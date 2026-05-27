Meryl Streep & Martin Short Moments That Make Them One Of Hollywood's Cutest Duos
It seems the days of netizens not being all that interested in the romantic relationships of older Hollywood stars are over. Lo and behold, the internet is completely obsessed with Meryl Streep and Martin Short's rumored romance, even though both actors have consistently denied that they are anything more than friends. Scuttlebutt about their supposed relationship first made the rounds after they were spotted getting cozy at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. It came not long after the world found out that Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, had quietly split up.
The two had reportedly already been separated for six years before the public got wind of it, and fans were quick to pair Streep with her "Only Murders in the Building" co-star. She and Short notably play onscreen lovers, which has only added to the hype. The beloved comedian's spokesperson told People he and Streep "are just very good friends, nothing more," after rumors about their burgeoning romance took the internet by storm in the aftermath of the glitzy awards show. In August of that year, Short continued to insist that Streep was his "friend" in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
However, by March 2025, Page Six was quoting insiders who claimed Streep and Short had been romantically involved for "well over a year now," gushing, "Meryl couldn't help but fall for Martin. He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him." Of course, we can hardly proclaim the two a couple until they confirm it themselves, but Streep and Short have shared many sweet moments in recent years that have certainly motivated us to keep a close eye on them.
Streep and Short had the internet swooning with their playful banter at the 2024 AFI Awards
If you're wondering what Meryl Streep's relationship with Martin Short is really like, look no further than their swoon-worthy conduct at the 2024 AFI Awards. The event took place mere days after the co-stars sparked rumors of a romance at the Golden Globes in January of that year. Streep and Short were spotted laughing together with their "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, on the red carpet, and one snap in particular went viral on social media.
The Oscar winner, dressed in a lavender pantsuit, could be seen playfully shoving a laughing Short in his face as he approached her. The two were clearly in good spirits, and folks around them were visibly laughing at their antics. One netizen posted the snap on X, formerly known as Twitter, hilariously captioning it: "New meme loading."
new meme loading pic.twitter.com/5au7fUIEJF
— 𝘋𝘢𝘯𝘪. (mirandy's version) (@LumosSmile) January 12, 2024
The banter didn't stop on the red carpet either. Photographs of Streep and Short attending the AFI Awards luncheon showed the two seated next to each other with their heads together while sharing a laugh. There was no shortage of sweet moments between the two at the event, and they looked — dare we say it — very enamored with each other.
Streep and Short were seen holding hands at the 'Only Murders in the Building' premiere
Rumors that Meryl Streep and Martin Short are an item unsurprisingly continued to swirl as 2024 wore on, especially when they held hands in full view of the cameras at the "Only Murders in the Building" premiere afterparty in August. Deadline rushed to its X account to post a video of Streep and Short walking hand in hand. Next to them was their co-star, Steve Martin, who notably wasn't holding her hand (or his), so, you know, that lent credence to the romance rumors about the "Mamma Mia!" star and Short. "Steve Martin in this video is the definition of the 3rd wheel," one netizen quipped in a comment under the clip. Another added, "Steve Martin thirdwheeling Martin Short and Meryl Streep? Please someone just make a movie about this."
Martin Short and Meryl Streep attend the premiere after party for #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding pic.twitter.com/tGJQtiCxEq
— Deadline (@DEADLINE) August 23, 2024
Notably, the public handholding didn't stop there. Photographs of the rumored couple posing on the red carpet together also showed them all smiles while openly holding hands. Other snaps captured Streep and Short exhibiting their usual playful banter. As previously mentioned, the internet chatter about a budding romance was shut down by the "Mars Attacks!" star that very same month during a THR interview. Still, it was almost impossible to believe given the photographic evidence of the two celebrities clearly enjoying each other's company.
Short was seemingly texting Streep with a big smile on his face at the 2025 Emmys
The 2025 Emmys were a fashion disaster for everyone there, but Martin Short managed to make us momentarily forget all about the many style crimes on display when the Canadian actor was spotted texting with a big, goofy smile on his face. Who was he messaging? Those in love with the idea of Short and Meryl Streep together surely hoped "The Devil Wears Prada" star was on the other end of the line. And then, Selena Gomez, who was sitting in the same row, seemingly confirmed it.
The former Disney star looked over at the smiling Short, then turned to her husband, Benny Blanco, with an adoring expression on her face and conveyed the simple message: "Marty's texting Meryl," (via X). At least, that's what she appeared to be saying according to some unofficial lip readers on the internet. And we have to admit, it did look like that that was what Gomez was saying.
selena gomez telling benny "marty's texting meryl" parents omfg 🥺 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/RdVCJJdQLv
— ً (@americanreqiuem) September 15, 2025
Streep wasn't in attendance at the event because she didn't receive any nominations that year, nor did Short's "Only Murders in the Building" co-stars. He was recognized for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, alongside a nod for his work as an executive producer on the hit show. Despite Streep's absence, Short appeared keen to keep her in the loop on the evening's happenings, and thanks to Gomez, the rest of the world was clued in on exactly who he was texting.
Streep and Short were spotted on a cozy dinner date in London
In May 2026, rumors about Meryl Streep and Martin Short's relationship were revived once more when an unassuming French tourist visiting London spotted the duo eating at the same restaurant. The onlooker snapped a picture, which showed Streep and Short seated next to each other with their heads together, seemingly deep in discussion. "Spending a few days in London, picking a restaurant at random, and ending up eating just a few meters away from Meryl Streep and her husband," the fan captioned the post on X, hilariously mistaking the "Saturday Night Live" alum for her hubby. But given their body language, who wouldn't? Another user asked whether they requested a selfie, to which the onlooker replied, "No. They were having a great time. Full of laughs and tender gestures. No desire to impose myself in the middle of that."
Passer quelques jours à Londres, choisir un resto au hasard et se retrouver à manger à quelques mètres de Meryl Streep et de son mari ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9fO4z4x2zw
— Boulet De Canon Nucléaire 🇫🇷 (@AudeJavel79) May 17, 2026
This very public sighting of the rumored couple came amid speculation that Streep and Short were no longer together (even though they've never confirmed their relationship in the first place). Many seemed to think that the romance had fizzled out following the death of his daughter, Katherine Short, in February 2026. But this sighting of the two dining together in May suggests otherwise. Meanwhile, an insider told the Daily Mail that even Streep's estranged husband, Don Gummer, is supportive of her relationship with Short. "Enough time has passed now that he's genuinely at peace with it," they disclosed, adding, "[He has] come to terms with the end of his marriage."