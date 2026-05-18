Iconic Mother-Daughter Red Carpet Moments That Had Fans Buzzing
Being the child of a celebrity is a fickle thing. There's the lack of privacy, the "nepo baby" stigma, and all the general messiness that comes with fame. But on the flip side, when a celebrity kid does find their own success in the industry, it can prove that star power does run in the family. Look no further than when an A-list mother-daughter duo hits the red carpet.
Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn has been in show business for decades, and her daughter Kate Hudson inherited both her bubbly personality and impressive acting chops. The blond beauties frequently support one another at events and kill it in with their eye-catching ensembles. Similarly, whenever Beyoncé and her eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter — who could basically be her twin — rock bold looks both on the stage and on the carpet, it's never not a showstopper of a mother-daughter style moment. And these are but only two of the iconic mother-daughter Hollywood pairings who have absolutely smashed it on the red carpet together.
Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd brought their dog to a premiere
The late "Star Wars" icon Carrie Fisher always kept it fun on the red carpet, and she seemed the most at ease posing with her daughter, actor Billie Lourd. The two were glowing while attending the 2015 premiere of "Absolutely Fabulous," Fisher even bringing her French bulldog Gary to the event. Gary had his own Instagram account with 141,000 followers, the veteran star adopting him through Lourd. "I live for Gary," Lourd said on "Today" in 2016. "He was mine first, and she actually stole him from me because she fell in love with him."
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson shined at the Oscars
With their megawatt smiles and vivacious personalities, legendary mother-daughter duo Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn stole the show at the 2026 Academy Awards. Hudson wore a custom mint Giorgio Armani Privé gown that was covered in 41 carats of green diamonds worth $35 million, while Hawn dazzled in a black and silver Grayseful Maria Lopez gown. "As we grow older together, I can't express the amount of love, joy, laughter, sadness we share," Hawn once told People. "She understands me, I understand her. We're girls. We share everything. She's, like, the greatest."
Demi Moore and Rumer Willis rocked it at the Vanity Fair Oscars party
At the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Golden Globe winner Demi Moore hit the red carpet with Rumer Willis, the eldest of her three daughters she shares with former husband Bruce Willis. At the event, Moore was an absolute vision in a sleek, black sequined Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, and Rumer floated onto the red carpet in a soft beige, plunging tulle gown designed by Matija Vuica.
Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson's color-coordinated outfits
Dakota Johnson hails from a line of prominent Hollywood women, as she is not only the daughter of Melanie Griffith, but her grandmother is the legendary Tippi Hedren. For the premiere of her 2025 film "Splitsville," Johnson rocked a silver metallic strapless gown while Griffith sported an all-white pantsuit, the two looking radiant. The duo has maintained a close relationship, though Griffith refuses to see one of Johnson's biggest movies: "Fifty Shades of Grey." "I'm never going to see the movie myself. ... It will just be too awkward," she told "Extra" in 2014.
Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet were the epitome of cool
TV legend Lisa Bonet and her eldest daughter, actor Zoë Kravitz, had the red carpet buzzing at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Zoë was the epitome of cool in an off-the-shoulder, Saint Laurent polka dot gown while Bonet rocked a whimsical Fendi couture dress. As the daughter of style icons Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, it only makes sense that Zoë is a sartorial powerhouse herself. As she told ASOS magazine via (HuffPost) in 2011, "I used to be a little embarrassed by how she and my dad would dress, but now I steal their clothes all the time."
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy dominated the Met Gala
Beyoncé's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made her Met Gala debut in 2026 when she was just 14 years old. Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z served as event co-chairs that year, and Blue Ivy rocked the event in a cream Balenciaga gown with matching sunglasses. Her world-famous mother donned a jaw-dropping, sequined skeletal gown by Olivier Rousteing.
Beyoncé gushed to Vogue about Blue Ivy attending. "It feels surreal because my daughter's here," the Grammy winner said. "She looks so beautiful, it's incredible to be able to share it with her."
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford twinned at a museum gala
Trailblazing supermodel Cindy Crawford apparently said "copy and paste" when Kaia Gerber was born. The duo often join forces on the red carpet, and they looked exceptionally stunning when attending a museum gala in 2025. Gerber wore a curve-hugging red gown while Crawford chose a sequined, off-shoulder number, their timeless beauty on full display. "I trust Kaia's opinion, but I also don't wanna be one of those moms that tries too hard. I would never want to compete with my 23-year-old daughter," Crawford told Vogue in 2025 of their approach to fashion.
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe were matchy-matchy
There's no shortage of online chatter about how Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe resemble one another, as the two have long been called each other's doppelgänger. The pair's striking similarities were undeniable at a Tiffany & Co. event in 2024 for which they were matching strapless dresses. "I love being mistaken for her because it makes me feel so young," the Oscar-winner told InStyle in 2021. "I'm so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother."
