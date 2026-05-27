Code Names The Royal Family Has Used To Go Undetected

Important government officials are known for going by code names. The president of the United States and their family all have code names used by the Secret Service, for instance. The public, of course, are never party to these names until well after said president has left the White House. It's always fun to learn these secret names that were once only privy to a select group of people, and, as it turns out, the British royals have code names of their own, though they are decidedly less flamboyant than that of American politicians. While President Donald Trump went by Mogul during his first term, for instance, the British royals' code names are often very simple and un-royal, which, of course, is the point.

"Royal code names are used for security reasons," royal expert Laura Windsor told Reader's Digest, noting that they have been in use for decades. Even before social media and the internet were a thing, the royals needed a way to discourage switchboard operators from listening in on their conversations. News about members of the family needed to fly under the radar, and code names were invaluable in these situations. These secret names also come in handy should any royal aides displace or lose their phone. "If anyone got hold of a phone belonging to a royal aide or security team member, they won't find Harry Windsor and Meghan's names in it," a royal source once told the Daily Mail. "It is far too risky in the wrong hands. They get given code names but they are changed regularly for obvious reasons."