Goldie Hawn & Look-Alike Daughter Kate Hudson's Sweetest Throwback Pics

Kate Hudson has a special relationship with her mom, Goldie Hawn, which has flourished over the years. The "Death Becomes Her" actor welcomed Kate in 1979 with ex-husband Bill Hudson (they also share son Oliver Hudson). They divorced in 1982, and Hawn started dating Kurt Russell a year later, who was already dad to son Boston Russell with ex Season Hubley. Hawn and Kurt are still together and have raised their blended family of four kids, including their son together, Wyatt Russell, over the decades.

In a January 2026 interview with People, Hawn praised her daughter. "Kate's her own thing. ... I was lucky to carry this little one in my belly and bring her to the world, and that's what I'm grateful for," Hawn gushed. "She never stops to surprise me or any of us with her talent."

Hawn and the "Almost Famous" actor have had plenty of iconic mother-daughter red-carpet moments over the years, as well as candid home photos that show how close these two are. From laughing together at home, wearing matching outfits, relaxing on the beach, and going to formal events together, Hawn and Kate have the sweetest throwback pictures to look back on. Take a walk down memory lane with us to see their loving relationship unfold over time.