Yolanda Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid seriously bring the glamour
Former model and reality star Yolanda Hadid helped get her daughters Gigi and Bella Hadid into the fashion world at a young age, the sisters both going on to sign with IMG Models. For the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella and Gigi donned form-hugging, sequined gowns and posed with Yolanda, who sported an all-black ensemble. "They are so much bigger, better and smarter than I ever was," Yolanda told the New York Post in 2016. "I passed on the torch, so I am happy to sit on the sidelines and applaud them."
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant looked sweet in matching pink
In the wake of the tragic deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant in 2020, family matriarch Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia Bryant leaned on each other for emotional support. The following year, Vanessa was presented with the Giving Tree Award at the annual Baby2Baby Gala, and Natalia was by her side. The two both went with soft pink gowns, and though the dresses were quite different, they complemented each other nicely. Vanessa's Pamella Roland number was covered in feathers and sequins, and Natalia's Monsoori dress featured an asymmetrical silhouette and luxe layers of fabric.
Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell had fun at the AFI Awards Luncheon
Margaret Qualley has made a name for herself thanks to her work in films like "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" and "The Substance." She shared the screen with her industry veteran mother, Andie MacDowell, in the Netflix miniseries "Maid" in 2021, the two attending the AFI Awards Luncheon and beaming while on the red carpet together. Of collaborating with one another, Qualley told Netflix's Tudum, "It was such a special experience for me to be able to work with her and to put so much of my heart into something."
Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp were chic in Chanel
Lily-Rose Depp seemed destined to conquer Tinseltown as the daughter of French superstar Vanessa Paradis and leading man Johnny Depp. Like her mother, Lily-Rose began her modeling career for the French fashion house Chanel at the age of 16, the two attending the Chanel Cruise Connection in 2019 looking effortlessly cool in matching Chanel. Lily-Rose seemed poised to handle the chaos of Hollywood, telling British Vogue in 2016, "I'm obviously used to the media attention because I grew up with it, but my parents shielded me and my brother as much as they could."
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Douglas stunned at Cannes
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares two children with Michael Douglas, including daughter Carys Douglas. The raven-haired beauties commanded the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Zeta-Jones in a plunging bold red gown and Carys a delicate, curve-hugging number.
Carys is quite aware of the privileges that come with being part of a very famous family. "My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like, 'Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary,'" she told Town & Country in 2018.
Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross looked fierce for Vanity Fair
When Queen of Motown Diana Ross and daughter Tracee Ellis Ross take a red carpet together? The star power is off the charts. At the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar party, for example, the "Black-ish" star donned an edgy-yet-glam off-shoulder red gown while her mother looked elegant as can be in a V-neck black dress. A style icon in her own right, Tracee has learned a lot about fashion from Diana. As Tracee once told Flaunt, "I was always interested in clothes and beautiful things from a young age with my mom."
Gwyneth Paltrow and Blythe Danner were sophisticated at a '90s premiere
Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow is the daughter of actor Blythe Danner and director/producer Bruce Paltrow. "I'm one of the original nepo babies," the "Shakespeare In Love" actor joked at the New York Women in Film & Television Muse Awards in 2026, as reported by Hola!.
In 1996, when Gwyneth's career was first taking off, she brought her mother to the premiere for the film "Emma." Danner arrived in a chic blue two-piece set, and Gwyneth wore a black scoop neck Calvin Klein gown (Gwyneth's daughter, Apple Martin, would wear the same dress decades later).
Taylor Swift and Andrea Swift glam and emotional award show moment
In 2015, Taylor Swift attended the ACMs with her mother, Andrea Swift. Taylor, clad in a light blue embroidered gown, looked like the belle of the ball, and her mother was sophisticated in a glimmering black ensemble. That evening, Andrea, whose cancer diagnosis was announced just days before, presented Taylor with the Milestone Award. Before handing her daughter the trophy, Andrea thanked the ACMs, the music industry, and the fans. "I know you love her as I love her. And for that, I thank you eternally," she said, per Teen Vogue.
Madonna and Lourdes Leon looked edgy for Paris Fashion Week
Being the daughter of the Queen of Pop can't be easy, yet Lourdes Leon seems equipped to be a star just like her mother Madonna. Leon is a successful singer and model, kickstarting her own music career in 2022, and she seems to love taking fashion risks like her famous mom. "I want to create a world in which models have more agency over what they're doing, and they're not just silent clothing racks," she told Interview in 2021. Madonna and Leon looked cool as can be in all-black ensembles at 2025 Paris Fashion Week.
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher shined at the SAG Awards
Hollywood legends Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were one of the industry's most beloved mother-daughter duos, and they became the talk of the night at the 2015 SAG Awards. The appearance ultimately became one of their last, as Fisher passed away at 60 on December 27, 2016 after going into cardiac arrest; tragically, Reynolds died just a day later following a stroke. As the "Singin' in the Rain" star's son Todd Fisher said on ABC News' "20/20" in 2016, "She didn't want to leave Carrie and did not want her to be alone."
Uma Thurman and Maya Hawke showcased their style for Paris Fashion Week
Maya Hawke landed her breakout role when she joined the Netflix juggernaut "Stranger Things" in Season 3, the rising star entering the family business dominated by her parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. "They wanted to ensure I had a strong enough backbone, my own passion for it and work ethic," Hawke told The Guardian in 2021 about her parents' response to her acting aspirations.
