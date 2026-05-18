Iconic Mother-Daughter Red Carpet Moments That Had Fans Buzzing

Being the child of a celebrity is a fickle thing. There's the lack of privacy, the "nepo baby" stigma, and all the general messiness that comes with fame. But on the flip side, when a celebrity kid does find their own success in the industry, it can prove that star power does run in the family. Look no further than when an A-list mother-daughter duo hits the red carpet.

Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn has been in show business for decades, and her daughter Kate Hudson inherited both her bubbly personality and impressive acting chops. The blond beauties frequently support one another at events and kill it in with their eye-catching ensembles. Similarly, whenever Beyoncé and her eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter — who could basically be her twin — rock bold looks both on the stage and on the carpet, it's never not a showstopper of a mother-daughter style moment. And these are but only two of the iconic mother-daughter Hollywood pairings who have absolutely smashed it on the red carpet together.