sometimes, Shania Twain experiments with cool, colorful wigs, which often include bangs as well. When the "You're Still the One" hitmaker performed at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October 2023, she was on fire with her striking, bright red wig, which stretched all the way down to her hips. This eye-catching wig had bangs across Twain's forehead that stood in bold contrast to the straight hair. Her bangs looked even better with the country icon's stage makeup, which included red eyeshadow and lipstick to match.
Shania Twain's bubblegum pink bangs
At the 2022 People's Choice Awards, in December, Shania Twain walked the red carpet in a cheetah print outfit with a hood, as a callback to one of her biggest hits, "That Don't Impress Me Much." Despite the head covering, you could still see her bubblegum pink bangs poking through, which were styled in a swoop to the side of her forehead and matched her pink eyeshadow and lipstick. We only have one complaint about Twain's fierce, pretty-in-pink hairstyle: We wanted to see more of it!
Shania Twain's short, choppy bangs
Shania Twain rocked choppy bangs during a September 2022 visit to Bauer Media in London. We can't help but admire her stunning reddish-brown hair, which was styled in loose waves to her shoulders. The legendary singer's bangs are short here and partly styled to the side with one piece falling in front of her forehead. Everything from the casual cut to the color, which perfectly matches her striking eyes, is so pretty.
Shania Twain's showstopping curled bangs
Shania Twain styled her bangs in the prettiest way for the November 2019 American Music Awards. Her side-swept bangs were curled to within an inch of their life and then draped over her forehead to match the rest of her ringlets while also still drawing focus. Half of the Grammy winner's hair was piled on top of her head in a messy bun, making the curly bangs stand out even more. This rather formal hairstyle was different from her other bang-centric styles, showcasing just how much fun Twain has having with them.