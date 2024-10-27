Blue Ivy Carter's Glamorous Style Transformation
As the daughter of not one but two very famous parents, Blue Ivy Carter has never known a life outside of the public eye. On January 7, 2012, power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their first child into the world. While they undoubtedly recognized that this would be easier said than done, the power couple hoped to give their daughter a relatively normal childhood. As Beyoncé told Vogue in 2013 (via Reuters), "At some point it's very important to me that my daughter is able to experience life and run through the sprinklers and have slumber parties and trust and live and do all the things that any child should be able to do."
While her parents have certainly tried to give her some version of a "normal" childhood, Blue Ivy Carter's lavish life has been anything but. Over the years, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have brought her to red carpet events, big games, fashion shows, and concerts — and her style game is always on point. Whether she's wearing eye-catching couture ensembles to award shows or looking effortlessly chic while out at dinner with her parents, the youngster knows how to rock a look.
No one knows this better than her mom. "Blue is an artist," Bey told GQ in 2024. "She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress." Blue Ivy Carter is growing up fast, and her style transformation over the years has been nothing short of glamorous.
Blue Ivy Carter's parents protected her from paparazzi when she was a baby
Growing up with paparazzi waiting for your family at every turn can't be easy, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z did what they could to keep their firstborn away from the fracas when she was still a baby. While Beyoncé and Jay-Z did share photos of Blue Ivy Carter online about a month after she was born , they weren't exactly keen on photogs trying to snap photos of her when they were out and about. In June 2012, Jay-Z was spotted in Paris carrying Blue in his arms with a blanket draped over her to shield her from cameras.
Blue's safety was the A-list couple's top priority from the start. As Bey told ABC News in 2013, "My biggest job in the world is to protect my daughter. ... I feel really lucky that I can still do what I love and now have a way bigger meaning, that's to be her mother."
The Carters only continued to go above and beyond to try to keep their daughter and her younger siblings out of the public eye. As Beyoncé told GQ in 2024, "I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."
In 2014, Blue Ivy Carter made her on-stage debut in metallic glamor
When she was just 2 years old, Blue Ivy Carter made her MTV Video Music Awards debut. The stylish toddler showed up to the annual event in a $350 Bonpoint luxury kids' dress, a matching gold bow, and ballet flats. Blue's adorable shift dress was the perfect complement to her mom's shimmery and reflective mosaic bodysuit.
Blue and her father gave Beyoncé with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on stage at the 2014 VMAs. The adorable family moment on stage certainly melted viewers' hearts. A visibly moved Beyoncé held back tears as her loved ones presented her with the honor. As if the moment wasn't already cute enough, Blue clapped and congratulated her mother.
That same evening, Blue got to watch Beyoncé bring the house down with a medley of hits. She sat with her dad and bopped along as her mom played songs from her self-titled album.
She was dressed to impress for the 2016 CFDA Awards in New York City
In June 2016, a 4-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, impressed us all with an adorable and fun black feathered dress, a sleek blazer, and ballet flats while attending the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. She accessorized her classy outfit with a white bow and a sleek top knot, showcasing her sophisticated side even at such a young age.
The CFDA Awards was a family affair for Blue and her parents, as Beyoncé was awarded the Fashion Icon Award by Belgian fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg. During her acceptance speech, Beyoncé noted that fashion and design have long been a part of her family's fabric. "My mother and my Uncle Johnny, God bless his soul, designed all of [Destiny's Child's] first costumes and made each piece by hand, individually sewing hundreds of crystals and pearls, putting so much passion and love into every small detail," she said.
Blue Ivy Carter looked like a princess at the 2016 VMAs
Beyoncé is a next-level fashion icon, and it seems her eldest child wasted no time following in her footsteps. At the 2016 MTV Music Video Awards, Blue Ivy Carter hit the white carpet in an $11,000 dollar Mischka Aoki dress. The gown had a long, layered tulle train that gave her all the extra drama. Blue wore a sparkly silver tiara and matching Jimmy Choo shoes to complete the adorable look.
The 6-year-old looked like a star as she walked alongside her mom, who also happened to be rocking a fabulous look: The music superstar wore a feather-topped Francesco Scognamiglio Couture gown and lots of diamond jewelry. Needless to say, the pair brought the glitz and glam in a major way.
Stylist Manuel Mendez, who began working with Beyoncé in 2009 as a personal assistant, helped shape Blue's style early on. As he told WWD, it all began when he was to get Blue's wardrobe ready before she was born. "There were things I couldn't find and couldn't get, and I've always been the personal assistant that [said], 'I couldn't find it, but I can make it," Mendez said. "It started like that." Before he knew it, Mendez was styling Blue for both A-list events and day-to-day life.
She sported a casual chic outfit courtside at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game
In 2017, Blue Ivy Carter attended the 66th NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans with her parents. She nailed the ultimate courtside fashion with her ruffled neon green Gucci dress, sneakers, pigtails, and cap. The designer dress mixed with casual elements like the Converse shoes offered a preview of the sporty chic style she'd rock when she got older.
Blue was born in 2012, which means she's one of the younger members of Generation Z — and her style proves it. Gen Z is all about the high-low vibe, or combining pricy garments with less expensive, effortless pieces.
