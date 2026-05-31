Photos Of Celeb Kids Before & After Hitting A Major Growth Spurt
When celebrities we grew up with go on to have kids, it can feel weird. (How are they old enough to be actual parents?!) But that's nothing compared to when those same nepo babies grow up — especially when they end up taller than their famous parents! Reese Witherspoon's son Deacon is now a college graduate and towers over the "Legally Blonde" actor's head. Witherspoon's daughter, Ava, is also taller than her. Other celeb kids who hover over their famous moms are Jennifer Garner's daughter, Violet Affleck, and Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy, who has had a glamorous transformation over the years.
"It's really sad. It's really hard to deal with," Witherspoon said in a 2025 interview with the New York Times "The Interview" podcast about her oldest kids growing up and going to college. "I grieved their going to college, and I cried in their rooms. ... It's a loss." But all hope is not lost for parents of grown kids. Witherspoon added, "And then they become these incredible friends."
Many celebrity kids haven't moved out of their parents' houses yet, but they have gone through major growth spurts that reveal how fast time has passed.
Hilary Duff's son, Luca
It's hard to believe these side-by-side pictures of Hilary Duff and her firstborn son, Luca, born in 2012, feature the same kid! On the left, Duff and Comrie attended the opening night of "The Cult of Love" on Broadway on December 12, 2024. Luca was shorter than his mom and looked cute, smiling for the camera with his dirty blond hair styled to one side.
However, in the picture on the right, shared on Instagram on April 7, 2026, Luca was way taller than his mom with longer hair falling in front of his eyes. His smile was nonexistent in a way that says he's too cool for school.
Mariah Carey's twins, Moroccan and Monroe
It seems like just yesterday that Mariah Carey and ex-husband Nick Cannon were welcoming their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, born in 2011. We've watched them grow up over the years, and these side-by-side photos show just how quickly things can change. Carey smiled with her twins in the photo on the left, posted on Instagram on December 25, 2024. It's clear Carey was taller than both of her children, who were 13 at the time.
In the photo on the right, shared on Instagram on May 10, 2026, Moroccan shot up over his mom's and sister's heads, while Monroe ws almost as tall as her mom.
Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's firstborn daughter Blue Ivy, born in 2012, is quickly becoming a star in her own right as she performs with her mom, attends fashionable events, and works as a voice actor. And looking at these photos, it's clear how much she's grown in just a short time.
On the left is a picture from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, where she sat at a table with her mom. A year later, on May 5, 2026, had shot up, standing taller than her mom in a diamond necklace and a white ball gown at the Met Gala celebrating "Costue
Jennifer Garner's daughter, Violet
Jennifer Garner shares daughter Violet, born in 2005, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The little girl looked similar to her mom in the picture on the left, taken at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on August 20, 2018, but she grew up to be her mom's twin in the picture on the right, taken on December 1, 2022, at a White House state dinner. In this picture, Violet and Garner twinned in black gowns, as Violet walked hand-in-hand with her (much shorter) mom.
Kate Hudson's son, Ryder
Kate Hudson's firstborn son, Ryder, born in 2004, is all grown up! The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star was much taller than Ryder in the picture on the left, taken on November 3, 2017, at the Goldie's Love In for Kids event. He also looked young with braces and a short haircut compared to the picture on the right, taken at the TIME100 Gala on April 23, 2026. In this one, he towered over his mom, with swoopy hair over his forehead and a much older face.
Reese Witherspoon's kids Ava and Deacon
Reese Witherspoon's kids, Ava and Deacon, have officially surpassed their mom in height. Just look at their growth in these two pictures. In the photo on the left, taken at the 29th American Cinematheque Award on October 30, 2015, a pink-haired Ava, born in 1999, stood nearly level with her mom, while Deacon, born in 2003, was much shorter.
On the right, taken on December 11, 2019, at The Hollywood Reporter's 100 Women in Entertainment event, both of her lookalike kids shot up over their mom's head. Deacon looked a foot taller than his mom here, and Ava was much taller than Witherspoon as well.
Shakira's sons, Milan and Sasha
Shakira's sons, Milan and Sasha, looked like little kids in the photo on the left at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards on September 12, 2023. Milan, born in 2013, and Sasha, born in 2015, grew so much two years later at the premiere of "Zootopia 2" on November 13, 2025, in the picture on the right. Milan had almost reached his mom's height in this photo, and Sasha was taller than her shoulder! It's truly unbelievable how fast kids grow.
Jennifer Hudson's son, David
In just a couple of years, Jennifer Hudson's son David skyrocketed over his mama. On the left, Hudson posed with her son at the premiere of MGM's "Respect" on August 8, 2021, a couple of days shy of his 12th birthday. He looked so cute in a shorts suit and his short haircut.
The photo on the right was taken on February 16, 2024, at an NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. David, 14 in this photo, was now taller than his mom, with an afro and a huge smile.