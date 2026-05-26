Melissa Rauch's Most Stunning Red Carpet Looks Of All Time
When it comes to red carpet glamour, Melissa Rauch has quietly become one of Hollywood's most reliable style icons. And it's about time she gets her flowers. Best known for her beloved role as Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on the CBS smash sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," Rauch has spent years proving that her talents extend well beyond making audiences laugh. Even after "The Big Bang Theory" ended, she continued to stun fans with her impeccable style, turning heads every time with her natural elegance and good taste.
Over the years, Rauch has undergone a big style transformation. She experimented with different approaches over the years until she eventually found her footing as she navigated the tricky world of Hollywood fashion. She found her voice, which is bold, feminine, and unapologetically glamorous, but she still likes to switch it up every once in a while and keep fans on their toes.
Rauch also has a knack for wearing her outfits rather than letting the outfits wear her. She consistently brings a sense of joy and confidence to the red carpet that's genuinely infectious, whether she's wearing a floor-length gown or rocking a colorful power suit. And she's given us no shortage of memorable fashion moments over the years. The actress has also had her fair share of fashion fails, but no one can argue that, most of the time, she dazzles her audience. And today, we're going to walk you through the best of them.
Little black dress with a flowy twist
You can never go wrong with a little black dress, right? For the 2011 Entertainment Weekly and Women in Film Pre-Emmy Party, Melissa Rauch decided to go a step further. Her little black dress, which she paired with elegant black felt heels and a bright but classy blue purse, is strapless and fitted to the waist with a simple black waistband. It's the skirt that takes all the glory, though. The three asymmetrical ruffles give it a flowy feel that elevates it from a simple cocktail dress to a sophisticated but whimsical look.
Sheer purple for the Emmys
For the Emmy Awards in 2011, Melissa Rauch decided on a bold look. This sheer purple ensemble involves a lot of elements, yet it doesn't feel like too much. The first thing that catches the eye is the draped, off-shoulder, sheer neckline, which manages to be just on the right side of provocative. It gives the illusion of being revealing without actually crossing a line. The rest of the dress doesn't miss the mark either. The intricate spider-web pattern of the bodice and skirt is hypnotic, and the sheer tulle seems to leave a trail of shimmer behind the actress.
Dazzling in shiny tulle
Melissa Rauch really seems to love her little black dresses, but she won't let them pass by unnoticed. Despite the color, the dress she wore at HBO's 69th Annual Golden Globe after party in 2012 is anything but understated. Everywhere you look, it catches your eye. It has two distinctive parts: the beaded bodice and the flowy skirt. The strapless bodice is heavily adorned with shiny black sequins and beads, and below the sash that cinches the waist, the tulle skirt steals the show. The layered ruffles create a lot of volume and shine. Overall, this dress seems made to catch the light of the cameras.
Sexy off-the-shoulder
Despite the blue background, this dress couldn't possibly be missed. Melissa Rauch leaned into her playful side for this one at CBS Upfront in 2012. This royal blue, one-shoulder dress is simple but perfect. The satin-like texture gives it a natural shimmer that goes perfectly with the bright color, and the fitted silhouette makes Rauch's figure shine. The single-shoulder strap is fun and provocative, with the ruffles giving the otherwise rigid dress some movement and vibrancy. Of course, it's Rauch who brings it to life, especially thanks to her stunning, empowering pose.
She looks classy even in a short, lacy dress
If there's anyone who can manage to rock a lace mini dress at a black-tie event, that's Melissa Rauch. Back in 2013, at the third annual Critics' Choice Television Awards, she made a statement in a short, strapless dress that managed to look classy against all odds. The dress pictured has an intricate pattern in shimmery lace, and Rauch expertly combined it with open-toed, sparkly heels. At a distance, they look like they're covered in diamonds.
All eyes on her pink dress
All eyes were on Melissa Rauch at the 2014 People's Choice Awards. How could they not be when that bright pink could be seen from miles away? And it's not just the bold choice of color — everything about the dress is striking. For starters, the structural neckline folds into a peak on one side. The dress also has several pleats, both on the bodice and the skirt, and the material hugs her figure at the waist before widening slightly at the end. Bright pink doesn't look good on just anyone, but Rauch can certainly pull it off.
