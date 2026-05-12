The Worst Red Carpet Outfits Of 2026 (So Far)

When we rolled out the red carpet for 2026, we all knew that there would be plenty to talk about this year, and it got off to quite the eventful start. Just as they do every year, some of these events had red carpets of their own. And each of those red carpets had a worst-dressed list.

When it's time for celebs to arrive at a highly-photographed, star-studded event, they all want to look their best. Sometimes, though, that's easier said than done. From fashion risks that didn't pay off to utterly boring ensembles, 2026 has been more hits than misses for some stars' style choices. And bad fashion moments are more obvious than ever when they're walking the red carpet. If you like mass quantities of feathers, dresses that look like mannequins, and award show ensembles that would be better suited for a Halloween party, then you're going to love the worst red carpet outfits of 2026. Or, at least, you'll love to hate them.