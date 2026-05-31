Kris Jenner's Best Makeup-Free Moments In Her 60s

Ever wondered what Kris Jenner looks like underneath all that makeup? You're certainly not alone if you have. After all, the famous momager has become known for her signature look, which includes quite a bit of makeup. Considering just how much time she's spent in the public eye, though, the reality TV star was bound to have a few makeup-free moments caught on camera. While she's spent most of her time in the spotlight made up with her usual heavy foundation and dark eye makeup, she did put her bare face on display a handful of times throughout her 60s.

Like many celebs, Jenner definitely looks a bit different in real life than she does on Instagram. Sometimes, though, she's been willing to don a more natural look on her grid. Interestingly, when she has put her makeup-free face on display, the comment section is often full of praise for her natural look. Maybe after all the positive feedback she got on the few occasions she went sans makeup in her 60s, she'll be showing up with a freshly washed face even more in the future.