Smiling in yellow
Another instance of Melissa Rauch stunning in bright colors was when she wore this mermaid-style floor-length dress to the Golden Globes in 2014 and was impossible to miss. Right out of the gate, the canary yellow draws eyes, but despite the unusual color, the style of the dress is pretty classic. It starts with an off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline, and the gathered fabric makes it form-fitting in an elegant way. The skirt flares as it reaches the floor, creating a short, whimsical train, and her sunny smile tops it off.
Mixing textures in black
Who said a black dress needs to be boring? For the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Melissa Rauch walked the red carpet with an edgy, asymmetric black gown. It features a strapless neckline and a bodice with origami-style folds. To ground the look, a thick, shiny belt cinches the waist, and the glossy contrast against the matte texture of the bodice makes it instantly arresting. The skirt cascades from the hip into a floor-length column. While the gown is monochrome, the different textures of black fabric make it vibrant and dynamic.
Stunning mermaid-style gown
If there's something we've learned about Melissa Rauch, it's that she perfectly walks the line between classic and modern fashion. For the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards, she wore a royal blue, floor-length gown. The strapless sweetheart neckline and fitted bodice contour her silhouette before flaring into a mermaid skirt. The gown stands out cleanly against the red carpet in its vibrant color. A thin, beaded black belt cinches the waist for a modern touch, and paired with a simple black clutch and a refined updo, Rauch once again balances bold color with sophisticated, timeless style.
Pleated dress with matching heels
Melissa Rauch turned heads at the 2015 People's Choice Awards in a gorgeous, vibrant coral pink look. The style of the dress is modern, but the pale pink gives it a timeless feel. The clean, architectural folds, which are draped beautifully across the front, add a fresh, sophisticated twist, as well as give it the kind of flowy volume Rauch seems to love. To round this outfit neatly, she paired it perfectly with shiny, pale pink platform pumps, adding an extra pop of red-carpet glamour.
Sexy winter dress
Keeping warm doesn't mean you can't be stylish. At the Eccles Center Theater in 2015, Melissa Rauch attended "The Bronze" premiere in this cozy, all-black outfit. It consists of a high-collared, long-sleeve dress. The collar adds a touch of sparkle with its beaded detail, and the fitted fabric accentuates Rauch's figure. To ensure she keeps warm, she's wearing thick, slightly shiny black tights, and to finish it off, she opted for cute suede winter boots instead of heels. The fuzzy detail at the ankle makes this the perfect winter look.
Shades of red
This gown is a perfect fashion statement — no accessories necessary. Melissa Rauch wore this to the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards and was guaranteed to turn heads. This dress gives the illusion of being an ensemble when, in fact, it's one piece of clothing. The corset-like bodice has a sweetheart neckline, and it's a soft coral red. Meanwhile, the skirt is what initially catches your eye, with its crimson color and heavy satin texture. The contrast between the two is striking at first, but they go together perfectly.
Bold backless dress for the SAG Awards
At this point, it's clear that Melissa Rauch loves bright colors. And she makes them work every time. For the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2016, she went for a bright red, floor-length dress, but believe it or not, it's not the color that catches the eye the most. The dress features geometrical cutouts across the chest and back, making the neckline very commanding. The back follows the same style, with a diamond cutout that gives the concept of "backless" a new twist.
The Big Bang Theory inspired outfit
For the celebration of the release of the 200th episode of "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch appears to have honored the show with her attire in February 2016. The cocktail dress is white, strapless, and fitted. The bodice is corset-like, and the skirt is bell-shaped, with pleats that give it volume and movement. But it's in the details that you can see the homage to the beloved sitcom. The dress is adorned with geometrical patterns, featuring interlocking triangular and diamond shapes. Do they remind you of anything? It's a beautiful, subtle tribute to "The Big Bang Theory" and her castmates.
Looking like a Barbie doll in a tube dress
Melissa Rauch really channeled her inner Barbie doll with this tube dress. It's petite, chic, and colorful, yet still formal enough for the event. This strapless neckline is an almost perfectly straight line. The whole dress looks rigid and closely fitted, but the peplum detail gives it a little volume, and it certainly draws the eye. Rauch wore this ensemble to the premiere of the movie "The Bronze" in 2016, and the color seems to be a wink at her character, who wore bright blue in the movie.
