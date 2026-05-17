Decade-Defining '80s Pop Culture Moments We Just Can't Forget

There was nothing demure or bashful about the 1980s. The decade of decadence was filled with teased-up hair, blockbuster movies, hair metal bands, and reckless ambition. The most iconic red carpet looks of the 1980s featured David Byrne-style shoulder pads and loud neon colors. Brewing underneath the glam and glitter, however, was the threat of nuclear destruction and a mysterious fatal virus that the government failed to address for years.

There was no shortage of decade-defining moments in the 1980s and no scarcity of characters begging for the spotlight. Music suddenly had an image, and news could be accessed at any time of the day. As the American government shifted to the conservative right under Ronald Reagan, materialism went from being a dirty word to the new way of life. The thing about the 1980s was that wealth and excess sat proudly on display; the bigger the better.

The consumer ideological shift was not just felt stateside but also around the world. We now lived in a global society, where kids in Japan and teens in France were hitting the dance floor to show off their own rendition of the moonwalk. Which decade-defining moments best encapsulate the 1980s, and which will still matter 200 years from now?