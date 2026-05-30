What All My Children Star Susan Lucci Looks Like Now
Soap opera legend Susan Lucci has had a stunning transformation over the years — and if you're an avid fan of "All My Children," chances are you've borne witness to most of it. Lucci starred as Erica Kane on the iconic ABC soap for its entire original run, from 1970 all the way to 2011. In other words, she was in her mid-20s when she first took on the role, and in her mid-60s by the time she took her final bow. The Online Network did briefly revive "All My Children" in 2013, though Lucci was not involved, meaning that — at the time of writing — it's been a decade and a half since she last embodied Erica. With that in mind, you may be wondering just what exactly became of the actor, and what she looks like today.
Well, Lucci celebrated her 79th birthday in December 2025 – and to say that she wears 79 well would be an understatement. Just look at the clip below, which was taken when the actor attended the premiere of the Keanu Reeves film "Outcome," directed by Jonah Hill, which marked her first acting role in nearly 10 years.
Not counting reality and game show appearances, most audiences last saw Lucci when she guest-starred on an episode of Hulu's "Difficult People" in 2017 (though she also had a voice cameo in the 2018 film "Ralph Breaks the Internet"). Her most recent regular role on a scripted TV series came via "Devious Maids" in 2013, two years after "All My Children" ended. However, despite making a comeback in a major motion picture like "Outcome," Lucci certainly hasn't forgotten her soap-opera roots.
Susan Lucci's legacy as Erica Kane (and how it might continue)
Her eight-year hiatus from acting notwithstanding, Susan Lucci undeniably kept busy after the original "All My Children" came to an end in 2011. Still, her role as Erica Kane on the legendary soap opera will almost certainly be remembered as the crown jewel of her legacy. After all, the role stands as a testament to Lucci's endurance and longevity as a performer — if her long journey to being honored by the Daytime Emmy Awards is anything to go by.
Between 1978 and 1998, Lucci was nominated 18 times for the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role on "All My Children," but lost every single time. The 19th time proved to be the charm, though, with the actor behind Erica Kane finally taking home the award in 1999 — and the woman herself could barely believe it.
"I wasn't 100% sure that I heard my name," Lucci confessed to People in February 2026, adding that she was so used to losing that she had to double-check with her husband that she actually won before taking the stage. Lucci would go on to be nominated for the same award two more times without another win, but was later honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023, bringing her Emmys journey full circle.
However, the journey isn't over yet, not if Lucci has anything to say about it. During a January 2026 appearance on Kelly Ripa's podcast, "Let's Talk Off Camera," Lucci expressed interest in reprising her role as Erica for the "All My Children" revival movies Ripa is producing alongside husband Mark Consuelos. "I would love to play Erica Kane again. Are you kidding?" she said at the time.