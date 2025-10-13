The Tragic Details Of Madonna's Guy Ritchie Split Are Darker Than You Thought

Madonna's divorce from Guy Ritchie in 2008 after eight years of marriage and their bitter custody battle over their son, Rocco Ritchie, are just two of the music legend's many tragic moments in life. However, unbeknownst to the public, their feud over Rocco nearly led to an even more devastating tragedy. In December 2015, years after the exes finalized their divorce and agreed to share custody of their child, a public legal squabble erupted when Rocco, then 15, went to live with his father in the U.K. instead of returning to his mother's home in New York City. The "Like a Prayer" hitmaker fought hard for nine months to regain custody of her son, but the dispute ended in September 2016 with Rocco being allowed to remain in London with his dad.

Speaking out about the custody case on the "On Purpose" podcast nine years later, Madonna described it as "probably one of the most painful moments in my life where I honestly couldn't see the forest [for] the trees," admitting that it led to some very dark thoughts. While she was able to accept the disintegration of her second marriage and move on, losing custody of Rocco was so agonizing that she considered harming herself and taking her own life. "A lot of people's marriages don't work out. ... Someone taking, trying to take my child away from me was like, um, they might as well just kill me," Madonna told host Jay Shetty in September 2025. She added that it was even more challenging because it happened during her "Rebel Heart" tour. "I really thought ... it was the end of the world. I couldn't take it."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org