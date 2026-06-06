Throwback Photos Of John Stamos & Bob Saget's Close Friendship Full House Fans Will Love

When it comes to classic family sitcoms, few are as beloved as "Full House." Running for eight seasons, the show not only holds a spot in the hearts and minds of its fans, but of its cast as well. Even now, all these decades later, many of the "Full House" cast members still have close relationships. But one of the most well-known friendships to come out of the show had a rocky start; John Stamos and Bob Saget's working relationship was actually full of tension at first. Luckily, the two worked out their differences and ended up becoming incredibly close friends. They became so close that Stamos even asked Saget to host his father's funeral. In true Bob Saget form, he found ways to make the somber event funny, but from the way Stamos told it on "Today," his mom may not have loved the comedian's adult humor.

In the same "Today" interview, Stamos recalled the last dinner he shared with Saget and spoke about how important the time you have with friends is. Or, as he put it, "When you're with someone that you love, that you care about, slow down. Take it easy. Order the cake." Thankfully for Stamos, and for "Full House" fans, there is no shortage of wonderfully funny and touching moments between him and Saget that have been captured and forever preserved.