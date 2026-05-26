Melissa Rauch's Most Stunning Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

When it comes to red carpet glamour, Melissa Rauch has quietly become one of Hollywood's most reliable style icons. And it's about time she gets her flowers. Best known for her beloved role as Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on the CBS smash sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," Rauch has spent years proving that her talents extend well beyond making audiences laugh. Even after "The Big Bang Theory" ended, she continued to stun fans with her impeccable style, turning heads every time with her natural elegance and good taste.

Over the years, Rauch has undergone a big style transformation. She experimented with different approaches over the years until she eventually found her footing as she navigated the tricky world of Hollywood fashion. She found her voice, which is bold, feminine, and unapologetically glamorous, but she still likes to switch it up every once in a while and keep fans on their toes.

Rauch also has a knack for wearing her outfits rather than letting the outfits wear her. She consistently brings a sense of joy and confidence to the red carpet that's genuinely infectious, whether she's wearing a floor-length gown or rocking a colorful power suit. And she's given us no shortage of memorable fashion moments over the years. The actress has also had her fair share of fashion fails, but no one can argue that, most of the time, she dazzles her audience. And today, we're going to walk you through the best of them.