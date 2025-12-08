Photos Of Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau's Relationship Hard Launch Spark Shady Reactions
Singer Katy Perry dating former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has been an unexpected twist to 2025. While there might be red flags in the new romance between Trudeau and Perry, the two are apparently still going strong. And Perry has made her relationship with Trudeau Instagram official with a post about their time in Tokyo. Trudeau joined her while she was in Japan for her Lifetimes Tour, and while the couple looks like they had a good time enjoying sushi and watching sumo wrestling, they've garnered quite the mix of reactions online, with lots of people unimpressed.
Some people were happy that Perry and Trudeau were together, but there were plenty who were confused or found the whole thing ridiculous. "'POV: the two worst people you know get together.'" someone posted on X (formerly Twitter).
People just really weren't having it. One person on Instagram commented, "cringing from Ontario rn." And on X, one person quipped, "It must be tough being an astronaut's boyfriend." Perry went to space with an all female crew, including Lauren Sánchez Bezos, and her cringey moments on board and then when she kissed the ground after the flight rank up there when it comes to things about Perry that rub people the wrong way.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau is the relationship no one saw coming
It wasn't just Katy Perry getting flak — some thought the relationship launch put Justin Trudeau in a bad light. "Why does this guy want to be famous so bad?" someone posted on X. Some even think that Trudeau is trying to help his son's music career by dating Perry. Xavier Trudeau, the oldest of the three kids that Trudeau shares with his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire, released his first single in February 2025.
Another person posted on X, "Trudeau could do better but at least they both seem happy." As unexpected or as odd as people find the relationship between the pop star and the politician, the couple does look happy together. Some people have compared a video of Perry at a sushi restaurant with Trudeau to the one that she posted with Orlando Bloom at the end of 2024 (Bloom and Perry publicly confirmed the end of their relationship in July 2025). Perry seems to have gone to the same restaurant with Trudeau that she went to with Bloom, and the mood in the two videos couldn't be more different. While it's impossible to know everything about someone's relationship from one brief moment shared on social media, it does look like Perry is happier and more relaxed in the video with Trudeau than she was with Bloom.
Trudeau also posted about his time with Perry in Japan, though his was more politically minded than Perry's. He reposted photos on X from a meeting they had with the Japanese prime minister. "Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you," Trudeau wrote.