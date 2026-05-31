Katy Perry Has A Playful Relationship With Her Ex Josh Groban

Katy Perry congratulated her ex Josh Groban on his April 2026 engagement to actor Natalie McQueen as only a world famous pop star can. In a video on TikTok, the "Hot N Cold" singer pasted a screenshot of the news in the background. When she appeared on camera wearing a white robe and unkempt hair, she poured a wine glass full of orange liquid until it overflowed. Then, with a grumpy look on her face, she raised her glass to the camera and chugged, fake-crying before running off-screen. She captioned the video with the word "congrats" and the clinking glasses emoji. The soundtrack to Perry's skit was her 2010 hit "The One That Got Away," which is rumored (and now basically confirmed) to be about Groban. The singers dated for a short time in 2009.

Perry first subtly confirmed the rumor about the song in 2017 when she ranked her lovers from best to worst on a livestream with James Corden and described the "You Raise Me Up" singer as "the one that got away." When Groban appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" a year later, a caller asked him how he reacted to learning that news. "That was a double-take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that. ... It's very sweet of her to say that," he said. "I was very flattered by it. But I was very surprised by it, too."