The Worst-Dressed Celebs At The 2026 ACM Awards

The shining stars of country music were out in full force at the 2026 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in Las Vegas. The awards show was hosted by Shania Twain, who is still putting her life center stage in her music, and the big winners were Ella Langley, who walked away with five awards, and Cody Johnson, who took home Entertainer of the Year.

Along with the big wins, we witnessed some flawless fashion — and phenomenal fashion fails. As host, Twain had several outfit changes during the shows, and in doing so, she managed to give us some of the best, yet also one of the worst, looks of the night.

Twain wasn't alone. Some people didn't seem to really try, others were definitely trying too hard, and then there were those who seemed to be dressed for a different event entirely. These were all the looks from the night that left us baffled or cringing and wondering what they (or their stylist) were thinking when they decided to leave the house looking like that.