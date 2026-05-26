The Worst-Dressed Celebs At 2026 American Music Awards

Pop music lovers got a special gift this Memorial Day: the 2026 American Music Awards! There was plenty of fun in store for folks who are bigger fans of a fashion faux pas than an award show, too. Stars hit the blue carpet, making fashion statements fit for a musical night. Some looks were music to our ears, but many were a cacophony of seriously strange and discordant styles.

No award show is exempt from fashion fails. This year's AMAs were certainly no exception to this rule. It seemed as though some stars were utterly stumped about what to wear for this special occasion. Others appeared to be a little too confident in their sartorial sense. The result was some of the worst red carpet outfits we've seen so far in 2026. In defense of some of the night's least fashionable stars, they certainly didn't look bad because their 'fits were boring, like what we saw from the worst-dressed celebs at this year's American Country Music Awards. Instead, those in attendance at the AMAs were seemingly determined to make out-of-the-box fashion statements. Unfortunately, many of these statements crashed and burned.