Jay Leno's Cutest Moments With His Wife Mavis, Caught On Camera

TV hosts come and go, but few manage to distinguish themselves as pop culture figures to the extent that former NBC "The Tonight Show" host Jay Leno has. His career before becoming a TV personality was as a stand-up comedian, putting him in the right place at the right time to meet his wife of over 45 years, Mavis.

The couple insisted in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2009 that their marriage was mostly practical. "I had this insurance policy, and I thought if something happened to me, my girlfriend wouldn't be covered, but if we're married, we're covered, so...we might as well get married," Jay explained. Mavis, a women's rights activist and philanthropist, told People in 1987: "I always had this idea that I would never get married. It was a big thing with me, part of my vehement feminism. But with Jay ... this was the first time I was ever with someone where I had a perfect, calm sense of having arrived at my destination."

Although they may paint this idea of their marriage as a formality, the couple is secretly a lot sappier and cuter than they may care to admit. They chose to get married on November 3, 1980, on Jay's parents' wedding anniversary. Their sweet dynamic has also been captured on camera throughout the years, revealing how truly romantic the pair is.