Fancy floral lace
Worn while visiting AOL Studios in New York in 2016, Melissa Rauch's outfit here is both fancy and fun. The deep purple color is muted enough to be classic, and the lace pattern makes it even classier. The illusion neckline sits daintily over her collarbone, and the lacy hemline falls gracefully just above the knees. The dress isn't too long, but the fitted shape and cinched waist really flatter Rauch's silhouette and elongate her figure, making her look taller. Her poise and elegance really shine here, and while the dress is beautiful, it's Rauch wearing it that makes it perfect.
Classy black and white
This dress might be the definition of timeless. Everything, from the color to the pattern and shape, makes it into a classic piece that never gets old. Melissa Rauch chose this outfit for a Sony Pictures Classics screening in 2016, so it couldn't be more fitting. This one-shoulder dress consists of a light-colored lining that provides the perfect background for the black lace overlay to really shine. The delicate, intricate floral pattern, ending in a modest hemline below the knee, truly makes this the epitome of class.
Stunning in a smart suit
Another take on a little black dress, but this time, it's tuxedo-style. For the premiere of "The Nice Guys" in 2016, Melissa Rauch decided to wear a suit — sort of. The actress wore what looks like a fitted tuxedo blazer, giving the illusion of a smart suit, and wore it over a little black dress that would have been inappropriate for a black-tie event on its own. Paired with the blazer, however, and with the thin-strapped heels, it looks like the perfect choice.
Early 2000s-inspired look
This picture is from a 2016 SAG-Aftra Foundation event, but if I'd told you it was from 10 years before, you probably would have believed me. Back in the early 2000s, casual, eclectic looks were all the rage at red carpets, and this Melissa Rauch outfit seems to be an ode to that. The outfit is simple, starting at the bottom with understated black boots and slim-fit dress pants. It's the top that really shines here. It seems she wore layers to the event, with a black, sleeveless shirt covered by a sheer blouse with a floral print and ruffled details on the shoulders. The thick, black glasses are the perfect accessory for this casual red carpet look, and here, Melissa Rauch is also proving she doesn't need tons of makeup to look glowy.
Bridal-style lace
Is it the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards or a bridal party? Either way, this dress was a 10. The color and texture made it look like Melissa Rauch was about to walk down the aisle as a proud maid of honor, and while "The Big Bang Theory" didn't win a SAG Award that year, it's safe to say her presence was not ignored. The champagne-colored lace offered a flattering and sophisticated look, and the intricate floral design really embellishes the bodice, elevating what would have otherwise been an understated dress.
Daring and bright silk suit
You've seen her in silk and in chic suits, but for the 2024 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour, Melissa Rauch decided to mix them both. She chose to go back to the bright blue she wears so well, this time with a satin suit and what looks like a silk blouse beneath her smart blazer. She seems to be wearing shoulder pads, and everything in her body language screams girl boss. Melissa Rauch has gone through several transformations in her career, so it makes sense she's so versatile in her style.
Timeless pastel colors
Even in business casual attire, Melissa Rauch needs to look colorful. For the 2024 TCA Summer Press Tour, she didn't go for her usual bright colors, though. Instead, she chose a cute shorts suit, this time in pastel turquoise. The long blazer, closed over a basic white shirt, makes her look incredibly professional and put together, even though she's wearing light blue shorts instead of dress pants. Whether she's rocking bright pinks or pastel hues, it's clear Rauch looks good in practically any color.
Satin robe but make it elegant
This is perhaps the most "out there" look on this list, but it's fitting for the Comedy Celebration Melissa Rauch wore it to in 2024. Leave it to the actress to make a robe look tasteful. She walked the NBC red carpet in what looks like a simple silk robe, but the lapels and cuffs give it a formal twist, making at least the top part of the outfit resemble a blouse. It helps that she styled her hair very neatly, and her choice of both jewelry and shoes is perfectly sophisticated.
Beautiful retro flowy dress
Is this a prom dress from the '80s? For the 2025 Critics' Choice Awards, Melissa Rauch decided to go full retro. And surprisingly, it worked. This dark purple number is incredibly voluminous, full of layers and ruffles. The deep V-neck, framed by tulle, is the first detail that catches attention, but the whole dress is full of textures and movement. Below the sash, there are three dark floral appliqués that get a little lost in the dark purple. But even with the overload of elements, this retro dress was a bold fashion statement, and Rauch wore it great.