What All My Children Star Susan Lucci Looks Like Now

Soap opera legend Susan Lucci has had a stunning transformation over the years — and if you're an avid fan of "All My Children," chances are you've borne witness to most of it. Lucci starred as Erica Kane on the iconic ABC soap for its entire original run, from 1970 all the way to 2011. In other words, she was in her mid-20s when she first took on the role, and in her mid-60s by the time she took her final bow. The Online Network did briefly revive "All My Children" in 2013, though Lucci was not involved, meaning that — at the time of writing — it's been a decade and a half since she last embodied Erica. With that in mind, you may be wondering just what exactly became of the actor, and what she looks like today.

Well, Lucci celebrated her 79th birthday in December 2025 – and to say that she wears 79 well would be an understatement. Just look at the clip below, which was taken when the actor attended the premiere of the Keanu Reeves film "Outcome," directed by Jonah Hill, which marked her first acting role in nearly 10 years.

Not counting reality and game show appearances, most audiences last saw Lucci when she guest-starred on an episode of Hulu's "Difficult People" in 2017 (though she also had a voice cameo in the 2018 film "Ralph Breaks the Internet"). Her most recent regular role on a scripted TV series came via "Devious Maids" in 2013, two years after "All My Children" ended. However, despite making a comeback in a major motion picture like "Outcome," Lucci certainly hasn't forgotten her soap-opera roots.