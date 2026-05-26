What The Cast Of Miami Vice Looks Like Now

Don Johnson's first major role was the lead character in the controversial cult classic "A Boy and His Dog." He later became a household name for playing Sonny Crockett, one of the two lead characters in "Miami Vice." Through the role, Johnson defined cool for a generation. He also had a tremendous influence on subsequent television portrayals of police officers.

Notably, Johnson said the fame the show brought him wasn't always easy. "One day, I reflected on Elvis [Presley] and thought, 'Isn't this kind of the way Elvis lived and died?'" Johnson told the Miami Herald in 2024. "Not that I'm comparing myself to Elvis, but in terms of him not being able to have a personal life. So I learned to manage it and vowed not to let it imprison me."

Johnson did not want to be typecast. "I had seen the peril of the actors who were too identifiable with their character," he added. "I felt like I had to separate myself from Sonny so people could eventually see me as other characters." Johnson went on to have roles in "Machete," "Django Unchained," and "Knives Out," all of which have major cult followings. In addition, he had two top-40 hits. The first was a "Heartbeat," which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The other was "Till I Loved You," a duet with Barbara Streisand that reached No. 25 on the chart.