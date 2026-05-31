Katy Perry Has A Playful Relationship With Her Ex Josh Groban
Katy Perry congratulated her ex Josh Groban on his April 2026 engagement to actor Natalie McQueen as only a world famous pop star can. In a video on TikTok, the "Hot N Cold" singer pasted a screenshot of the news in the background. When she appeared on camera wearing a white robe and unkempt hair, she poured a wine glass full of orange liquid until it overflowed. Then, with a grumpy look on her face, she raised her glass to the camera and chugged, fake-crying before running off-screen. She captioned the video with the word "congrats" and the clinking glasses emoji. The soundtrack to Perry's skit was her 2010 hit "The One That Got Away," which is rumored (and now basically confirmed) to be about Groban. The singers dated for a short time in 2009.
@katyperry
congrats 🥂
Perry first subtly confirmed the rumor about the song in 2017 when she ranked her lovers from best to worst on a livestream with James Corden and described the "You Raise Me Up" singer as "the one that got away." When Groban appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" a year later, a caller asked him how he reacted to learning that news. "That was a double-take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that. ... It's very sweet of her to say that," he said. "I was very flattered by it. But I was very surprised by it, too."
Perry and Groban have remained friends
Katy Perry's TikTok video congratulating Josh Groban and his fiancée, Natalie McQueen (pictured above), was more strange than funny, but it's okay, because they're friends. The "When You Say You Love Me" singer confirmed as much to Andy Cohen during "Watch What Happens Live" in 2018. He explained that their romance was short-lived (photos of them in public together are rare) because they quickly realized that they were better as friends, and that friendship has endured. "She's the best," he said.
However, Perry must have very loose parameters on what it takes to be her muse, because Groban joked that he's nothing like the man she described in "The One That Got Away." "I listened to the lyrics of the song," he said. "And I'm like, 'I never owned a Mustang. I don't have a tattoo. Are you sure that's about me?'" Either way, Perry wasn't down too bad when they broke up. After Groban, she was briefly married to comedian Russell Brand, and she became a mom in 2020 when she welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove with her ex Orlando Bloom. Plus, her relationship with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau got everyone buzzing.