'Not-So-Traditional Life': How Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Reportedly Make Marriage Work

Country singer and "American Idol" judge Carrie Underwood lives a lavish life, including many controversial moments that have left her with a mixed public perception. Perhaps to fans' delight, more details about her life have been revealed in a 2026 Us Weekly cover story. Specifically, an anonymous insider has revealed that Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are making their marriage work by "compromising" on issues around their schedules and individual lives.

"That has been the biggest struggle they have faced in their relationship, balancing their careers and paths, and letting each other pursue the things that make them happy while supporting each other and staying grounded as a couple," said the insider. Notably, Underwood has been busy with her "American Idol" schedule as well as a 72-date Las Vegas residency. The insider explained that after the daunting schedule, Underwood was "ready to be home."

The insider expanded about Fisher's perspective of the issue: "As supportive as he is of her career, he's a guy who wants normalcy. They are a very traditional couple living a not-so-traditional life." Underwood and Fisher have been married since 2010 and have two kids, Isaiah and Jacob.