Pics Of Madonna & Her Brother Christopher Prove How Close They Were Before Bombshell Book Drama
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As one of eight kids, Madonna has experienced a range of sibling bonds. While the pop icon reportedly had some difficulties with her older brother, Anthony Ciccone, those issues seem to pale in comparison to her connection with her younger brother, Christopher Ciccone. Beyond growing up together, Christopher made significant contributions as Madonna made her stunning transformation to pop stardom. Unfortunately, it wasn't all good times, at least according to Christopher's 2008 memoir, "Life with My Sister Madonna." Not only was the book full of unflattering details, it was also published the same year that Madonna was going through a difficult divorce from Guy Ritchie.
Madonna's experienced lot of tragic events in her lifetime, and the book triggered a huge rift between the siblings. "The people that hurt you the most are the people that you love the most," Madonna explained to Jay Shetty in 2025. After years of estrangement, Christopher, by then critically ill, broke the ice. Madonna still wavered about forgiving him, which shows the depth of their rift. Fortunately, she and Christopher were able to mend their relationship before he died in 2024.
Despite any vitriol in his memoir, Christopher ends the book's introduction with the sweet comment, "I am truly proud that Madonna is my sister and always will be." And, as these photos demonstrate, despite their difficulties, Madonna and Christopher's strong connection was evident.
Madonna and Christopher had grit from the start
Christopher Ciccone's "Life with My Sister Madonna" included some family photos. Madonna reportedlywasn't pleased about these personal pics being released. In this one, Christopher stands close to Madonna in the front row, their arms touching. Based on their stern expressions, Madonna and Christopher look ready to take on the world.
"It's hard to explain our bond," Madonna wrote on Instagram after her brother died (via Reddit). "But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo."
Christopher was a crucial part of Madonna's early career
Christopher Ciccone was a natural choice to team up professionally with his sister. During Madonna's rebellious childhood, both siblings bonded by taking dance classes. During her early rise to stardom, Christopher offered PR services, provided input on choreography, and worked as a backup dancer.
Since Christopher was only one of two backup dancers, he had a pretty prominent role. During the music video for Madonna's breakout success "Holiday," Christopher even got numerous close-ups as he moved with the same liquid grace as his older sister.
Madonna and Christopher's sibling bond was evident
In this undated photo from Madonna's early career, she and her brother, Christopher Ciccone, cuddle in close. The two siblings have matching earrings, and their 'fits seem similar to what they wore in the "Holiday" music video as well as the video for another of Madonna's big hits, "Lucky Star."
This pic is also reminiscent of an appearance Madonna and Christopher made on "The Dance Show" in February 1984. During her interview, Madonna invited her brother over, and he leaned in and put his arm around her while she talked about her early experiences in New York.
Madonna and Christopher looked cozy and casual
In this photo from December 1989, Madonna and Christopher Ciccone's closeness is evident. As they walk side by side, Christopher places a hand on his sister's shoulder, showcasing their camaraderie. Unfortunately, the siblings' closeness wasn't always idyllic, like when Christopher was her dresser on tours.
Rather than just being involved with stage costumes, it apparently also required him to deal directly with her sweat. "Technically, it was beneath me," Christopher recalled to The Guardian in 2009. "I did it because she needed me, but it bred resentment."
Madonna was Christopher's plus one
Once Madonna's position as the "Queen of Pop" was established, Christopher Ciccone seemingly had a tough time living in her shadow. "I will die my sister's brother," he groused in "Life with My Sister Madonna." However, Christopher Ciccone was an artist in his own right, and he left of legacy of colorful, abstract works. In July 1990, Christopher's art was on display at Paris' Galerie Vivienne, and Madonna was on hand to support her brother. Once again, the two siblings are tucked in close to each other as they stand on a balcony and check out the sights.
Christopher was by Madonna's side during her documentary
Madonna's "Truth or Dare" documentary hit screens in 1991, and here, Christopher Ciccone and his sister walk with Alek Keshishian, the film's director. Christopher has his arm wrapped protectively around Madonna's elbow as they move along. The documentary centered around Madonna's 1990 tour. Christopher played a prominent role in the film, like in one scene where he and his sister were backstage and he had to break the news about possible jail/fines involving a contentious part of her performance. "Chris, don't let them take me," Madonna proclaimed as she left to start the show (via Farhad Z).
Christopher tagged along to walk the red carpet
Christopher Ciccone accompanied Madonna to the 1998 Oscars, and he looked protective of his big sister as he put his arm around her waist. While she wasn't up for a statue, Madonna did take the stage and announce the award for Best Original Song. Based on their comfortable body language, it's hard to believe that a decade later, Christopher's book would almost destroy their relationship. However, just three years after this pic, some cracks were already appearing when Madonna didn't rehire Christopher as her tour director.