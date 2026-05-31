Photos Of Celeb Kids Before & After Hitting A Major Growth Spurt

When celebrities we grew up with go on to have kids, it can feel weird. (How are they old enough to be actual parents?!) But that's nothing compared to when those same nepo babies grow up — especially when they end up taller than their famous parents! Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon is now a college graduate and towers over the "Legally Blonde" actor's head. Witherspoon's daughter, Ava, is also taller than her. Other celeb kids who hover over their famous moms are Jennifer Garner's daughter, Violet Affleck, and Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, who has had a glamorous transformation over the years.

"It's really sad. It's really hard to deal with," Witherspoon said in a 2025 interview with the New York Times "The Interview" podcast about her oldest kids growing up and going to college. "I grieved their going to college, and I cried in their rooms. ... It's a loss." But all hope is not lost for parents of grown kids. Witherspoon added, "And then they become these incredible friends."

Many celebrity kids haven't moved out of their parents' houses yet, but they have gone through major growth spurts that reveal how fast time has passed.