Uma Thurman's lookalike daughter Maya has grown up to be gorgeous, and together they rocked Paris Fashion Week in 2019. Thurman went with an all-black ensemble, while Maya wore a blue furry coat and bowtie.
Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer looked classy at a power lunch
Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep shares four children with estranged husband Don Gummer, including daughter Mamie Gummer. Streep and Mamie looked classy at a power lunch in 2015, the same year the two starred in "Ricki and the Flash". While some younger actors might be nervous to share the screen with Streep, that wasn't the case for Mamie. "Maybe I'm one of five people on the planet that wouldn't be struck in that way, the rest being the other members of my family," Mamie told Variety at the time.
Laura Dern and Dianne Ladd dazzled at the Oscars
The daughter of Hollywood heavyweights Bruce Dern and Dianne Ladd, Oscar winner Laura Dern set out to become an actor in the '80s and has since appeared in a slew of acclaimed TV shows and films. For the 2020 Academy Awards, Laura wore a gorgeous pink gown with a black embellished bodice, while Ladd looked elegant in a black suit and white ruffled blouse. Following her mother's passing in 2025, Dern touched on her relationship with her parents. "They are my muses, my guides, my teachers," she told the Los Angeles Times.
Janet Leigh and Jamie Lee Curtis sported matching pearls
Trailblazing scream queen Janet Leigh was known for her iconic performance in Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho," and daughter Jamie Lee Curtis followed suit by appearing in the slasher "Halloween.""I tried to do everything not to be my mother. And, of course, I'm very much like my mother in many, many, ways," Curtis told People in 2025.
In 1979, the dynamic mother-daughter duo honored the Hitchcock when they attended AFI's Salute to Alfred Hitchcock, just as Curtis' career was taking off. Leigh and Curtis looked refined in their cream and black ensembles and matching pearls.
Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli shared a special mother-daughter moment
Judy Garland's tragic real-life story and next-level acting career both made headlines for decades. Garland's daughter Liza Minnelli inherited her love for the craft and had an extensive background in theater and on the screen. In 1965, Minnelli began performing at the Cocoanut Grove nightclub in Los Angeles. "The Wizard of Oz" star showed up to support her daughter's act and looked every bit the proud mother. The two, who both sported understated yet fabulous black gowns, radiated star power when they posed for photos together.
Tippi Hedren and Melanie Griffith were chic at the Hollywood Beauty Awards
Tippie Hedren was one of Alfred Hitchcock's gifted leading ladies, the actor starring in classics like "The Birds" and "Marnie." Her daughter Melanie Griffith has also had her own success, appearing in hits like "Night Moves" and "Working Girl." They looked vibrant at the 2016 Hollywood Beauty Awards, each wearing a chic black dress. That vibrancy has not let up: In 2025, Griffith celebrated her mother's 95th birthday on Instagram, writing, "She's happy, healthy and feisty!!"
Courteney Cox's daughter Coco Arquette was all grown up for Scream VI
Following a series of fertility struggles, "Friends" superstar Courteney Cox welcomed her daughter Coco Arquette in 2004. "I get pregnant pretty easily, but I have a hard time keeping them," Cox told People in 2003. When Coco accompanied her mom to the 2023 premiere of "Scream VI," the media was shocked to see just how grown up her daughter had become. They looked lovely posing at the event and have maintained a close bond following Cox's divorce from Coco's dad, David Arquette, in 2014.
Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore's shocking MTV Movie Awards reunion
Drew Barrymore's gut-wrenching childhood included a tumultuous relationship with her mother, Jaid Barrymore. Drew famously was legally emancipated from her parents at 14, the actor often reflecting on her unhealthy dynamic with her mother. "I came to resent her because it seemed so much [of her] life and career was invested in me," Drew told People in 1989.
Needless to say, it came as a big surprise when the mother-daughter reunited at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards, wearing coordinating satin black ensembles. Many assumed the photo-op was a reconciliation after years of strife.
Heidi Klum and Leni Klum coordinated for a film festival
Supermodel Heidi Klum has never shied away from showing off her killer curves, and for the 2025 Venice International Film Festival she strutted the red carpet with her mini-me daughter Leni Klum. The pair rocked sexy silk gowns with sheer cutouts in black and blush, the models making a rare joint appearance and shutting the carpet down. Leni followed in her mother's footsteps and first began pursuing modeling when she was 16, Heidi refusing to allow her to venture into the career until she was mature enough.
Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban brought the whimsy for the Met Gala
Fresh off her shocking divorce from Keith Urban, the always glamorous Nicole Kidman dominated the 2026 Met Gala along with her daughter Sunday Rose Urban. Kidman stunned in a custom Chanel sequined red gown with feathers while Sunday Rose wore a pink whimsical floral gown. The actor, who co-chaired the event, revealed her daughter would be going as her date on a 2026 episode of the "Las Culturistas" podcast. "To do it now, I'm so, so happy — and my daughter Sunday will be coming," she said.