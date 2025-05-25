Signs Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher's Marriage May Not Last

Carrie Underwood is more than a world-famous country singer with show-stealing legs, or an "American Idol" host (who loves rocking some oddly outdated looks). She's also the mother of two young sons, Isaiah and Jacob, whom she shares with her husband, retired NHL pro Mike Fisher. For many years, Underwood and Fisher's romance played out in the public spotlight as the cute couple attended red carpet events together and shared snapshots on social media of their happy family.

However, the past few years have seemed to take a toll on the pair. Underwood has faced criticism over a number of controversial moments and decisions — including performing at Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025 — and this has led to the proliferation of some truly messy divorce rumors. In reaction to the pressure of the public eye, Underwood and Fisher have seemingly started to retreat into privacy, but that has only fanned the flames of split speculations.

Despite being married for nearly 15 years, it's not hard to understand why some people might think there's trouble in paradise. While Underwood and Fisher undeniably live a very lavish life together, that comfort comes at a price, which Underwood works hard to afford. Looking at her hectic schedule, their supposed disagreements about expanding their family, and their strikingly different personalities, it's clear that Underwood and Fisher's marriage is filled with some fairly sizable red flags.