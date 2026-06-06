Throwback Photos Of John Stamos & Bob Saget's Close Friendship Full House Fans Will Love
When it comes to classic family sitcoms, few are as beloved as "Full House." Running for eight seasons, the show not only holds a spot in the hearts and minds of its fans, but of its cast as well. Even now, all these decades later, many of the "Full House" cast members still have close relationships. But one of the most well-known friendships to come out of the show had a rocky start; John Stamos and Bob Saget's working relationship was actually full of tension at first. Luckily, the two worked out their differences and ended up becoming incredibly close friends. They became so close that Stamos even asked Saget to host his father's funeral. In true Bob Saget form, he found ways to make the somber event funny, but from the way Stamos told it on "Today," his mom may not have loved the comedian's adult humor.
In the same "Today" interview, Stamos recalled the last dinner he shared with Saget and spoke about how important the time you have with friends is. Or, as he put it, "When you're with someone that you love, that you care about, slow down. Take it easy. Order the cake." Thankfully for Stamos, and for "Full House" fans, there is no shortage of wonderfully funny and touching moments between him and Saget that have been captured and forever preserved.
Bob Saget and John Stamos drum up some fun
Shared by John Stamos on what would have been Bob Saget's 70th birthday, this image shows the two stars in a light rarely seen by the outside world. From the looks of it, Stamos was trying to teach Saget how to play drums, but their inner selves may have won out.
Stamos, ever the looker, couldn't help but flash his pearly whites for the camera. Meanwhile, Saget, ever the jokester, appears to be dropping a classic one-liner for everyone else at the gathering to enjoy. But even as the two men are taking a moment to do their own thing, their bond is still clear.
An honest moment of joy between Bob Saget and John Stamos
There's a deep laugh that only happens when a great friend makes the perfect joke. Looking at Bob Saget's and John Stamos' faces here, this appears to have been one of those moments. The two, their eyes locked, are oblivious to the cameras taking their pictures on the red carpet. Instead, they are caught up in their own world, and they are loving it.
Knowing Saget's infamous NSFW sense of humor that constantly upset the on-set "Full House" moms, chances are, whatever he and Stamos are laughing at would not be the kind of joke that would make it past the broadcast censors.
John Stamos and Bob Saget have a sleepover
A private moment that Bob Saget shared on X (then Twitter) in 2016, he and John Stamos are cuddled up in bed together, with Stamos getting to be the big spoon. In the post, which was made to celebrate Stamos' birthday, Saget wrote, "Here's to many more happy years in bed together."
It's hard to miss how comfortable the two actors were together as they posed for this sweetly funny pic. And while it doesn't look like Saget is excited about being the little spoon — he is the taller one, after all — he is obviously happy to be with his friend.
Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and John Stamos share a moment
Before he met John Stamos, Bob Saget was already good friends with Dave Coulier. It was that friendship that initially caused some issues between Stamos and Saget, but in time, they were able to work past it, and the three "Full House" stars became important parts of each other's lives.
In this photo, which Coulier shared on his Instagram on the four-year anniversary of Saget's passing, the three men look like lifelong brothers sharing a moment. The smiles, especially Saget's, are full of the kind of joy that only comes when someone is with the people they love most in the world.
Bob Saget sneaks into John Stamos' selfie
In another shot from John Stamos' Instagram, it seems that the actor couldn't help but stop and take a selfie at the crosswalk. But Bob Saget, coming in from behind with a perfect "can you believe this guy?" smirk, wasn't going to let Stamos go it alone.
This is the kind of pic that only two good friends can take together. These are the moments that pass by quickly, but are remembered forever. And looking at how happy the duo looks, it's safe to say they didn't forget how much they mean to one another.
Bob Saget cops a feel
There's a lot happening in this 2015 photo. Jack Black is talking to Jimmy Kimmel on the left, and TV legend Alan Thicke takes up the right. But in the center right are Bob Saget and John Stamos sharing a hug.
What may go unnoticed at first is that Saget's hand is a little low. It looks like the comedian is taking a moment to jokingly sneak in a feel of Stamos' butt. This kind of joke can only transpire in the kind of tight friendship Saget and Stamos shared. Otherwise, things could get messy.
Bob Saget and John Stamos were dapper men
In the last birthday tribute he made to his friend, Bob Saget shared this and other wonderful photos of him and John Stamos together on his Instagram, writing in part, "What I have to say here, is how damned lucky I am to have John in my life." It's clear that Stamos felt the same way.
In this pic, the two men are looking very dapper. Saget has gone for a more casual style, matching jeans with a dress shirt and blazer, while Stamos has a full suit on. But together they look like the cool brothers everyone wants to hang with at the family event.
Bob Saget and John Stamos show off the love of good friends
While many men struggle to show their love for one another, that wasn't a problem for John Stamos and Bob Saget. While Stamos' face is obscured in this 2008 photo of the two men hugging at Saget's Comedy Central Roast, Saget's face says it all. That is the smile of a man who is embracing someone important to him.
Stamos took to Instagram in 2024 to share a photo of the "Full House" cast when they came together for Saget's funeral, writing, "Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give." Clearly, Saget was a a great hugger.
Bob Saget and John Stamos' last photo together.
Beautiful, loving, and somber, this photo, shared by John Stamos on his Instagram, is the last pic he and Bob Saget took together. Posing in front of the ocean with their wives as the sun set behind them, they didn't know it would be the final time they would see one another.
If nothing else, Stamos will always have this moment to remember his dear friend and how much they meant to one another. For their fans, the photo, more than any other, cements what Stamos meant on "Today" when he said, "Order the cake."