When Blue attended the next year's All-Star Game, the high-low balance was once again in full effect. She attended in distressed jeans, sneakers, and a Givenchy jacket. Her accessories for the event included a pair of Ray-Bans and a little Louis Vuitton handbag.
In 2019, Blue Ivy Carter's love for sparkles was on full display
Beyoncé's love for all things sparkly and silver is no secret — who could forget when she asked fans to wear disco ball-inspired outfits to the Renaissance World Tour in 2023 — and it looks like Blue Ivy Carter also appreciates a glitzy glitter look. When she was 7 years old, Blue dazzled in a sparkly Alexander McQueen tuxedo at the premiere of Disney's "Lion King" at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
Blue, who was absolutely shining in her floral diamond studs and two sparkly sequined hair accessories tied around her double hair buns, accompanied Beyoncé to the event. (Beyoncé, of course, voiced Nala in the 2019 remake of the classic animated movie.) Queen Bey also brought the shimmer in her embroidered Alexander McQueen tuxedo jacket with a sheer sparkly black skirt. It was a sweet mother-daughter coordinating moment, to say the least.
At Super Bowl LIV, she rocked a edgy look
In 2020, Blue Ivy Carter headed to the Super Bowl. The 8-year-old joined her parents in Miami for Super Bowl LIV at the Hard Rock Stadium. Wearing a sleek leather jacket, a matching black mini skirt, red top, and studded combat boots, she took to the field with a playful personality and edgy style. Before the game, she was photographed walking around the field, posing for pics, and tossing a football around with her dad.
Of course, Jay-Z wasn't just any ol' guest at the game that year: His company Roc Nation was producing the halftime show for the first time. As busy as he might've been that day, he still had some time to goof around with his eldest kid. Before kickoff, the two joined Beyoncé in the family's box seats where they all enjoyed watching the game — and the halftime show, of course — together.
Blue Ivy Carter looked cool as can be at the 2022 NBA Finals
There's no doubt about it, Blue Ivy Carter is one cool kid. When she was 10 years old, she rocked her edgy style at the 2022 NBA Finals with an all-black outfit, silver hoops, and Nike Dunks. Her effortlessly sleek and stylish ensemble also happened to look comfortable, which is a slam dunk combination in our book. She sat courtside with dad Jay-Z, who also sported an all-black outfit plus white sneakers.
They were at Game 5 of the Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics series. During the game, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter ended up on the Jumbotron... much to Blue's chagrin. As ESPN noted, the celebrity kid looked less than thrilled to be posing with her beaming dad. Sure, Jay-Z's one of the biggest stars on the planet, but that doesn't mean his preteen kid doesn't get embarrassed.
In a 2023 episode of "CBS Mornings," Jay-Z noted that Blue was starting to be less embarrassed of him. What's more, she even began asking him for style tips.
In 2023, she confidently hit the stage while embracing her Gen Z style
Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, which ran for nearly four months, was a sold-out event across the globe. Blue Ivy Carter made her brilliant RWT debut on May 26, 2023 in Paris. At just 11 years old, she danced along with her mom's background dancers to "My Power" and "Black Parade."
This was not a one-off. Blue joined her mom onstage for "My Power" and "Black Parade" for the remainder of the tour, and she evidently only continued to push herself as a performer. "She's a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself," Beyoncé explained in her aforementioned interview with GQ. "She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes."
Blue nailed the choreography and the fashion. One of her standout ensembles was the bold red jumpsuit that she paired with dark sunglasses. The look offered the ultimate youthful and confident Gen Z style vibes.
Another Renaissance look was very Destiny's Child
As previously noted, Blue Ivy Carter donned a lot of fabulous outfits during the Renaissance World Tour. However, we would be remiss if we did not mention the head-to-toe camouflage she wore for the first time at the Atlanta show in August 2023. She not only coordinated with Beyoncé and the rest of the dancers, but the look was a nod to the "Survivor" music video. In the video, Blue's mom's former group Destiny's Child wore camo print outfits designed by Tina Knowles-Lawson. The camo print Blue sported at RWT was from Beyoncé's clothing brand, Ivy Park.
This should come as little surprise, but Knowles-Carter was blown away by the part of the show featuring her granddaughter. "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better," she told People. "So I'm the proud grandma, always." She also quipped that Blue more or less started preparing for this moment as soon as she learned to walk. "Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," she said.
Blue Ivy Carter was elegant as can be at the 2024 Grammys
A 12-year-old Blue Ivy Carter dazzled in a custom Vivienne Westwood Couture dress and chunky platform boots at the 2024 Grammy Awards. She took to the stage alongside her father, Jay-Z, who was there to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. Blue was all smiles as she had her princess moment on stage. Her dress had a chic, off-the-shoulder silhouette, and she brought the rockstar vibes with a pair of platform boots.
In a 2023 interview with Gayle King for "CBS Mornings," Jay-Z reflected on what it's been like watching his eldest grow up more or less under a microscope. "What makes me super proud and I still get goosebumps seeing her walk onstage, is 'cause Blue's been born into this world," he said. "She's been born into a life she didn't ask for. So since she was born, she's been in scrutiny and public eye and everyone having an opinion, even a little girl, how she keeps her hair."
Though she may not have asked to be a superstar, Blue certainly has come a long way in finding her way from a stylish yet shy toddler to a glamorous and cool tween. Here's to more iconic looks to come from the youngster who was once dubbed the most famous baby on the planet.