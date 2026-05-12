The Worst Red Carpet Outfits Of 2026 (So Far)
When we rolled out the red carpet for 2026, we all knew that there would be plenty to talk about this year, and it got off to quite the eventful start. Just as they do every year, some of these events had red carpets of their own. And each of those red carpets had a worst-dressed list.
When it's time for celebs to arrive at a highly-photographed, star-studded event, they all want to look their best. Sometimes, though, that's easier said than done. From fashion risks that didn't pay off to utterly boring ensembles, 2026 has been more hits than misses for some stars' style choices. And bad fashion moments are more obvious than ever when they're walking the red carpet. If you like mass quantities of feathers, dresses that look like mannequins, and award show ensembles that would be better suited for a Halloween party, then you're going to love the worst red carpet outfits of 2026. Or, at least, you'll love to hate them.
Demi Moore looked like she was halfway through turning into a bird
Demi Moore headed into the 2025 Academy Awards as a nominee. She also headed into the 2026 Academy Awards as one of the biggest fashion disasters of the night. Moore dressed head to toe in green and black feathers. While the color and texture of this gown definitely made her look a bit like a mythical creature, it may have been okay without the big, over-the-top feather-y neckline. Unfortunately, as it was, it totally overwhelmed her.
Heidi Klum needed a dress to cover her dress
Heidi Klum earned a very coveted fashion title this year, with many folks agreeing that she was the best-dressed celeb at the 2026 Met Gala. Yet, while her look on one red carpet was the best of the best, on another, her 'fit was the worst of the worst. She topped the list of the absolute worst-dressed celebs at the 2026 Grammys thanks to this body-hugging number. This dress reminded us of a mannequin that desperately needed some clothes on it. And that's basically the polar opposite of a good outfit.
Kirsten Dunst's jacket made her arms look like two cones of cotton candy
Kirsten Dunst was among the worst-dressed celebs at the 2026 BAFTA Awards, and her sleeves were entirely to blame. A puffy sleeve can certainly add a bit of whimsy and sometimes even a cool statement to an ensemble. These sleeves, however, were totally over-the-top. It was hard to look at this outfit and see anything but those perplexing sleeves, so Dunst got totally lost in this look.
Teyana Taylor looked like she was neck deep in the chocolate river from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Kirsten Dunst wasn't the only one with a bad BAFTA look this year. Interestingly, like Dunst, Teyana Taylor also chose an ensemble with one really, really oversized detail. This brown gown made quite the statement on the red carpet. Unfortunately, said statement looked like something along the lines of: "What if Teyana Taylor was getting swallowed by a bolt of fabric?" With a different neckline, the star likely wouldn't have gotten so lost in this look.
Teyana Taylor's suit jacket appeared to have a giant, unidentified animal attached
Teyana Taylor's look at the BAFTAs may have been one of the worst red carpet looks of the year, but it wasn't her worst red carpet look of the year. That honor goes to her Critics' Choice Awards ensemble. Unlike her 'fit at the BAFTAs, this ensemble didn't hide Taylor's face, and her face card is certainly powerful enough to make any outfit look better. Yet, she was still overwhelmed by the many clashing details of this look, including the double-breasted suit jacket with a big mass of feathers and her over-the-knee boots.
Bella Ramsey's jumpsuit belonged to an entirely different 'fit than this shirt and tie
Bella Ramsey was another actor who made the list of worst-dressed stars at the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards. "The Last of Us" star often sports unique looks on red carpets. Yet, this one was a swing and a miss. It basically looked like they forgot the pants to go with their shirt and tie, so they were forced to throw on this glitzy jumpsuit instead. And it was hard to get past just how much these elements clashed with each other.
It looked like Sarah Pidgeon was wearing a giant squid
In 2026, Sarah Pidgeon's portrayal of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy brought the late star's style back into the spotlight. That doesn't mean, however, that Pidgeon knocked it out of the park with every ensemble she rocked this year. She was the absolute worst-dressed star at the 2026 Actor Awards, thanks almost entirely to the odd shape of this pink dress. This strapless number was shapeless in the torso and had a strange, cinched-in skirt. This dress was wrong for Pidgeon in just about every way.
Haley Kalil was all ready to be the bad guy in a movie about an '80s prom
Did Haley Kalil confuse the Golden Globes with some sort of evil high school prom in 1985? This glittery purple gown had tons of details, and they were all just a little bit off. The dropped waist, bedazzling, and truly unique neckline made Kalil one of the worst-dressed stars at the 2026 Golden Globes. But, with some kind of villainous-looking crown and scepter, it could definitely be repurposed as a Halloween costume.
Ben Stiller's suit broke the Met Gala's main rule
When Ben Stiller arrived at the 2026 Met Gala, it was proof that he's fully committed to his wife, Christine Taylor, since he was openly disappointed about missing the Knicks game. It was also proof that he has no idea how to dress for the Met Gala. When attending fashion's biggest night, you simply have to honor the evening's dress code. This drab suit and orange tie only would have worked if the evening's dress code was something along the lines of "reluctantly going to lunch with a coworker."
Kim Kardashian looked like an action figure
Kim Kardashian was on the same page as her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner when she arrived on the Met steps this year. All three of the stars wore sculpted bodices made to look like they were showing every tiny detail of what was underneath. Unfortunately, Kendall and Kylie's looks worked, while Kardashian's made her one of the worst-dressed celebs at the 2026 Met Gala. This look just felt like a bad superhero costume, rather than a fashion-forward 'fit.