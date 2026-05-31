'Not-So-Traditional Life': How Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Reportedly Make Marriage Work
Country singer and "American Idol" judge Carrie Underwood lives a lavish life, including many controversial moments that have left her with a mixed public perception. Perhaps to fans' delight, more details about her life have been revealed in a 2026 Us Weekly cover story. Specifically, an anonymous insider has revealed that Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are making their marriage work by "compromising" on issues around their schedules and individual lives.
"That has been the biggest struggle they have faced in their relationship, balancing their careers and paths, and letting each other pursue the things that make them happy while supporting each other and staying grounded as a couple," said the insider. Notably, Underwood has been busy with her "American Idol" schedule as well as a 72-date Las Vegas residency. The insider explained that after the daunting schedule, Underwood was "ready to be home."
The insider expanded about Fisher's perspective of the issue: "As supportive as he is of her career, he's a guy who wants normalcy. They are a very traditional couple living a not-so-traditional life." Underwood and Fisher have been married since 2010 and have two kids, Isaiah and Jacob.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's traditional farm life
Sadly, this is not the first time that Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's marriage has shown signs of distress. A source told Star in January 2026 that people in Underwood's life were "urging her to stop chasing the dollar and appreciate what she has in Tennessee." Underwood and Fisher made the deliberate choice to move the family from Los Angeles to a farm in Tennessee in 2019.
According to Underwood, the choice was a means to differentiate "real life" from the glitz and glam of Hollywood. Speaking on a SiriusXM podcast, Underwood shared a humorous anecdote of not wanting her kids to get the wrong impression of life because, when they went on tour with her, people would give them toys all the time. As for life on the farm, Underwood told Fox News that she and Fisher balance farm tasks with a farm manager. "We have a farm manager who is wonderful... He's taking care of my sheep while I'm gone. He looks after the horses and things like that. We do as much as we can, but I'm obviously not there all the time, and neither is my husband, so we do have help." It would seem, then, that no matter difficulties Underwood and Fisher have, everything gets better when they are able to connect at home.