11 Of The Most Famous Moments On Johnny Carson's Tonight Show

He may not have been the first host of "The Tonight Show," but Johnny Carson will be remembered as its most popular. Taking over from Jack Paar in 1962, Carson ruled television's late-night landscape for three decades, shaping popular culture in America like few celebrities, before or since.

Until his retirement in 1992, Carson's monologues were required viewing for millions of TV viewers, and he'd sometimes get more laughs from jokes that bombed than punchlines that hit the bullseye. He interviewed everyone from the most famous of A-list celebrities to quirky oddballs from the American heartland. Meanwhile, "The Tonight Show" was ground zero for stand-up comics; those who earned his seal of approval by being waved over to join him at his desk could expect to see their comedy careers explode.

Over the course of those 30 years, some legendary incidents took place on the show — although not all of them actually happened. For example, Jane Fonda once asked Carson about an apocryphal story she'd heard about a long-ago interview with Zsa Zsa Gabor. According to Fonda, Gabor — holding her pet cat on her lap — supposedly invited the host to pet the animal, using a pejorative term that describes both a feline and a delicate part of the female anatomy. Fonda had been told that Carson's response to that invitation was, "I'd love to — if you'd remove that damn cat." Carson confirmed it never happened. "No, I think I would recall that," he deadpanned (via "The Tonight Show"). For a rundown of legendary things that actually did happen during his late-night reign, read on for some of the most famous moments on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show.