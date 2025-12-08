Photos Of Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau's Relationship Hard Launch Spark Shady Reactions

It wasn't just Katy Perry getting flak — some thought the relationship launch put Justin Trudeau in a bad light. "Why does this guy want to be famous so bad?" someone posted on X. Some even think that Trudeau is trying to help his son's music career by dating Perry. Xavier Trudeau, the oldest of the three kids that Trudeau shares with his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, released his first single in February 2025.

Another person posted on X, "Trudeau could do better but at least they both seem happy." As unexpected or as odd as people find the relationship between the pop star and the politician, the couple does look happy together. Some people have compared a video of Perry at a sushi restaurant with Trudeau to the one that she posted with Orlando Bloom at the end of 2024 (Bloom and Perry publicly confirmed the end of their relationship in July 2025). Perry seems to have gone to the same restaurant with Trudeau that she went to with Bloom, and the mood in the two videos couldn't be more different. While it's impossible to know everything about someone's relationship from one brief moment shared on social media, it does look like Perry is happier and more relaxed in the video with Trudeau than she was with Bloom.

Trudeau also posted about his time with Perry in Japan, though his was more politically minded than Perry's. He reposted photos on X from a meeting they had with the Japanese prime minister. "Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you," Trudeau wrote.