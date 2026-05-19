The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 ACM Awards
The shining stars of country music were out in full force at the 2026 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Las Vegas. The awards show was hosted by Shania Twain, who is still putting her life center stage in her music, and the big winners were Ella Langley, who walked away with five awards, and Cody Johnson, who took home Entertainer of the Year.
Along with the big wins, we witnessed some flawless fashion — and phenomenal fashion fails. As host, Twain had several outfit changes during the shows, and in doing so, she managed to give us some of the best, yet also one of the worst, looks of the night.
Twain wasn't alone. Some people didn't seem to really try, others were definitely trying too hard, and then there were those who seemed to be dressed for a different event entirely. These were all the looks from the night that left us baffled or cringing and wondering what they (or their stylist) were thinking when they decided to leave the house looking like that.
Jenna Paulette's accessories weren't doing it for us
Singer-songwriter Jenna Paulette was wearing a long, caramel-colored gown by Prabal Gurung, but it was the hat that we didn't love. The large cowboy hat was apparently shaped by her husband, according to Woman's World. We get that it's the country music awards and we love the story behind the hat, but we pity the person who had to sit behind her at the event. Plus, we would have liked to see her clutch purse in the same color as her dress or her hat instead of an incongruous black.
Keith Urban went too casual
Keith Urban showed up to the ACM Awards with an outfit that would have fit right in at a nice beachside brunch, though it came off as too casual for the awards show. He was wearing a gray blazer over a heather blue shirt with white cargo pants and black and white sneakers. It wasn't the most bizarre thing that Urban has done after his divorce from Nicole Kidman, but it still feels like he's awkwardly trying to hold onto his youth and relevance by trying to look cool and relaxed.
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins brought the blah
Lauren Akins, wife of country star Thomas Rhett, wore a brown and white polka dot dress with white bows at the shoulders. It was giving us nothing, and it was honestly better suited for a church picnic (or a raggedy doll from the 19th century). With his tan suit over a cream-hued collared shirt, Rhett's outfit wasn't much better. The couple looked fine together, but nothing more. There was no wow, just meh.
Shania Twain was trying too hard
Shania Twain is a legend, and rightly so. She's also no stranger to different worst-dressed lists, considering Twain has rocked some suspect fashion over the years. She did it again at the 2026 American Country Music Awards with her silver gown on the red carpet, which she paired with some baffling accessories. It was reminiscent of crumpled aluminum foil from a distance; as someone pointed out on X (formerly known as Twitter), "the threads look like a Wrigley gum wrapper." Don't even get us started with the silver-studded leather black opera gloves, which made it seem like she was prepping for falconry.
Alison Victoria's black lace pants left little to the imagination
HGTV star Alison Victoria attempted to rock the naked dress trend with her black lace ACM outfit, at least on the bottom. Granted, Victoria has had a stunning transformation, but this tacky outfit had a "look at me" vibe that would have fit right in at a high end beach resort or club rather than the American Country Music Awards' red carpet. She seemed to nod to country music with a bit of turquoise jewelry, but it felt more like a barely noticeable afterthought than a coordinated aspect of her outfit.
Hannah Palmer was also dressed for the wrong event
Model and influencer Hannah Palmer seemed to get the same memo that Alison Victoria got: wear something that would work on a beach vacay or a music festival. The halter top dress with cutouts was made of a brown paisley fabric that's reminiscent of grandma's couch. She looks good in the '70s boho style (complete with beachy waves in her hair), but this event wasn't the time or place for it.
Tyler Hubbard's jeans looked comfy but out of place
Tyler Hubbard of the band Florida Georgia Line kept things casual in a pair of stonewashed jeans that were made to look (or actually were) dirty at the knees. Pairing them with a suit jacket classed it up a bit, but we know that Hubbard's worth a lot of money. So, he's not fooling anybody, and we're thinking he should have purchased a nicer pair of pants for the American Country Music Awards.
Miranda Lambert went with too much denim
We had another denim disaster with Miranda Lambert. Her look was throwback country with double denim, and it felt like she was trying to go for a Dolly Parton vibe, replete with sequins and a flashy cowboy hat. She wore it to sing "Crisco," and even if it was just a costume for the performance, the outfit was wearing her rather than the other way around. Thankfully, after her performance, she put on a different dress, which suited her a lot better. Her face and her legs also didn't match when it came to skin tone; it might be time to ease up on the fake tanner.