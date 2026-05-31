Kris Jenner's Best Makeup-Free Moments In Her 60s
Ever wondered what Kris Jenner looks like underneath all that makeup? You're certainly not alone if you have. After all, the famous momager has become known for her signature look, which includes quite a bit of makeup. Considering just how much time she's spent in the public eye, though, the reality TV star was bound to have a few makeup-free moments caught on camera. While she's spent most of her time in the spotlight made up with her usual heavy foundation and dark eye makeup, she did put her bare face on display a handful of times throughout her 60s.
Like many celebs, Jenner definitely looks a bit different in real life than she does on Instagram. Sometimes, though, she's been willing to don a more natural look on her grid. Interestingly, when she has put her makeup-free face on display, the comment section is often full of praise for her natural look. Maybe after all the positive feedback she got on the few occasions she went sans makeup in her 60s, she'll be showing up with a freshly washed face even more in the future.
Fans loved seeing her skincare routine
If there's one thing Kris Jenner loves more than wearing makeup, it has to be supporting her daughters' myriad business ventures. So, it's no surprise that she took one for the team and washed her makeup off on camera to promote Kim Kardashian's short-lived skincare line SKKN by Kim in 2022. Kardashian shared the video of Jenner doing a nighttime skincare routine on Instagram. Luckily for Jenner, this earned her plenty of praise. "Kim your mama looks so beautiful without her makeup," one commenter wrote. "Gorgeous without makeup," added another.
She put her makeup-free eyes on display while debuting a new haircut
Kris Jenner's Instagram account has made it clear that if there's one person she's willing to go bare-faced for, it's her hairdresser, Chris McMillan. She doesn't seem quite as eager to expose her makeup-free face to all her social media followers. In 2017, the star flaunted her new '90s-inspired haircut and the man behind the 'do on Instagram. Only her freshly trimmed locks and her lack of eye makeup were visible. While she didn't reveal the rest of her face, she showed enough for everyone to see how happy she looked.
She looked fresh as a daisy after another hair trim
Two years after sharing a photo of her makeup-free face, fresh haircut, and favorite hairstylist, Kris Jenner did it again. This time, she even revealed her whole fresh-faced look. Chris McMillan posed behind Jenner, and she smiled playfully in the foreground. The photo shows Jenner's skin looking clear and radiant without heavy foundation. The comment section was, again, full of fans of the look. "She looks so young w/o all the makeup," someone wrote. "Very pretty woman. I like her with and without makeup," another commenter added.
She went makeup-free for a cozy birthday celebration
Eating cake on a private jet in your coziest clothes sans makeup? Talk about an envy-inducing birthday celebration. In a pic she shared to Instagram on November 5, 2018, it's easy to see that Kris Jenner knew just how awesome her 63rd b-day was. In fact, she wasn't even worried about the fact that she was makeup-free. Her big smile did all the talking in this pic, and some fans thought her joy looked even better than a smokey eye. "She looks so good without makeup," one commenter pointed out.
She sported a down-to-earth look during a silly mother-daughter moment
In 2025, Kris Jenner shared a clip from "The Kardashians" where she got giggly with daughter Khloé Kardashian. Jenner had a particularly pared-down look in the clip, donning slicked-down hair and little to no makeup. It's refreshing to see someone who's always dolled up looking relaxed and easygoing at home. While it's rare to see her looking pared down like this, it seems to always earn her plenty of compliments. This look even prompted one commenter to say, "Kris is the most beautiful Kardashian."
She was absolutely glowing after using a hydrating face mask
While Kris Jenner may prefer a full face of makeup, on the rare occasions when she does choose to go au naturel, it gives her the opportunity to show off her stunning skin. She took to Instagram in 2025 to share a video of herself using a face mask. Between the glowy skin from her fresh skincare and her makeup-less look, she looked more striking than ever while rocking her post-face mask face.