Meryl Streep & Martin Short Moments That Make Them One Of Hollywood's Cutest Duos

It seems the days of netizens not being all that interested in the romantic relationships of older Hollywood stars are over. Lo and behold, the internet is completely obsessed with Meryl Streep and Martin Short's rumored romance, even though both actors have consistently denied that they are anything more than friends. Scuttlebutt about their supposed relationship first made the rounds after they were spotted getting cozy at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. It came not long after the world found out that Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, had quietly split up.

The two had reportedly already been separated for six years before the public got wind of it, and fans were quick to pair Streep with her "Only Murders in the Building" co-star. She and Short notably play onscreen lovers, which has only added to the hype. The beloved comedian's spokesperson told People he and Streep "are just very good friends, nothing more," after rumors about their burgeoning romance took the internet by storm in the aftermath of the glitzy awards show. In August of that year, Short continued to insist that Streep was his "friend" in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

However, by March 2025, Page Six was quoting insiders who claimed Streep and Short had been romantically involved for "well over a year now," gushing, "Meryl couldn't help but fall for Martin. He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him." Of course, we can hardly proclaim the two a couple until they confirm it themselves, but Streep and Short have shared many sweet moments in recent years that have certainly motivated us to keep a close eye on them.