Goldie Hawn & Look-Alike Daughter Kate Hudson's Sweetest Throwback Pics
Kate Hudson has a special relationship with her mom, Goldie Hawn, which has flourished over the years. The "Death Becomes Her" actor welcomed Kate in 1979 with ex-husband Bill Hudson (they also share son Oliver Hudson). They divorced in 1982, and Hawn started dating Kurt Russell a year later, who was already dad to son Boston Russell with ex Season Hubley. Hawn and Kurt are still together and have raised their blended family of four kids, including their son together, Wyatt Russell, over the decades.
In a January 2026 interview with People, Hawn praised her daughter. "Kate's her own thing. ... I was lucky to carry this little one in my belly and bring her to the world, and that's what I'm grateful for," Hawn gushed. "She never stops to surprise me or any of us with her talent."
Hawn and the "Almost Famous" actor have had plenty of iconic mother-daughter red-carpet moments over the years, as well as candid home photos that show how close these two are. From laughing together at home, wearing matching outfits, relaxing on the beach, and going to formal events together, Hawn and Kate have the sweetest throwback pictures to look back on. Take a walk down memory lane with us to see their loving relationship unfold over time.
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson twin in red dresses
Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson look ready for the holiday season in their gorgeous red dresses in this throwback photo. Hudson, who shared this picture on Instagram on Mother's Day 2022, called her mom, "My everything," in this sweet snap. Hawn is gorgeous in a red sequin dress as she holds her daughter, looking like her mini-me in a red dress with a white collar, white frilly socks, and black shoes. Even their blond curls look identical!
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson at the Overboard Premiere
At the premiere of Goldie Hawn's "Overboard" on December 15, 1987, the proud mom brought her kids, Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson, to the red carpet with her. In this snapshot from the carpet, Kate looks adorable in a drop-waist silver dress with a white furry jacket as she walks next to her mom, who's dressed in a black-and-pink gown. Oliver looks dapper as well in a black tux for the formal event. All three have matching smiles in this adorable family moment.
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson's sweet snuggle
How sweet are Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson in this picture? Hawn closes her eyes as she snuggles close to her daughter, who looks like a preteen at the time. Hudson is smiling for the snap as she leans in close to her mom. She posted the photo, which was cut into a heart shape, on Instagram on Mother's Day 2025. Hudson said at the start of her caption, "The woman who taught me how to laugh loud, love big and live boldly. You are the sunshine in all of our lives."
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson's pretty maxi dresses
Kate Hudson was only 17 in this picture from the AMMI Salute at Waldorf-Astoria in February 1997. She looks gorgeous in a black maxi dress with floral details as she stands together with her arm around her mom, Goldie Hawn. Hawn, also posing with one arm around her daughter, looks equally beautiful in a maroon, one-shoulder gown. With their similar dresses and identical smiles, they look more like twins than mother and daughter.
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn's matching white tank tops
Goldie Hawn shared a throwback picture with her "darling daughter," Kate Hudson, on Instagram in April 2024 for Hudson's birthday.
Hawn and a teenage Hudson wrap their arms around each other and hug for the snap, with both of their heads turned toward the camera and their cheeks pressed against each other. They are matching in white tank tops, light-wash denim jeans, and shoulder-length blond hair in this vintage photo. You can just feel the love radiating between these two!
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson's sweet red outfits
Kate Hudson was the luckiest little girl in the world — and not because of her frilly red dress and cool rocking horse she got as a toddler in this photo. No, it's because her mom, Goldie Hawn, looks overjoyed just to be in Hudson's presence, caught mid-laugh in this adorable snap, gazing adoringly at her daughter. "When you grow up with a smile like this you are raised to find the joy in every moment," Hudson wrote in the caption, shared on Instagram in May 2018 for Mother's Day. "I know I feel deeply unconditionally loved because of her."
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn admire the sky together
This throwback photo of Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson melts our hearts. Hudson was just a little girl in this picture, which Hawn shared on Instagram on April 19, 2019 to celebrate her daughter's birthday. The candid shot shows the duo relaxing on the beach together, as Hawn lies on a beach chair in a one-piece black swimsuit and Hudson nestles in her lap in a white swimsuit with orange shorts. The little girl points up at something in the sky, which Hawn gazes at intently, sharing a sweet moment of connection.