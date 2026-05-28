Jay Leno's Cutest Moments With His Wife Mavis, Caught On Camera
TV hosts come and go, but few manage to distinguish themselves as pop culture figures to the extent that former NBC "The Tonight Show" host Jay Leno has. His career before becoming a TV personality was as a stand-up comedian, putting him in the right place at the right time to meet his wife of over 45 years, Mavis.
The couple insisted in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2009 that their marriage was mostly practical. "I had this insurance policy, and I thought if something happened to me, my girlfriend wouldn't be covered, but if we're married, we're covered, so...we might as well get married," Jay explained. Mavis, a women's rights activist and philanthropist, told People in 1987: "I always had this idea that I would never get married. It was a big thing with me, part of my vehement feminism. But with Jay ... this was the first time I was ever with someone where I had a perfect, calm sense of having arrived at my destination."
Although they may paint this idea of their marriage as a formality, the couple is secretly a lot sappier and cuter than they may care to admit. They chose to get married on November 3, 1980, on Jay's parents' wedding anniversary. Their sweet dynamic has also been captured on camera throughout the years, revealing how truly romantic the pair is.
The couple was all smiles being spotted out at charity events together
Jay and Mavis Leno looked perfectly content as they were photographed side by side during the Benefit for the Women of Afghanistan in March 1999. With her hand affectionately placed on his chest and his arm holding her close by the waist, the husband and wife looked nothing but supportive of each other's passions, and their affection for each other was evident.
Mavis Leno was ready to plant one on Jay
In this photo of Jay and Mavis Leno from the 2005 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, "The Tonight Show" host was outshone by his wife's comedic timing. Presumably chatting with reporters or colleagues, Jay was seemingly too distracted to notice Mavis had pursed her lips, ready to plant one on the comedian's cheek. Cheeky and adorable, it's refreshing to see a departure from some of the stiffness most celebrities seem to have with their partners on the red carpet. As you'll find out from the rest of these moments, PDA is not an issue for the couple.
Kisses were more than welcome on set
Jay Leno would often bring Mavis on the set of "The Tonight Show," and there were no rules against kisses while live. In this sweet moment from an October 2001 episode, they each had one hand on the other's cheek, leaning in over the desk for a sweet peck. Although it may seem like a dream gig to be able to join your partner in such an acclaimed position, Mavis opened up to the Los Angeles Times about how the first years on the show were the hardest for her. However, despite the heavy schedule, moments like this helped breathe levity into the job.
Jay Leno shouldn't be this shocked by a kiss on the cheek
Jay Leno was in on the bit this time after Mavis planted a sweet kiss on his cheek at the fundraising ball for the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes in 2000. The host held his mouth open in a jokingly shocked expression as his wife closed her eyes and showed off her diamond ring against his chest. The couple had revealed in their Los Angeles Times interview that Mavis had only gotten an engagement ring nearly 20 years after they tied the knot, explaining the desire to put it on display in a sincere yet goofy gesture.
Mavis held Jay Leno tight in their matching outfits outfits
While it's rare to see Jay Leno outside of a suit and tie, Mavis is more than down to rock a blazer of her own. In this photo of the couple at the poolside cocktail party celebrating Kelly Klein's 1992 book "Pools," the couple was practically beaming in matching gray blazers. A funky tie and butter yellow shirt helped to alleviate the more serious silhouette, and it's safe to say that they probably weren't planning on diving into the water themselves. Nonetheless, the couple looked like they were having a blast together.
They really weren't shy about red carpet PDA
By the time Jay and Mavis Leno were photographed at the 2005 Adopt-A-Minefield Gala, "The Tonight Show" host couldn't really feign shock anymore. Mavis may have looked like she was whispering sweet nothings into Jay's ear, but she may have been in the process of putting it in her mouth instead. Jay's mouth may have been agape again, but a firm hand around her waist showed no signs of resistance (if anything, the opposite). It's sweet to think that even 35 years into their marriage, the couple was still embracing the playful side of romance.
The couple is taking on the future together
In this appearance of the couple together in April 2024, Jay and Mavis Leno looked to be having as much fun as ever at the Netflix premiere of "Unfrosted." Sadly, Jay revealed in January of that year that Mavis had been diagnosed with dementia. Although it's uncertain how serious or how far along the illness had progressed, she was still smiling brightly, and her husband was more than happy to take care of her. The Daily Mail reported shortly after the news of Jay filing for conservatorship that the TV host had clarified, "She's fine, everybody's good, we're doing well."